Performing arts shows playing Jan. 20-26

Reviews are by Donald Munro; NR = not reviewed.
ONGOING
“Blithe Spirit”: Good Company Players offers the jaunty Noel Coward classic about a novelist who hires a medium at the 2nd Space Theatre. Mary Piona grabs hold of her role as a psychic with relish, but the rest of the show never emerges as a comic powerhouse. Things feel a little creaky and expected. Through Feb. 26.
“Doublewide, Texas”: Residents of one of the smallest trailer parks in the state of Texas attempt to secede from the state in this comedy from the Visalia Players. (NR) Through Jan. 29.
“First Try:” The CURTAIN 5 TheatreGROUP presents an original play by Jesse Parr at the Fresno Soap Co. Closes Sunday, Jan. 22.
“Stephen King’s The Shining”: Playhouse Merced offers an adaptation of King’s novel, the third time the play has ever been presented. Closes Sunday, Jan. 22. (NR)
“The Will Rogers Follies”: Good Company Players presents the charming Broadway musical about one of America’s best-loved humorists. Through March 12.
