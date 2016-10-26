Performing arts shows playing Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Reviews are by Donald Munro; NR = not reviewed.
OPENING
The Music Man: There’ll be trouble in Oakhurst when the Golden Chain Theatre opens the classic Meredith Willson musical. (Opens Friday, Oct. 28)
Tar Beach: Tammy Ryan’s semi-autobiographical play at Fresno State is an exploration of marriage, family dynamics and adolescence. J. Daniel Herring directs. (Opens Friday, Oct. 28)
ONGOING
The Addams Family: Playhouse Merced presents the musical inspired by the TV show and comic classic. Closes Sunday, Oct. 30. (NR)
Camelot: The Good Company Players production at Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater is a fine showcase for a classic, gorgeously melodic score that comes from a time when Broadway tunes still played on the radio. But the musical’s book (about Arthur, Guinevere, Lancelot and the Round Table) is creaky and old-school, and Elizabeth Fiester’s direction and the design of the show feels passive. Jeff Dinmore is a standout as Pellinore, the harumphing older acquaintance who moves into Arthur’s castle. Through Nov. 6.
OPENING NEXT WEEK
Big Fish: Selma Arts Center opens the musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and film directed by Tim Burton. (Opens Friday, Nov. 4)
It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play: The beloved holiday classic is imagined as a 1940s radio show in this Good Company Players production at the 2nd Space Theatre. (Opens Thursday, Nov. 3)
