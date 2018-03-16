Hidden gem: The Urban Umbrella

The Urban Umbrella
453 Pollasky Ave, Suite 102 (Dewitt Building), Clovis
(559) 797-4295
urbanumbrellashop.com
Tracy Arredondo and Samantha Marin — mother/daughter co-owners of The Urban Umbrella — call their business a “lifestyle boutique.”
It carries fashion and home arts that allow customers — as the store’s website says — “to decorate their hearts and homes.” In the process, the boutique shows and sells the work of local artisans “under one umbrella” – hence the business’ name.
Never miss a local story.
Merchandise includes frames, plants, rugs, light boxes, letter boards, ottomans, pillows, handwoven blankets, macrame art, string art and candles. Arredondo has a special appreciation for artisans because she’s one herself. “Before The Urban Umbrella, I used to make and sell different things at craft fairs and other events,” she says. “There are many local artists in the area, and we’re passionate about giving them space to publicly showcase their unique art, which helps them attract new customers.”
The Urban Umbrella also carries clothes and accessories – tops, jeans, jewelry, purses and more. “We handpick all of our clothes ourselves,” Arredondo says. “They’re modern and refreshing and an extension of us, our lifestyle and everything we love.”
And here’s an added bonus: the store also is a gathering place to learn and socialize. It offers classes in how to make macrame wall art, leather wallets, jewelry, bath bombs and more. Other classes include cake decorating and calligraphy.
“This gives our customers a place to come to be creative and learn to make the things they love and see in our store,” Arredondo says. “It also gives them an appreciation and understanding of how much work and love are put into the handmade items we carry. Plus, it’s a great excuse to have a day or night out with their friends.”
Comments