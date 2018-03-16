People’s Choice for best places to find products in Fresno

Bicycle Store
1
Sunnyside Bicycles
6105 E. Kings Canyon Road, Suite 104
(559) 255-7433
sunnysidebicycles.com
Never miss a local story.
Sunnyside Bicycles is a full-service bike shop in Fresno’s historic Sunnyside neighborhood. It’s been serving the Central Valley since 2002. Owners John and Vanessa McCracken specialize in taking the intimidation factor out of cycling. They love bikes! The mission is to educate, empower and inspire as many people as possible to ride bikes as much as possible, and use the power of bicycles to build up, engage and support the local community.
“It’s a dream to do what we love while serving a community we love so much,” Vanessa says.
In addition to earning the votes for The Fresno Bee’s People’s Choice Awards, Sunnyside Bicycles is a five-time America’s Best Bike Shop winner.
“We’ve been selected every year this award has been given. It’s a huge honor, because it’s merit-based,” Vanessa says. “We’re scored on our operations, staff, expertise, service and commitment to advocacy and our community. It means a lot to be recognized by the industry for our commitment to being and doing our best.”
But, to be named the winner of The Fresno Bee’s People’s Choice Awards is even more humbling and exciting to the McCrackens.
“To be voted for by our peers is one thing — to be voted for by the people we serve is an even bigger honor,” Vanessa says. “We’re extremely proud of our team, and are so happy that they’re being recognized for their commitment to our customers and community. This award means more to us a team than anything we’ve won. We are deeply grateful to everyone who voted for us.”
Check out the monthly ride calendar handout at the shop or at sunnysidebicycles.com. Join Sunnyside on its monthly Breakfast Ride on Sunday, April 15. Meet at Sunnyside Bicycles at 9 a.m. and ride to Blossom Trail Cafe for breakfast.
2. Steven’s Bicycles
1365 N. Willow Ave., Suite 150
(559) 797-0148
4045 W. Figarden Drive, Suite 105
(559) 229-8163
stevensbicycles.com
3. Rubber Soul Bicycles
132 W. Nees Ave., Suite 111
(559) 435-2453
rubbersoulbicycles.com
Children’s Clothing
1
Target
Multiple locations
(800) 440-0680
target.com
Parents continue to turn to Target for their children’s clothing. The clean and organized stores carries toddler sizes 2T to 5T in shirts, pants, rompers, leggings, socks and even underwear for girls and boys. Clothing for the kiddos ranges in size from X-small (sizes 4-5) to XX-large (size 18).
Target also offers plus sizes for girls and husky sizes for boys, knowing that sometimes growing children are too big for children’s clothes, but not big enough for adult-sized clothing.
School uniforms in a variety of styles are offered at Target. Khakis, navy blue bottoms and various styles of skirts can be found.
An exclusive Umbro collection for kids debuted in February at Target. The exclusive kids’ assortment features more than 90 pieces of Umbro soccer apparel, footwear and equipment. With nearly 100 years of history in the sport, Umbro has long been the official soccer uniform for some of the top teams around the world and is known for its iconic soccer offerings that seamlessly combine performance and style.
“We’re always looking to connect with our guests in new and unique ways, and for families and kids, the introduction of Umbro will mean even more reasons to choose Target,” says Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target. “Soccer is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S. and continues to grow in popularity among our guests. As the only mass retailer to sell Umbro, we’re giving more families access to the sport through stylish and affordable apparel and gear.”
From shorts and T-shirts, to jerseys, cleats and shin guards, the new line has everything your future soccer star needs for game time.
2. The Children’s Place
Multiple locations
childrensplace.com
3. Old Navy
Multiple locations
oldnavy.com
Boutique
1
Ooh La La
1305 N. Willow Ave., Suite 140, Clovis
(559) 297-7770
7725 N. Via Del Rio
(559) 439-7770
iloveoohlala.com
Whether you have an eye for fashion or need help with filling your closet, Ooh La La can help you make a statement. The boutique opened the original location at Willow and Nees avenues in 2007. The second location to River Park Shopping Center in 2011.
Norma Haynes and her sister, Janet Danielian, co-own the boutique, which sells the latest trends in clothing, accessories and shoes at affordable prices.
The racks are stocked with off-the-shoulder tops, knit sweaters and cardigans, two-piece outfits, chambray tunics and graphic T-shirts. There are dresses, rompers and jumpsuits for casual and formal occasions.
Distressed, boyfriend-style jeans are stacked on shelves. Along with nooks filled with handbags, belts, scarves and jewelry. Patterns and prints include polka dots, tie-dye, floral and checkered.
The boutique also sells sunglasses, called “sunnies,” designed by Quay Australia in collaboration with Desi Perkins. The 11th anniversary of the boutique will be celebrated with a sale on Saturday, April 14 and Sunday, April 15, Haynes says.
“We want to thank the community for the loyalty they have shown us through the years,” she adds.
And if you’ve moved away from the Fresno-Clovis area, don’t worry — the boutique is available online at www.iloveoohlala.com.
2. Revival 23
416 Pollasky Ave., Clovis
(559) 593-5127
revival23.com
3. The Foundry Collective
601 Pollasky Ave., Suite 104, Clovis
(559) 960-2538
thefoundrycollective.com
Consignment Store
1
Repeat Performance
1429 N. Van Ness Ave.
(559) 442-0129
repeatperformance.us
Being a fashionista doesn’t have to be tough on your wallet. At Repeat Performance, you can update your closet for a fraction of the cost.
Located on Wishon Avenue, the 7,000-square-foot consignment superstore sells clothing, footwear and accessories for men, women and children, as well as furniture, kitchenware and decorations for your home.
It carries items by high-end designers like Coach, Dooney & Bourke, Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren, but also items from departments stores like Macy’s, Target and Anthropology. For activewear, there are items by Nike and lululemon athletica.
Repeat Performance was founded by Jill Delano in 1985. Three years later, Joyce Appleford and Dianne Giannoni became the owners.
In 1999, Gwynn Clark became the owner — moving from the original location to a storefront on Van Ness Avenue. If you’re new to being a consignor, don’t worry — Repeat Performance will guide you through the process.
“If you come to Repeat Performance, don’t be surprised when we offer to help,” Clark says.
But what does consignment mean? In simple terms, you let Repeat Performance sell your items for you. When your items are sold, you get paid. Start the process by making an appointment.
“We pay consignors 40 percent to 70 percent of the sale price on items we sell for them,” Clark says.
So if your wallet is slim, but your closet is bursting with clothes and accessories, turn to Repeat Performance.
2. Plato’s Closet
1053 E. Shaw Ave.
(559) 222-6700
platoscloset.com
3. The Emporium
5761 N. Palm Ave.
(559) 225-9718
Domestic Auto Dealer
1
Hedrick’s Chevrolet
961 W. Shaw Ave., Clovis
(559) 291-7711
hedrickschevrolet.com
Hedrick’s Chevrolet distinguishes itself as a go-to dealership for the backbone industries that support the economy of the Central Valley.
“Many truck buyers in Valley agriculture and construction come to us to meet their needs,” says Brett Hedrick. the owner of Hedrick’s Chevrolet.
In fact, the Chevy Silverado pickup truck — a workhorse for growers — consistently ranks as the top seller, outdistancing the rival Ford F-150, Hedrick says.
“People love Chevys, and we enjoy that,” he adds. “It keeps them coming back. Chevy keeps up with technology, innovation and technology, which puts us at the top of consideration for consumers.”
Case in point: a sleeker, lighter 2019 Silverado recently debuted at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. Poised to offer impressive fuel savings, the 2019 Silverado gives customers something to anticipate.
Meanwhile, a new generation of Chevrolet vehicles with names like Trax (subcompact crossover) and Bolt (electric) join classics like Camaro and Malibu to keep Hedrick’s Chevrolet busy and bustling.
2. Selma Auto Mall
2755 Auto Mall Drive, Selma
(559) 896-5000
selmaautomall.com
3. Clovis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
395 W. Herndon Ave., Clovis
clovischryslerdodgejeepram.com
3. Michael Automotive
50 W. Bullard Ave., Suite 201
(559) 431-6000
michaelautomotive.com
Electronics Store
1
Best Buy
Multiple locations
bestbuy.com
In 1966, Richard Schulze and Gary Smoliak opened an audio specialty store called Sound of Music. In 1983, the electronic store was renamed and rebranded with more emphasis placed on consumer electronics.
Today, Best Buy is a leading provider of technology products, services and solutions. The electronic store offers expert service at an unbeatable price more than 1.5 billion times a year to the consumers, small business owners and educators who visit the stores, engage with Geek Squad Agents or use BestBuy.com or the Best Buy app.
The electronic store has operations in the United States, where more than 70 percent of the population lives within 15 minutes of a location. Best Buy has more than 1,500 stores in North America, including large-format and Best Buy Mobile stores, and employs more than 125,000 people. It generates nearly $40 billion annually.
“Best Buy is all about helping customers pursue their passions and enrich their lives with the help of technology,” says Asheesh Saksena, the chief strategic growth officer at Best Buy.
Not only does Best Buy feature appliances for the home, computers, TVs and cameras, but it also carries a variety of cell phones and wearable technology. Find the latest gadgets from Apple, Beats, Bose, Fitbit, Garmin and Samsung.
Best Buy recently partnered with Vivint to bring customers a smarter way to secure and control your home. Guided by in-store experts, customers can select from a suite of leading smart home products from Vivint and other partners — including smart locks, lights, cameras, thermostats and more — and purchase their products upfront or take advantage of special financing.
Accompanying service plans include 24/7 professional monitoring with emergency response, always-on cellular connection, 30-day video storage, online and phone support, in-home service and equipment protection.
Customers also have the option to select a no-contract service plan. Vivint’s smart home platform works with voice assistants, such as Amazon Echo and Google Home, enabling consumers to control their smart home devices with their voice.
2. Costco
Multiple locations
costco.com
3. The Apple Store
645 E. Shaw Ave.
(559) 244-3400
apple.com
Flooring Store
1
Flooring Liquidators
6649 Blackstone Ave.
(559) 227-7387
727 Clovis Ave., Clovis
(559) 325-3664
flooringliquidators.net
Flooring Liquidators celebrated 20 years of serving customers last year. The distribution center’s goal is and always has been to provide customers the highest level of quality customer service in California.
The distribution center in Modesto acts as a hub for the retail stores, fully equipped in-home shopping vans and its innovative e-commerce site.
“Flooring is one of the top purchases that a family can make, so we take very seriously that we meet the consumer’s expectations,” says Steve Kellogg, the president and owner of Flooring Liquidators. “We’re a leader in the carpet market and now there are more styles with more durability and people can have more fun with carpet than they used to have.”
The distribution center, located throughout the Central Valley, is staffed by professionals with an average of 10 years flooring experience.
In addition to carpet, Flooring Liquidators features hardwood, tile, laminate and vinyl, as well as area rugs. Hardwood floors are rich with natural beauty and make a great investment for your home. Flooring Liquidators carries engineered hardwoods, solid, bamboo and click-lock in brands like American Guild, Armstrong Flooring, Artisan Hardwood and California Classics.
Laminate flooring combines the beauty of real wood, tile and stone with the grit to stand up to everyday accidents. Brands include Balterio, Bruce, Eternity, Inhaus Flooring and Kronotex.
Vinyl options include glue down, click-lock and Rigidcore in brands including Coretec, Alladin Commercial, Floornation and Lifetime Floors.
For customers’ convenience, Flooring Liquidators offers free in-store pickup when ordering online, free in-home estimates, free samples (up to three) and $129 delivery anywhere in the United States.
2. Bedrosians Tile & Stone
3567 W. Shaw Ave.
(559) 275-9990
bedrosians.com
3. A&M Flooring
160 E. Bullard Ave.
(559) 448-1000
aandmflooring.com
Flower Shop
1
D&L Roses
7280 N. Blackstone Ave.
(559) 431-7673
dandlroses.com
Since purchasing D&L Flowers about four years ago, Prisca Shiralian has maintained her mantra of bringing joy to the community. The mission is simple: “Great Flowers. Great Prices.”
There are three kiosks in the Fresno-Clovis area: Shaw and Cedar avenues, Blackstone and Minerets avenues, and Blackstone and Shaw avenues.
D&L Flowers has fresh-cut flowers for customers to create their own bouquets to give arrangements a personal touch, in addition to the traditional pre-designed arrangements. It has become known for selling bouquets less than $20.
There are flowers for every occasion, Shiralian says. The staff works with customers through the process if they aren’t familiar with the names of flowers. Flowers include roses, carnations, Peruvian lilies, tulips, hydrangeas and chrysanthemums.
For formal occasions and weddings, you can purchase corsages, boutonnieres, bridal bouquets and centerpieces in a variety of color options. For the spring, D&L Flowers is a number of selections like the FTD Sunny Sentiments Bouquet, the FTD All Aglow Bouquet by Better Homes and Gardens.
2. Stems at the Palatine
7455 N. Fresno St.
(559) 256-2294
stemsfresno.com
3. Lou Gentile’s Flower Basket
4918 N. Blackstone Ave.
(559) 243-9143
gentilesflowers.com
Furniture Store
1
Mor Furniture
5156 N. Blackstone Ave.
morfurniture.com
Whether you are changing your home, or moving into a new one, you will find a huge selection of quality living room furniture, bedroom furniture, dining room furniture and name-brand mattresses offered at the best value at Mor Furniture.
Mor Furniture believes in providing quality merchandise, with excellent customer service, while exceeding its customers’ expectations.
As the West Coast’s largest family-owned and -operated furniture company, Mor Furniture believes in providing a fun and entertaining shopping experience, complete with family movies playing throughout the showroom and video games for the kids.
Furniture shopping should be enjoyable, and that’s why customers are greeted by friendly staff with fresh-baked Otis Spunkmeyer cookies, warm popcorn, soft drinks and coffee.
The carefully selected furniture selection is arranged into complete rooms, allowing customers to visualize the furniture as it would be in their home. Why shop for just a sofa when you can have the entire collection, including loveseat, chair, and ottoman with coordinating tables, rugs and lamps? The designers know how to pull the entire look together.
With 33 stores in seven states, Mor Furniture for Less has grown to become the largest family-owned and -operated furniture company on the West Coast. Relationships with quality furniture makers such as AICO, Ashley, Magnussen and many more, mean Mor Furniture buys furniture for less and can offer it to customers for less than anyone else can. Mor even guarantees it, with the Double the Difference Price Guarantee.
If a customer finds his or her furniture purchase at another store within 30 days, Mor Furniture doesn’t just give the difference back, it doubles it.
At Mor Furniture, you’ll find a huge selection of home furnishings, with a wide variety of living rooms, bedrooms and dining rooms to fit any budget and fill any space. Whether you’re looking for a $299 sofa or a $2,999 sofa, a small sofa or a giant sectional, the best sofa for your needs is at Mor Furniture.
2. Fashion Furniture
255 W. El Paso
(559) 440-9600
morfurniture.com
3. Macy’s Home Store
1732 E. Shaw Ave.
(559) 222-6611
macys.com
Grocery Store
1
The Market
7088 N. West Ave.
(559) 432-3306
themarketfresno.com
The Market thrives as an independent, locally owned grocery store, and part of its success comes from buying local. “We support local food producers and carry as many of their products as possible throughout the store,” says Joe Pressutti, president of The Market.
Shoppers, for example, can find fresh produce from Harvest Field Organic Farm, Peach on Earth Farms and Robert Johnson Farms, as well as from the Fresno State Agriculture Department. Raisins, grapes, wines, olive oils and sauces come from Fresno State.
The list of local products also includes (but isn’t limited to) beer from Tioga-Seqouia Brewing Company, milk and dairy products from Producers Dairy, and cracker hearts and cracker breads from Valley Lahvosh Baking Company. In addition, the meat department features Harris Ranch USDA Choice Angus beef.
The Market offers more than 800 gluten-free and organic items. In addition, The Market also offers customers a “culinary experience,” which includes grocery aisles stocked with specialty items. A full-service delicatessen features fresh salads and sandwiches. The menu of hot food entrées, soups, side dishes and grab-and-go items change on a daily basis.
“Our commitment to cleanliness, presentation and selection is important for our success,” Pressutti says. “But what really makes the difference is our terrific team of associates and manager and their dedication to serving our customers.”
2. WinCo Foods
Multiple locations
wincofoods.com
3. Save Mart Supermarkets
Multiple locations
savemart.com
Home Improvement Store
1
Lowe’s
75 Shaw Ave., Clovis
(559) 322-3000
7651 N. Blackstone Ave.
(559) 436-6266
lowes.com
Founded in 1946, Lowe’s has grown from a small hardware store to a Fortune 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customers a week in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
In 1982, Lowe’s had its first billion-dollan sales year, earning a record profit of $25 million. Lowe’s stores then began serving a new type of customer: do-it-yourself homeowners seeking to improve the value of their properties. Anticipating DIY needs while still accommodating contractors, Lowe’s began to enlarge stores and expand merchandise offerings. Lowe’s opened its first 100,000-square-foot store in 1990, and the modern Lowe’s began in 1995 with the launch of the first Lowe’s website.
Lowe’s offers more than 400,000 products online. A typical Lowe’s store offers more than 37,000 products, and features 13 product categories ranging from appliances and tools to paint, lumber and nursery products.
Lowe’s also gives back in a big way. Lowe’s Charitable and Educational Foundation was founded in 1957. It has a long and proud history of improving the communities Lowe’s serves. The foundation’s primary philanthropic focus centers on K-12 public education and community improvement.
The foundation also supports Lowe’s scholarship programs and nonprofit partnerships. Lowe’s Toolbox for Education, Lowe’s signature education grant program, provides parent groups and educators with the necessary financial tools to expand students’ opportunities and improve K-12 public schools across the United States.
Since 2006, Lowe’s Toolbox for Education has provided more than $45 million in grants to improve more than 10,000 public schools, benefiting nearly 6 million schoolchildren.
2. Fresno Ag Hardware
4590 N. First St.
(559) 224-6441
fresnoag.com
3. Orchard Supply Hardware
Multiple locations
osh.com
Import Auto Dealer
1
Mercedes-Benz of Fresno
7055 N. Palm Ave.
(559) 438-0300
mboffresno.com
Scott Biehl, the owner-operator of Mercedes-Benz of Fresno, has traveled to Germany to witness production of the iconic brand he sells to a loyal and growing number of clients.
He last visited the Mercedes-Benz factory in 2011. He saw production of cars as well as models of vehicles in the design phase. “It’s an incredible experience that our customers can also do,” Biehl says. They can take delivery of a car in Germany and drive throughout Europe. At the end of their road trip, Mercedes-Benz of Fresno will ship the car to Fresno for them.
The Fresno dealership sells more than 18 different models of Mercedes Benz. That number includes the S-Class 550e Plug-In Hybrid, the C-Class 300 Cabriolet and the GLA 250 SUV. The number of models grows to more than 50 when you add AMG models (a high performance brand used by Mercedes) and Sprinters (vans).
“Our customer base continues to grow with the introduction of our entry-line models and certified pre-owned program,” Biehl says. “We also have very loyal customers who have bought new Mercedes for well over 40 years and multiple generations of families who drive our vehicles.”
2. Selma Auto Mall
2755 Auto Mall Drive, Selma
(559) 896-5000
selmaautomall.com
3. Fresno Lexus
777 W. Palmdon Drive
(888) 709-6304
fresnolexus.com
3. Lithia of Fresno
Multiple locations
(888) 328-3102
lithiafresno.com
Jewelry Store
1
Orloff Jewelers
770 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101
(559) 221-6622
orloffjewelers.com
Orloff Jewelers has served the Central Valley for more than 60 years — building longevity on a commitment to customer service.
“To be the best at anything, you have to place your personal needs aside and focus on the desires and needs of those you serve,” says Mary Ann Orloff, the co-owner of Orloff Jewelers along with her husband, James.
James’ father, Paul “Prince” Orloff opened the business in 1955. At Orloff Jewelers, customers can count on informed and experienced sales and service representatives, jewelers and watchmakers who form a “complete support system” to deliver the “best results,” Orloff says.
Orloff’s offers clients jewelry from top designers such as David Yurman and Maco Bicego as well as TAG, Michele and Shinola watches. Clients also can custom design jewelry with the CounterSketch computer program. The result is a piece that’s “more personal, unique and, ultimately, more special,” Orloff says.
Shopping for jewelry is a year-round activity with Valentine’s Day, the spring and summer wedding seasons, and the fall and winter holidays being particularly busy times. Women tend to buy for fashion while men buy to make a statement, Orloff says.
2. Karkazian Jewelers
493 W. Shaw Ave., Suite B, Clovis
(559) 297-0201
9447 N. Fort Washington Road, Suite 110
(559) 434-9009
karkazianjewelers.com
3. Lewis Diamond Co.
7406 N. Fresno St.
(559) 431-5373
lewisdiamondco.com
Local Hardware Store
1
Fresno Ag Hardware
4590 N. First St.
(559) 224-6441
fresnoag.com
Fresno Ag Hardware has the staff and the stuff. The local hardware store’s knowledgeable clerks have hands-on knowledge to share about plumbing, electrical and hardware.
“We teach our community how to maintain their houses without having to spend a tremendous amount of money,” says Ian Williams, the manager and communications officer for Fresno Ag Hardware.
Fresno Ag also is well-known for stocking vintage items such as cabinet hinges, drawer knobs and thermostats for older water heaters. The local hardware store can serve as a resource in fixing up older houses in neighborhoods where one home’s facelift can inspire other residents to follow suit, Williams says.
His late grandfather, John Rosetta, bought the company in 1952. His wife, Rae, remains the owner. Fresno Ag is part of a national cooperative of about 5,000 hardware stores connected to Ace Hardware.
The local hardware store stocks national brands, including STIHL (chain saws and other power equipment), Valspar Paint, and Green Egg, Traeger and Weber premium line barbecues. It also has a STIHL repair shop plus large sporting goods and ammunition departments.
Fresno Ag continues to thrive by following a core principle established by Rosetta. “We live by our mission statement of always working to be an asset to our community,” Williams says.
2. Clovis True Value
1890 Shaw Ave., Clovis
(559) 325-6730
clovistruevalue.com
2. National Hardware
7173 N. Blackstone Ave.
(559) 439-2767
natman.com
3. Mayson Ace Hardware
3071 W. Bullard Ave., Suite 106
(559) 435-1652
maysonacehardware.com
Luxury Auto Dealer
1
Mercedes-Benz of Fresno
7055 N. Palm Ave.
(559) 438-0300
mboffresno.com
It starts and ends with engineering — that’s what makes a Mercedes-Benz a luxury vehicle, says Scott Biehl, the owner-operator of Mercedes-Benz of Fresno.
“Mercedes-Benz engineers their cars for both performance and luxury,” he says. “This way you get to drive something that’s fun and sporty with great luxury seating and appointments inside.” Biehl knows about production firsthand, having visited the Mercedes-Benz factory in Germany.
The Fresno dealership sells more than 18 different models of Mercedes Benz. That number includes the S-Class 550e Plug-In Hybrid, the C-Class 300 Cabriolet and the GLA 250 SUV. Customers also can select from an inventory of certified pre-owned vehicles.
Biehl says clients often look for extra customer service, and his dealership provides that in numerous ways, including a courtesy car wash and a complimentary latte and smoothie bar. He adds: “People choose Mercedes because of the reputation of the brand. They continue to purchase Mercedes-Benz for the exemplary service they receive during ownership, and they want to continue that relationship with us and our staff.”
2. Fresno Lexus
777 W. Palmdon Drive
(888) 709-6304
fresnolexus.com
3. Haron Motors
2048 Ventura St.
(559) 237-5533
haron.com
Mattress Store
1
Mattress Land SleepFit
Multiple locations
mattressland.com
Selecting a mattress could be the most important purchase a person makes, says James Smith, chief executive officer at Mattress Land SleepFit. “Every aspect of our life, health and well-being is impacted by quality sleep,” he says.
So, Mattress Land SleepFit considers it crucial to understand a customer’s body type and needs. That’s where BedFit technology comes in. Customers in Mattress Land stores can lie on a BedFit diagnostic bed for four minutes while the system identifies each individual’s support and pressure relief characteristics.
BedFit then creates a digital map of the body, head and neck, and recommends the proper mattress type and pillow. The technology is exclusive to Mattress Land, and the evaluation is free. Mattress Land calls it the “SleepFit experience.”
Mattress Land can meet the BedFit recommendation with inventory from eight manufacturers. The store also can customize in the same mattress the differing support needs of couples.
Mattress Land — with corporate headquarters in Fresno — serves customers at 22 locations in four states (Idaho, Nevada and Washington, in addition to California). “I am very proud of our team’s accomplishments in a very confusing and competitive industry,” Smith says. “We are very passionate about sleep.”
2. Sleep Train
Multiple locations
(844) 219-2875
sleeptrain.com
Macy’s
Multiple locations
macys.com
Meat Market
1
The Meat Market
1900 N. Fowler Ave., Suite 120, Clovis
(559) 256-1390
454 Alluvial Ave., Fresno
(559) 436-6688
themeatmarket.com
The Meat Market started as a small, family-owned meat distribution business in 1976. Today, the market has blossomed into a two-location retail meat market that doubles as a specialty store known for sausages and tri-tip sandwiches.
Professional butchers keep the meat counters stocked with custom-cut beef, chicken, lamb and pork, as well as seafood. The sausages — made in-house with fresh ingredients — come in a variety of flavors.
The wine inventory includes a wide selection from Fresno/Madera wineries, including Engelmann Cellars, Cru Winery, Fresno State Wine, TOCA Madera and Solitary Cellars. Other wine selections come from Paso Robles, the Central Coast, Napa Valley, Sonoma and Lodi.
Both the Fresno and Clovis locations feature an in-store restaurant, The Grill, which offers take-out service. Barbecue sandwiches, such as the Famous Santa Maria Tri-Tip, and grilled specialties, such as Philly Cheese Steak, are on the menu, as well as several salad choices. The Grill also caters executive luncheons, business meetings, fundraisers, showers, reunions, weddings, and more. Four menu options are available.
Tuesdays — known as Tri-Tip Tuesdays — are special at The Meat Market. For $22.22 plus tax, customers get 2 pounds of tri-tip, a quart-size side dish and a 2-liter soft drink.
2. The Market
7088 N. West Ave.
(559) 432-3306
themarketfresno.com
3. Sam’s Italian Deli & Market
2415 N. First St.
(559) 229-9346
samsitaliandeli.com
Men’s Clothing
1
Macy’s
Multiple locations
macys.com
No one would have guessed that the small, fancy dry goods store that opened on the corner of 14th Street and 6th Avenue in New York City in 1858 would grow to be one of the largest retailers in the world. Today, Macy’s serves customers through approximately 670 stores in virtually every major geographic market in the United States, as well as macys.com.
A full range of men’s clothing is available, including formal wear, suits, blazers, casual wear, dress shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts, jeans and even pajamas, lounge and sleepwear. More than a dozen brand names are available, including Alfani, Calvin Klein, Dockers, INC International Concepts, Levi’s, Michael Kors, Nautica, Polo Ralph Lauren, Sean John and Tommy Hilfiger. Activewear brands include Adidas, Champion, Golf Shop, Nike, Sports Fan Shop By Lids, The North Face and Under Armour.
One of Macy’s featured shops for men is Outdoor & Camping, where men can find clothing, jackets, boots and more perfect for the great outdoors. Brands include Weatherproof Vintage, G.H. Bass, The North Face, Coleman and Timberland.
The Ski & Snowboard shop has snow pants, snow boots, jackets and other accessories to make your trip to the slopes more comfortable. Brands include Sean John, HFX, Michael Kors and Columbia.
Coming soon to Macy’s: DNYK for men, a new collection of modern sportswear and authentic style born from the city’s streets. With jeans that fit exactly the way you want, to minimalist crewnecks and essential outerwear featuring vintage logos, these pieces are made to go wherever you want, whenever you want.
Men’s sizes include big and tall sizes, too, so men can find the perfect fit.
Macy’s also features a variety of accessories, including belts, hats, gloves, wallets, watches, grooming products and more. Men’s shoes are available in sizes up to 18 in dress shoes, casual, boots and athletic footwear.
2. Patrick James
780 W. Shaw Ave.
(559) 224-5500
patrickjames.com
3. Kohl’s
Multiple locations
kohls.com
Motorcycle/ATV Dealer
1
Clawson Motorsports
6334 N. Blackstone Ave.
(559) 435-5020
clawsonmotorsports.com
Clawson Motorsports is a premier dealership for Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki and Suzuki motorcycles. The company has a rich history.
In 1936, Jack Clawson started a boat building business that would evolve into today’s company. Jim McKoane bought the company in 1975. Today his children, Caroline, Larry and John, continue their father’s legacy.
Customers can select from an extensive inventory of new and used motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. The company is a go-to dealership for older Americans in the market for a motorcycle. Published reports indicate that increasing numbers of baby boomers — who have the time and money — are becoming motorsport enthusiasts. Motorcycle riders remains mostly male, but more women are embracing the sport, too.
The company serves customers with a large parts department that also sells a wide variety of accessories. The staff can help riders customize their vehicles to have a distinctive personal look. In addition, factory-trained technicians in the service department are ready to help customers during business hours.
2. Harley Davidson of Fresno
4345 W. Shaw Ave.
(559) 275-8586
hdfresno.com
3. Mathews Harley-Davidson
548 N. Blackstone Ave.
555 N. Abby St.
559-233-5279
mathewshd.com
Musical Merchandise
1
Guitar Center
5330 N. Blackstone Ave.
(559) 221-2222
guitarcenter.com
Guitar Center meets a myriad of musical needs. The store carries instruments and many accessories, and it offers lessons and provides students the chance to perform in public.
“We carry everything you would need for guitar, bass, and most stringed instruments as well as drums and percussion,” says Westin Conriquez, the manager of Guitar Center in Fresno. Customers can choose from many well-known brands.
Fender, Epiphone and Gibson are three of the vendors for electric and acoustic guitars, while drums from DW, Ludwig and Zildjian and others are available. Keyboards from Yamaha, Williams and Akai are also are in stock.
In addition, customers can buy or rent used instruments and equipment, and instrument repair is also a service at Guitar Center. It started offering lessons for all ages and skill levels in July 2017. Professional instructors teach guitar, piano, band, orchestra and singing, and more than 200 students have participated.
Conriquez describes the curriculum as student-driven, and the website states: “The confidence gained by learning music parlays with other areas, giving students the self-assurance to take on new challenges.”
Every quarter, Guitar Center stages “The Rockshow Program” for students at Starving Artists Bistro in northeast Fresno. “It gives students a chance to perform on a real stage,” Conriquez says.
2. Patrick’s Music
769 E. Barstow Ave.
(559) 224-7287
patricksmusic.net
3. Gottschalk Music Center
328 Pollasky Ave., Clovis
(559) 298-4400
gottschalkmusiccenter.com
Party Supply Store
1
Expo Party Rentals
3714 N. Valentine Ave.
(559) 495-3300
exporentals.com
It isn’t a party unless Expo Party Rentals is invited. The party supply store was founded by Mario Viramontes in the 1980s. It started as Exposition Décor, a tradeshow management company. Later, the name was changed to Expo Party Rentals.
Jared Medaris, the president of Expo Party Rentals, joined the ranks of the party supply store in 2003. In 15 years, he has watched the party supply store grow from a handful of employees to occupying a 40,000-square-foot warehouse on Valentine Avenue near Ashlan Avenue. It added a 2,500-square-foot showroom, which houses Kiku Floral, in 2015.
Top products for rent include tables of various sizes, chairs, linens in dozens of colors and fabrics, dishes, flatware, vinyl and custom LED dance floors. The party supply store also rents food service and concession equipment.
But Medaris says the most popular items go with a theme: “For example, we have items that fit in a rustic outdoor theme like farm tables, wine barrels, fruitwood garden-style chairs.”
The team members at Expo Party Rentals have also been trained by the American Rental Association to become Certified Event Rental Professionals.
With the goal “to stay current with national trends and bring new products to the Central Valley,” Medaris says, the party supply store is proud to be a part of The ARA Rental Show each year.
Be sure to follow Expo Party Rentals on Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter @ExpoPartyRentals.
2. Party City
Multiple locations
partycity.com
3. Bargain Party Rental & Sales
453 W. Bedford Ave.
(559) 431-1234
bargainpartyrents.com
Pet Store
1
Whitie’s Pets
5215 N. Blackstone Ave.
(559) 438-4343
whitiespets.com
Whitie’s Pets has been keeping your pet(s) happy and healthy for 75 years. The owner, John Shafer, started working at the shop when he was 10 years old.
His parents, Don and Sue Shafer, bought the store on Ventura Avenue and Hazelwood Boulevard from Lory and Elsie Whiting in 1963. Five years later, they moved to a 7,000-square-foot building on Ventura Avenue and 5th Street.
In 1986, the store was split into two locations to serve to north and south areas of Fresno. They found a permanent 28,000-square-foot home for the store on Blackstone and San Jose avenues in the early 1990s.
Shafer says his favorite part about owning the store: “I like the interaction with the community.” Today, the store serves the needs — and wants — of pets by stocking shelves with supplies for dogs, cats, aquatic animals, birds, reptiles and amphibians, exotic animals and rodents.
Dog and cat food comes in a variety of brands, selected by Shafer, like NutriSource, Canine Caviar, Stella & Chewy’s, ORIJEN and Blue Buffalo. Supplies include leashes, collars, toys, treats, over-the-counter vaccinations and kennels.
The store is known for having a diverse selection of aquatic animals for sale, with hundreds of freshwater and saltwater fish. The neon tetra and the angelfish are the most popular species to purchase. The staff is trained and educated to teach you about proper care and maintenance to ensure the safety and longevity of your pet(s).
“Overtime, we’ve become experts,” Shafer says. “ I like to hire employees who have the love and passion for pets.”
As for cold-blooded animals, there are reptiles and amphibians like snakes, lizards, turtles, frogs and salamanders for sale. Birds include cockatiels, finches, canaries and parrots. And we can’t forget about rodents like mice, rats, hamsters, guinea pigs, rabbits and chinchillas.
The store also holds adoption clinics for dogs and cats — in conjunction with Animal Compassion Team, Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Valley Animal Center.
Shafer says the shop sponsors local events throughout the year including the Central Valley Reptile and Pet Expo on April 21 and April 22 at the Fresno Fairgrounds. And later, shortly before Halloween, the Whitie’s Pets Pooch Parade Canine Carnival and Costume Contest in the Tower District.
2. Petsmart
Multiple locations
petsmart.com
3. 316 Reptiles
617 E. Olive Ave.
(559) 448-6717
316reptiles.com
Photo Supply Store
1
Horn Photo
7899 N. Blackstone Ave.
(559) 225-5080
hornphoto.com
In its new home across the Villaggio parking lot, Horn Photo now has double the room for double the inventory.
“We have a secret back entrance by Sierra Nut House that allows our customers to get in and out, easy,” says owner Stan Grosz. “Avoid the busy parking lot in front.”
Horn Photo has long been Central California’s oldest and most respected source for quality photographic equipment and supplies. It is the largest camera store and photo finishing facility in the Central Valley and has experienced and helpful staff.
“We are now a Panasonic dealer as well as a Canon, Nikon, Fuji, Olympus and Sony dealership,” says Grosz. “Mirrorless cameras are the big rage now!”
Horn also carries camera accessories such as lenses, memory cards, tripods, camera bags, smartphone lenses, studio lighting, flashes and film. If it has to do with photography, there’s an excellent chance Horn has it, for sale or to rent. But they don’t stop there.
Enter the Education Center.
“We have beginning classes regularly, more advanced classes, on how to use your particular camera,” says Grosz. “Our staff teaches and we have several in-town and out-of-town photo experts that teach as well.”
Course descriptions and schedules can be found on the website. Classes are taught at the new store’s Education Center.
2. Costco
Multiple locations
costco.com
3. Walgreens
Multiple locations
walgreens.com
Plant/Nursery/Garden Store
1
Gazebo Gardens
3204 N. Van Ness Blvd.
(559) 222-7673
gazebogardens1922.com
Gazebo Gardens embraces Fresno’s history while planting itself squarely in the here and now of home and commercial landscaping needs.
For the last 96 years, the business has occupied the northeast corner of Van Ness Boulevard and Shields Avenue. That makes it the oldest continuously operating retail nursery in the San Joaquin Valley, says owner Scott Miller. (For the record, the nursery was established in 1922 on what was then the outskirts of Fresno.)
When people think of planting roses, many come to Gazebo Gardens for its stock. But the nursery’s inventory runs deep and wide, ranging from herbs to flowers to pottery to hand tools and more. Home listings in the neighborhood often mention that Gazebo Gardens is within walking distance. “We love that,” Miller says.
In addition to serving homeowners, Gazebo Gardens does commercial landscaping and property maintenance, and the River Park and Fig Garden shopping centers are among its clients.
Some people think of Gazebo Gardens as a community center, Miller says. And for good reason. The nursery hosts a popular beer garden with food trucks and live music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings year round.
Gazebo’s Café Van Ness also operates seven days a week. People hold weddings at the nursery, and it’s also the traditional starting point for another Fresno tradition — Christmas Tree Lane. A merry place indeed.
2. Belmont Nursery
7730 E. Belmont Ave.
(559) 255-6645
belmontnursery.com
3. Willow Gardens Nursery
10428 N. Willow Ave., Clovis
(559) 299-5402
willowgardensclovis.com
RV Dealer
1
Paul Evert’s RV Country
3633 S. Maple Ave.
(559) 486-1000
rvcountry.com
Paul Evert’s RV Country serves people who like to hit the open road, see the country and take their accommodations along for the ride.
The well-known Fresno dealership sells motor homes (30 percent of sales) as well as travel trailers, tent trailers, fifth wheels and toy haulers (70 percent of sales). Many recreational vehicles come with kitchens, bathrooms, air conditioning and central heat. Some newer models also feature game systems, flat screen TVs and touch screens to control the inside environment.
Baby Boomers have long accounted for a big part of the company’s clientele, but that’s changing. “Our buyers are continuing to get younger as the RV lifestyle is beginning to gain traction with millennials,” says Charlie Power, director of operations at Paul Evert’s. “The RV lifestyle has a generational effect on families. If you camped in your formative years, you’re most likely to embrace the lifestyle for your family.”
In addition to selling RVs at its 16-acre complex, Paul Evert’s offers customers a 40-bay service center and an RV park that can accommodate 10 vehicles for customers awaiting service. From its beginnings in Fresno, Paul Evert’s has expanded to Arizona, Nevada, Oregon and Washington in recent years.
2. Camping World
3672 S. Maple Ave.
(855) 772-8275
rv.campingworld.com/dealer/fresno-california
3. RVs For Less
14334 CA-41, Madera
(559) 822-7848
rvs4lessca.com
Shopping Center
1
Fig Garden Village
Palm and Shaw avenues, Fresno
shopfiggardenvillage.com
The shopping center that opened in 1956 with stores like Candy Cane Toy Shop, Pollard’s Bakery, Sierra Foodland, Bilsten-Nusse Appliances and Alburts Village Liquor, has grown to 60 tenants offering a mix of high-volume national tenants and some of California’s and Fresno’s most popular brands.
Fig Garden Village offers a village-like environment and an all-encompassing experience unlike anything else in the market. Featuring a high-quality retail and restaurant line-up (including the recently opened Anthropologie, Madewell and Paper Source), a robust family-friendly event schedule, the shopping center promises to offer enjoyment for all ages.
The property resonates with the community because, no matter if it’s 10 a.m. on a Tuesday or 9 p.m. on a Friday, there is always fun to be had, be it from visiting one of its robust mix of retailers or local partners, engaging in one of its events or congregating with family and friends at one of the many restaurants.
Fig Garden Village offers an array of events throughout the year. Coming up next is Spring Fest on Saturday, April 21. Spring Fest is designed to celebrate the new season, bringing families and individuals alike to the shopping center. The event features live music, train rides, live demonstrations by Fig Garden tenants, family activities and crafts.
And don’t miss Fig Gig, Thursday, May 31 and Thursday, Aug. 2. It’s the coolest way to spend a warm summer evening. The live music event brings in a crowd of around 1,800 guests and takes place in the heart of the shopping center. There will be live music, dancing and special raffle prizes, all to benefit one local charity.
The community can expect to see continuous improvement to Fig Garden Village’s merchandising lineup, with an emphasis on bringing in first-to-market brands of all types and popular local favorites, as well as additional upgrades to the property that would enhance the shopping experience.
2. River Park Shopping Center
Blackstone and Nees avenues, Fresno
shopriverpark.com
3. Fashion Fair Mall
645 E. Shaw Ave.
(559) 224-1591
fashionfairmall.com
Spa Dealer
1
Jacuzzi Premium Spas
6630 N. Blackstone Ave.
(559) 261-0326
jacuzzifresno.com
Jacuzzi Premium Spas’ website describes stepping into one of its hot tubs and letting the foaming water surround you. “Social and private, fun and relaxing. Jacuzzi completely satisfies ... ”
Customers can “test drive” — so to speak — a hot tub at the Fresno store. It has several current models full of clean water where shoppers can experience the soothing hydrotherapy. Sisters Bavette Vizzolini and Natalie Brauner — co-owners of the business — will spend time acquainting customers with how to use their new Jacuzzi hot tub. The store also carries parts and supplies.
Vizzolini and Brauner are fulfilling the dream of their late father, Bruce Campbell, who came from a long line of small business owners. Vizzolini says her father put up his life savings so she and her sister could buy Jacuzzi Premium Spas.
“He embodied the values of honesty, integrity and trust,” Vizzolini says. “We hold these values near and dear because of our father, and we’d like to thank our customers for their continued support.”
2. Energy House
122 E. Bullard Ave.
(559) 432-1500
energyhousefresno.com
3. Homecrafters Spas & BBQ
70 E. Herndon Ave.
(559) 435-7727
homecraftersspas.com
Specialty Gift Store
1
JR’s Sports Collectibles
4249 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 103, Fresno
(559) 277-3536
605 W. Herndon, Suite 800, Clovis
(559) 575-8250
JR’s Sports Collectibles is a go-to store for the faithful who follow America’s professional sports teams. “If you consider yourself a sports fanatic, we are the place for you,” says owner John Rosales, also known as JR.
Let’s say, for instance, you want to decorate your son’s or daughter’s room with a theme featuring their favorite team from the National Football League, Major League Baseball or National Hockey League. JR’s stocks everything from pillow cases, curtains, rugs, bedding, trash cans, wall posters, wall clocks and more.
And if your adult game room needs a makeover with a particular team in mind? JR’s sells team-specific pool tables, bar stools, recliners, sofas, dart boards and more. The store’s inventory also includes authentic NFL helmets, framed memorabilia, glassware, slippers, pajamas, blankets, wallets, watches, vehicle accessories and more. “You name it, we have it,” Rosales says.
It was only 20 years ago that he started the business in a small tent with two tables to showcase his merchandise. Today, the Fresno store has an 8,000-square-foot showroom along with a 3,400-square-foot clearance store. The Clovis store opened in 2015 because of customer demand. Rosales says his is the largest independent sports store in California.
2. Hallmark Gold Crown
Multiple locations
hallmark.com
3. RSVP Style
7455 N. Fresno St., Suite 102
(559) 435-7787
rsvp-style.com
Sporting Goods Store
1
JR’s Sports Collectibles
4249 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 103, Fresno
(559) 277-3536
605 W. Herndon, Suite 800, Clovis
(559) 575-8250
JR’s Sports Collectibles sells a lot of Derek Carr jerseys. No surprise there since the Oakland Raiders’ quarterback played his college football at Fresno State. The jerseys of Todd Gurley, running back for the Los Angeles Rams, and Dak Prescott, quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, also are big hits.
Speaking of the Rams, they had something to do with John Rosales — also known as JR — opening the business in 1998. He says he couldn’t find collectibles or apparel for the Rams — his favorite team — in Fresno. “Local sports stores stocked products basically for two teams — the 49ers and Raiders,” Rosales says. “If you didn’t follow those two teams, you pretty much were out of luck.”
Today, JR’s carries merchandise for all 32 National Football League teams as well as for Major League Baseball and National Hockey League teams plus some college teams.
Rosales says his first “so-called store front” consisted of an 8-foot-by-10-foot E-Z UP tent and two 8-foot-long tables. Fast forward to today: the Fresno location has an 8,000-square-foot showroom and a 3,400-square-foot clearance store. And, Rosales opened a second store in Clovis in 2015 because of customer demand.
Back to popular jerseys. Among baseball players, top sellers are for Madison Bumgarner, San Francisco Giants pitcher; Corey Seager, shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers; and Cody Bellinger, Dodgers’ first baseman and outfielder. Rosales says he typically sells more Giants’ gear than Dodgers’ gear.
2. Dick’s Sporting Goods
Multiple locations
(877) 846-9997
dickssportinggoods.com
3. REI
7810 N. Blackstone Ave.
(559) 261-4168
rei.com
Tire Dealer
1
Les Schwab
Multiple locations
lesschwab.com
The manager at a Les Schwab Tire Center once told the company’s chief executive officer that he knows when his store has made a successful sale. It’s when a customer comes back the next time he or she needs tires.
Company founder Les Schwab believed in putting customers first when he started his business in Prineville, Oregon, in 1952. Schwab, who passed away in 2007, also held to other core values: Standing behind his products and services. Helping communities. Rewarding employees.
“We keep Les’ vision at the heart of everything we do,” says Dale Thompson, the company’s chief marketing officer. “We believe these founding values are the reasons for our success, and they remain a part of the company’s DNA.”
Les Schwab Tire Centers can be found in more than 480 communities in nine states. Besides California and Oregon, they’re in Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah and Washington.
Les Schwab Tire Centers provide a number of free services as part of the company’s warranty on new tires. Those services include old tire disposal, tire rotation, tire rebalancing, air checks and road hazard protection. “At Les Schwab, we’re focused on more than today’s transaction,” Thompson says. “We know from our more than 65 years in business that customers come back because they trust our service and values.”
2. America’s Tire Company
Multiple locations
americastire.com
3. Costco
Multiple locations
costco.com
Used Car Dealer
1
CarMax
7180 N. Palm Ave.
(559) 490-7901
carmax.com
Customers at the Fresno CarMax store can choose from nearly 50,000 vehicles. That’s because the company makes its nationwide inventory available for viewing at its website and its mobile app. Upon customers’ requests, CarMax will transfer most used cars from the company’s 185 stores to Fresno.
The advantage is obvious: CarMax customers have access to a much larger inventory than can be found at any one store. But that’s not the only plus of shopping at CarMax. The company’s no-haggle policy and its appraisal process are central to the consumer experience.
No-haggling means the company offers one fair price on a vehicle, whether online or in the lot, without gimmicks, says company spokeswoman Dietta Slayton. “CarMax revolutionized the auto industry by delivering the honest, transparent and high-integrity car buying experience customers want and deserve,” she adds.
CarMax extends the same customer-friendly philosophy to people interested in the company buying their old vehicle. The appraisal process can be completed in as little as 30 minutes.
“After we give the customer a written offer, they have the option of completing the transaction and going home with payment in hand, or taking up to seven days to think it over,” Slayton says.
Furthermore, CarMax will buy someone’s car even if that person doesn’t buy from CarMax.
2. Michael Automotive
50 W. Bullard Ave., Suite 201
(559) 431-6000
michaelautomotive.com
2. Selma Auto Mall
2755 Auto Mall Drive, Selma
(559) 896-5000
Watercraft Dealer
1
Clawson Motorsports
6334 N. Blackstone Ave.
(559) 435-5020
clawsonmotorsports.com
Clawson Motorsports began on the water. In 1936, Jack Clawson started a boat building business known as Clawson Boatworks. Selling motorcycles later became part of the business, which led to the present-day company.
Clawson’s retains a link to its beginning by selling a variety of personal watercraft. Kawasaki, Yahama and Sea-Doo models are included in the dealership’s inventory. Clawson’s stocks new and used watercraft and also offers service and parts.
The dealership can meet the varying needs of watercraft owners, whether they’re interested in touring/cruising, tow sports or high performance. Increasingly, owners of personal watercraft can participate in activities that go beyond zipping around a lake (as much fun as that is). Published reports indicate that owners also ride together, sometimes on longer trips, or participate in activities such as poker runs.
There’s no question that personal watercraft remain popular with the boating public. In 2016, the latest year for which statistics are available, 59,000 new units and 133,100 used units were purchased across the nation, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association.
2. Bohner Lacefield Marine
10740 CA-41, Madera
(559) 431-0336
blmboats.com
3. Clovis Marine
2475 N. Fordham Ave.
(559) 291-5737
clovismarine.com
3. Semper Speed & Marine
10854 CA-41, Madera
(559) 436-1888
semperspeedandmarine.com
Wedding and Formal Attire
1
Little Black Dress Boutique
1731 W. Bullard Ave., Suite 128
(559) 439-2032
littleblackdressprom.com
Little Black Dress Boutique is the one-stop shop for dresses, wedding gowns and tuxedos for formal occasions. Keri Frazier is the owner behind the boutique, which opened at Bullard and West avenues in 2012.
In 2016, Frazier expanded the inventory to include wedding gowns and tuxedos — courtesy of Jim’s Formal Wear, the largest rental company in the United States.
The seasonal trends include two-piece prom and formal dresses, Frazier says. The boutique also maintains a registry to ensure dresses aren’t duplicated at the same high school.
As for wedding gowns, she says detachable skirts and trains are on the rise among brides. The best part? Wedding gowns are less than $1,200.
“The average price is about $800,” Frazier says. “We do have wedding gowns as low as $250.”
In fact, the bridal party is set with dresses at affordable prices for bridesmaids, the mother-of-the-bride and the flower girl.
Frazier also takes pride in helping the community. The boutique is part of the Girls World Expo and later, the Dream Dress Drive — a partnership between the Assistance League of Fresno and The Cinderella Project to collect prom and formal dresses for junior and senior girls in high school. Last year, Frazier says, more than 250 dresses were donated.
To hear about deals and promotions, follow the boutique on Instagram and Facebook @LittleBlackDressFresno.
2. David’s Bridal
455 E Shaw Ave.
(559) 230-2748
davidsbridal.com
3. Madeleine’s Bridal Boutique
457 Pollasky Ave., Clovis
(559) 299-2619
madeleinesbridalboutique.com
Wine Selection
1
BevMo
7639 N. Blackstone Ave.
(559) 431-2626
1095 Herndon Ave., Suite 101, Clovis
(559) 472-7871
bevmo.com
BevMo! was deemed to have the best wine selection, and it’s easy to see why. With more than 3,000 varietals to choose from, there’s something for every tastebud.
Last year, BevMo! celebrated the 10th anniversary of its world-famous 5-cent wine event. The company partners with some of the world’s finest vineyards and wineries, allowing it to offer premium varietals and blends at the most affordable prices. BevMo! features hundreds of 5-cent wines year-round including new, limited and medal-winning wines, many of which are exclusively available at BevMo!
Don’t know anything about wine? That’s OK, BevMo! offers wine and beer tasting every week from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, and the store’s knowledgeable staff can help point you in the right direction.
Already know what you love? You can order online and pick up your order in store in an hour. And customers who join ClubBev! get the best pricing and personalized discounts — plus, it’s free to join.
BevMo! has nearly 170 stores located throughout California, Arizona and Washington. It provides a uniquely friendly and welcoming environment for competitively priced alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The store also has a wide assortment of complementary products such as specialty foods and snacks, cigars, glassware and related bar and wine accessories. BevMo!’s philosophy is simple: It helps customers find the “perfect drink for every glass.”
2. Costco
Multiple locations
costco.com
3. Sam’s Italian Deli & Market
2415 N. First St.
(559) 229-9346
samsitaliandeli.com
Women’s Clothing
1
Macy’s
Multiple locations
macys.com
Macy’s delivers fashion and affordable luxury to customers at approximately 670 locations in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam, as well as to customers in the U.S. and more than 100 international destinations through its leading online store at macys.com. Via its stores, e-commerce site, mobile and social platforms, Macy’s offers distinctive assortments including the most desired family of exclusive and fashion brands for him, her and home.
Women’s clothing runs the gamut from activewear to dresses, jeans, lingerie, sweaters and swimwear to wear to work. Women’s sizes include petite, petite plus, plus and maternity. Popular brands include Alfani, Calvin Klein, Charter Club, Free People, INC International Concepts, Lauren Ralph Lauren, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Style & Co, The North Face and Tommy Hilfiger.
Women can also find shoes, handbags and jewelry to complement their new outfit.
The JILL Jill Stuart collection, which includes fanciful dresses and lightly structured tops, skirts and pants, brought her unique point of view to Macy’s stores and macys.com in February. A hallmark of the JILL Jill Stuart collection is the combination of beautiful floral prints and exceptional fabrics to create garments that are rich in texture and silhouette. The JILL Jill Stuart collection is lightly whimsical, yet architectural, and channels the ultimate Jill Stuart girl who is effortlessly trendy and always on the scene.
“Jill Stuart is rightly a favorite among the celebrity and scenester set, with covetable collections that are romantic and flirty with a modern, cool edge,” says Cassandra Jones, senior vice president of Macy’s fashion. “The beautiful collection she’s created for Macy’s is quintessentially Jill Stuart, a range of dreamy ‘It’ Girl pieces that we’re thrilled to share with our customers.”
The JILL Jill Stuart collection, priced from $89 to $199, officially launched in Macy’s stores on Feb. 15.
2. Ooh La La
1305 N. Willow Ave., Suite 140, Clovis
(559) 297-7770
7725 N. Via Del Rio
(559) 439-7770
iloveoohlala.com
3. Nordstrom Rack
7883 N. Blackstone Ave.
(559) 440-0111
nordstromrack.com
Comments