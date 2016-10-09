Koehler-Pentacoff’s book tells story of ‘Missing Kennedy’

1:11 Fresno's Audra McDonald receives arts award at White House Pause

2:57 Can this 'Putnam County Spelling Bee' cast, you know, spell? Watch.

1:08 Your guide to 'Heathers' catch phrases and slang

1:39 CenterStage set to open Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast'

0:43 A preview of StageWorks Fresno's production of 'The Who's Tommy'

1:02 Migrant-themed play Blue Willow opens at Fresno State

0:47 'Animal Farm' musical opening at College of the Sequoias

1:14 Get to know Taylor Delgado, Fiona in Selma's 'Shrek'

1:03 How Shakespeare gets passed on through the ages

1:49 Insights on 'Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray' at Fresno Art Museum