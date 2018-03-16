Hidden Gem: Pet grooming service Top Dog Pet Wash visits your home

Top Dog Pet Wash
9415 Fort Washington Rd., Suite 106
(559) 231-5667
Doggone it, it’s not easy washing a pooch at home. Makes a mess of the bath tub. Outside is sometimes too cold. And when Fido decides to shake off, get ready for a shower. Enter Top Dog Pet Wash to solve your problems.
It’s a do-it-yourself pet wash with all the necessary equipment and accessories. “We have everything you need to wash and dry your dog,” owner Chris Topjian says. “You leave the mess here.”
Top Dog has six tubs of various sizes with steps and ramps to make access easier. Water temperature is kept at about 82 degrees. “Most dogs do fine, and the more you and your dog do it, the easier it gets,” Topjian says.
Customers don’t have to bring anything because Top Dog supplies natural shampoo, combs, brushes, towels and dryers. “The dryers do an amazing job, especially on dogs that shed,” Topjian says. “We can get rid of a lot of hair.”
Prices are $12 for a small dog, $15 for a medium dog and $18 for a large dog.
Weekends are the busiest at Top Dog, and business has grown steadily since its September 2015 opening. Topjian – who retired after 36 years in retail – saw a do-it-yourself pet wash in Las Vegas while on vacation and decided to bring the concept to the Fresno metro area. He had long wanted to open his own business and is happy with his decision. “It’s the best thing I ever did,” Topjian says. “Dog people are the best.”
His dogs – a Siberian husky named Leyla and a Lab mix named Tyson – get their baths at Top Dog. “Tyson took a few attempts to get him used to it, but he’s great now,” Topjian says. If a dog is reluctant to get into a tub, treats are available to help. The store sells a small selection of dog food, treats, leashes and collars.
Despite the name, Top Dog isn’t exclusively for canines. A few customers have brought in their cats. “The dogs don’t seem to bother them. It’s the bath in general,” Topjian says.
