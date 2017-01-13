Performing arts shows playing Jan. 13-19

Reviews are by Donald Munro; NR = not reviewed.
OPENING
“Doublewide, Texas”: Residents of one of the smallest trailer parks in the state of Texas attempt to secede from the state in this comedy from the Visalia Players. (Opens Friday, Jan. 13)
“First Try:” The CURTAIN 5 TheatreGROUP opens an original play by Jesse Parr at the Fresno Soap Co. (Opens Friday, Jan. 13)
“The Will Rogers Follies”: Good Company Players presents the charming Broadway musical about one of America’s best-loved humorists. (Opens Thursday, Jan. 12)
ONGOING
“Blithe Spirit”: Good Company Players offers the jaunty Noel Coward classic about a novelist who hires a medium at the 2nd Space Theatre. Through Feb. 26.
“Stephen King’s The Shining”: Playhouse Merced offers an adaptation of King’s novel, the third time the play has ever been presented. Through Jan. 20. (NR)
