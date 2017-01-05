Performing arts shows playing Jan. 6-12

Reviews are by Donald Munro; NR = not reviewed.
OPENING
“Blithe Spirit”: Good Company Players offer the jaunty Noel Coward classic about a novelist who hires a medium at the 2nd Space Theatre. (Opens Thursday, Jan. 5)
“Stephen King’s The Shining”: Playhouse Merced offers an adaptation of King’s novel, the third time the play has ever been presented. (Opens Friday, Jan. 6)
ONGOING
“A Christmas Story, the Musical”: Good Company Players brings back last year’s popular holiday title. From last year’s review: “The warm and invigorating production features most of the movie’s video-clip-worthy pop-culture moments, with just about every anticipated comic high point from the revered film represented. A musical’s greatest strength is that it can take us places emotionally and comically that sometimes mere words can’t reach. This title, which opened on Broadway in 2012, is both wry and rousing, a nice combination.” Closes Sunday, Jan. 8.
NEXT WEEK’S OPENINGS
“Doublewide, Texas”: Residents of one of the smallest trailer parks in the state of Texas attempt to secede from the state in this comedy from the Visalia Players. (Opens Friday, Jan. 13)
“The Will Rogers Follies”: Good Company Players presents the charming Broadway musical about one of America’s best-loved humorists. (Opens Thursday, Jan. 12)
