2018 People’s Choice for best places for service in Fresno

Air Conditioning/Heating Repair
1
Valley Air Conditioning and Repair
825 S Topeka Ave.
(559) 487-3188
valleyairrepair.com
For more than 45 years, Valley Air Conditioning and Repair has been serving Central Valley communities with their air conditioning and heating needs. Customers consist of homeowners, business owners, property managers, plant managers, general contractors, investors and national accounts.
The surprising part is that the company ever happened.
“In 1969, my dad, Tobbie, nearly died in a construction accident that left him with a broken neck in two places, a shattered face and arm,” says his daughter, Tobbie Biglione, Valley Air Conditioning and Repair co-owner and CEO. “He shocked the medical professionals by walking and regaining use of his right arm. He retrained to repair air conditioning. He started his business in his garage, opened his shop in 1972 and never looked back.
“Nothing will strengthen a business better than a good reputation by unpublicized word of mouth...This is the philosophy on which Valley Air Conditioning and Repair was founded. We are successful in business when we have happy customers and talented employees who both choose to stay with our company.”
VAR offers a comprehensive array of services, including maintenance and pre-season preparation plans, design, installation, maintenance of air conditioning, heating, sheet metal fabrication, energy conservation management and much more.
The diverse management team has at least 20 years experience in each of their fields of expertise. The owners have at least 28 years experience and Steve James has 33 years of experience in mechanical systems.
“Our staff has never been driven by heavy commissions, rather their passion for wanting to do their jobs well,” says Biglione. “We do not employ ‘salesmen’; we employ caring, trained, experienced people who can provide the best advice and service to help accomplish our customer’s goals.”
Because Valley Air Conditioning and Repair holds six contractor’s licenses, it is able to keep the work in-house.
“All of our services are offered for new construction, replacement, remodel or retrofit. From the ground up, our lineage is everything,” says Biglione.
2. Lee’s Air Conditioning, Heating & Building Performance
5456 W. Mission Ave.
(559) 227-9569
leesair.com
3. Allbritten
2705 N. Larkin Ave.
(559) 292-4919
allbritten.com
Alterations
1
Sew-N-So
Multiple locations
For more than 32 years, the family-owned Sew-N-So has performed skilled alterations for its customers. Beginning with the parents’ original store at 1418 W. Shaw Ave., the business grew with the opening of three additional stores run by sons; two locations in Fresno and one in Clovis.
“Most of our alterations are done by hand,” says Patrick Tran, who, along with his wife, has operated his own store at 6751 N. Blackstone Ave. for 17 years. “You can’t tell the garment’s been altered, we match the original look. It’s something we’ve been taught by our parents.”
The busiest time of year for Sew-N-So begins when the school year starts and runs through the holidays, followed by prom season. The customer’s time-frame is important and last minute alterations are a possibility.
“I especially give priority to jobs having to do with funerals because those aren’t planned,” said Tran.
According to the tailor, trending requests are currently for a slimmer look in pants, jackets and suits and are tighter-fitting than in previous years. At present, new locations aren’t planned for the near future.
“We’re running out of family members,” Tran says with a chuckle.
2. Gili Couture
3035 W. Bullard Ave., Suite B
(559) 229-0712
3. Alterations Etc..
7412 N. Fresno St.
(559) 438-7260
3. Becky’s Alterations
1175 Shaw Ave., Clovis
(559) 325-7979
Animal Boarding
1
Elaine’s Pet Resorts
3912 N. Hayston Ave.
(559) 227-5959
40373 Brickyard Drive, Madera
(559) 432-5959
elainespetresorts.com
For almost 30 years, Elaine’s Pet Resorts has been the go-to vacation home for dogs and cats when they can’t be with their people. For dogs, it’s like canine camp: they are given play time with others of similar size, activity level and temperament.
“Many of the services we offer provide our guests with a positive and personal experience customized to fit our customers’ pets’ needs,” says Kristine Wolverton, the marketing coordinator. “We offer overnight lodging, day care and training, but our most popular pet service to date is playtime in our Water Parks. Both our Fresno and Madera location have two water parks equipped with beach entry pools lined with fountains, large canopies for shade and 8,000 square feet of artificial turf for our guests to run and play on. Our play yards are a place where our guests can socialize, make new friends and most of all, have fun.
“We also have a variety of activity packages that pet parents can choose from, such as the Celebrity Package, which is our most complete package. A Celebrity guest can enjoy three Water Park play sessions, a gourmet treat, a one-on-one walk around our facility and a celebrity photograph for their parents to take home. And for those pet parents who love their furry friend to be nice and clean, we also offer bathing services.”
Elaine’s Pet Resorts is a third-generation family-owned company. Elaine is still part of the day-to-day operation. Her son, Howard, oversees both locations and her grandchildren help with the business.
“We are excited for many more years of pet care to come and we are so happy to provide a place ‘where best friends stay,”’ says Wolverton.
2. Petsmart
Multiple locations
petsmart.com
3. Pet Medical Center & Spa
621 W. Fallbrook Ave.
(559) 436-4444
petmedicalfresno.com
Auto Service Center
1
Michael Automotive Center
Blackstone and Bullard avenues
(559) 431-6000
michaelautomotive.com
Michael Automotive
50 W. Bullard
(559) 431-6000
michaelautomotive.com
When you need routine maintenance on your vehicle, it’s important to get it in and out of the shop as quickly as possible. Michael Automotive has the solution.
“We have express maintenance six days a week,” says David Boggs, the service director. “It’s a separate department with separate service advisors and technicians who work in two man teams to get vehicles in and out quickly for routine maintenance.
“We also have a separate call center that handles all of our incoming calls to schedule appointments, provide pricing and answer many of the questions customers call in for. This eliminates being transferred to already busy service personnel and being put on hold. These are just a couple of the things we do that are designed to provide prompt, stress free service to our customers!”
Other conveniences include the ability to make service appointments on the company’s website. Appointments are available in the afternoon, so there isn’t a big push during the morning hours.
“We also use text messaging, instant messaging and with a smart phone, you can authorize or decline work, keep updated on service on your car,” says Boggs.
Customers can wait in comfort. The customer lounge has complimentary beverages, a rental service, complimentary shuttle service, complimentary Wi-Fi and early drop-off.
The Service Department has a body shop, factory-certified technicians with 10+ years of experience, factory-certified service center, parts and accessories and more than 25 service bays.
Serving Central California since 1985, Michael Automotive Center is the largest family owned automotive group in Fresno. They are the local authorized sales, service, and parts dealer for Toyota, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Volkswagen and Scion and have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.
2. Pep Boys
Multiple locations
pepboys.com
3. Good Guys Tire & Auto Repair
Multiple locations
goodguys-tire.com
Bank
1
Wells Fargo Bank
Multiple locations
wellsfargo.com
Wells Fargo is a banking tradition. Since 1852, Wells Fargo has been helping clients meet their financial goals.
Founded in San Francisco, Wells Fargo helped customers with services that were popular at the time — like buying and selling gold during California’s Gold Rush.
Today, Wells Fargo customers have far different financial needs, and the banking institution is well equipped to meet those needs. It offers an array of financial services, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, loans, lines of credit and investment services.
With more than 40 branches and nearly 150 ATMs in the Central Valley, plus 24-hour phone, online and mobile phone access, it’s easy for customers to stay on top of their finances.
2. Chase
Multiple locations
chase.com
3. Bank of America
Multiple locations
bankofamerica.com
Car Wash
1
Red Carpet Car Wash
Multiple locations
redcarpetcarwash.com
For more than half a century, Red Carpet Car Wash has helped keep their customers cars sparkling clean. You can get a quick wash or a feel-like-new wash and detail. There’s also a “Ride and Shine” Express Wash, with access to vehicle care products at vending machines, complimentary use of high-performance vacuum cleaners, a mat cleaner, air chucks to eliminate water from crevices of your vehicle and last but not least, free lollipops for the kids.
You can choose from the different plans to decide which best suits your needs. The Golden Ticket has always been a big hit with unlimited full-service “Best” washes, plus you get .10 cents off each gallon of Chevron gas you buy at the Blackstone Avenue location.
Need a smog check, oil change, new filter or a lube job? The Blackstone Avenue location is Star Certified and along with the Shaw/Marty location, can provide these services and more by skilled employees.
“We’ve got a wonderful management staff who really tries to build relationships with customers,” says Michael Bowie,” the owner of Red Carpet Car Wash. “We opened in 1967 and have had a lot of time to make great connections with some wonderful people.”
The locations are open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday hours at the Blackstone Avenue location are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The company offers money saving coupons on their website, through email specials and contests on Facebook.
Red Carpet Car Wash takes pride in helping the community through fundraising efforts intended for Fresno County youth (18 years or younger) schools and non-profit sponsored organizations.
2. Surf Thru Express
Multiple locations
surfthruexpress.com
3. Jack’s Car Wash
8995 N. Cedar Ave.
(559) 435-7335
6745 N. West Ave.
(559) 438-8201
jackscarwash.com
Closet and Garage Storage and Organization
1
California Closets
7638 N. Ingram Ave., Suite 107
(559) 398-0355
californiaclosets.com
What a successful road California Closets has traveled. Founded in 1978, by an 18-year-old Southern California college student who wanted to maximize space in his dorm room closet, this successful small enterprise gradually grew into a large franchise business.
Celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year, California Closets has built a reputation as a leader in premium and luxury space management with nearly 130 showrooms and over 700 design consultants across North America. The company debuted its Showroom 2.0 design in San Francisco and recently opened its latest retail showroom in Burlingame offering a state-of-the-art environment where clients can experience the company’s design tools.
In 2017, the company earned a Shop! Silver Award in the Service Retailer category for its reimagined Showroom 2.0 environment designed by Boston-based architecture and interiors firm, Bergmeyer Associates, Inc.
“Collaborating with our professional design consultants, our clients can now visualize and experience their custom organizational solution even before making a purchase,” said California Closets CEO, Bill Barton.
“Closets” is in the name, but consultants can easily organize media centers, pantries, craft storage areas, offices, garages, bedrooms, living rooms- wherever customers need help with managing their space.
Initial consultation is free and consultants pride themselves on customizing their products to the needs of the customer.
A professional design team works with clients to understand their space, what they hope to achieve and what they want and need. Products are manufactured using the finest materials and processes and guaranteed to last.
The company’s website has helpful articles, advice and photos. You can sign up online for an in-home consultation or make an appointment at the Fresno store to see and feel the quality of good organization.
2. Storage Systems, Inc.
2910 E. Heaton Ave.
(559) 225-5313
garagesystems.com
3. Closets by Design
5531 E. Lamona Ave.
(559) 453-7034
closetsbydesign.com
College or University
1
Fresno State
5241 N. Maple Ave.
(559) 278-4240
csufresno.edu
Discovery, diversity, distinction - words that describe Fresno State’s institutional values.
“Universities like Fresno State are places where a full range of ideas can be discussed and debated,” President, Joseph I. Castro told the faculty and staff assembly at the Save Mart Center on Jan. 11, 2018. “It is through discussion and debate that we discover new ways of thinking and it is how we grow as individuals. If we all do this, I am confident that Fresno State will continue its ascension as one of the nation’s leading universities.”
In 2017, CSU Fresno was recognized as the nation’s No. 17 university for its focus on social mobility, research and service. It was the No. 1 school in the national university category committed to spending federal work-study funds on public service. Sixty-nine percent of work-study funds are used for this purpose.
The honors were bestowed by Washington Monthly, a Washington, D.C., based magazine which performs an annual ranking of American college and universities.
CSUF and the community continue to work together. As announced in fall 2017, the university now offers the only Bachelor of Science degree in city and regional planning, in the Central Valley.
Scholarship funds were donated by McCaffrey Homes, Bonadelle Homes, Granville Homes, Penstar Group and Silkwood Ventures. Community officials and business corporations offered strong support.
The new Transportation Institute is another joint project. The venture involves 15 cities within Fresno County, Fresno State’s Lyles College of Engineering, Sid Craig School of Business and College of Social Sciences. The Institute will address issues on education, research, technical service and public outreach.
The Chevron partnership will accelerate science, technology, engineering and math programs and a $1 million anonymous gift will support genetics and molecular biology research. Two new science laboratories were able to open thanks to a mix of state, campus and private funding.
There is more to come. During the summers of 2018 and 2019, a total of twelve classrooms will be upgraded.
2. Fresno Pacific University
1717 S. Chestnut Ave.
fresno.edu
3. Fresno City College
1101 E. University Ave.
fresnocitycollege.edu
Cosmetic/Medical Spa
1
Mystique Medical Spa
7161 N. Howard St., Suite 101
(559) 447-5273
mystiquemedicalspa.com
Established in 2005, Mystique Medical Spa is a leading provider of aesthetic services including injectables, dermal fillers, laser hair removal, laser skin tightening and fat reduction procedures.
In a relaxing and professional office environment, you can consult with trained and professional staff to learn about the latest technology and how it could help to make you look and feel your best. There is a licensed medical director on site and every new patient is offered a complimentary, no obligation, skin care consultation.
Mystique now offers the nonsurgical fat reduction procedure, CoolSculpture, that safely targets and freezes fat cells beneath the skin. Those frozen fat cells shrink, die, and go away for good. It’s permanent results with no surgery, no pain, no downtime.
“We have two machines and two full sets of comfort applicators,” says manager, Barbara Krikorian. “That cuts the treatment time in half. We can sculpt any area of the body; we are the only Med Spa in Fresno to have all of the newest applicators. It’s the best thing ever, if you want to feel better in your clothes. We also provide CoolSculpting treatments in our Body Contouring Suite where we provide a selection of snacks, beverages and Netflix for all body contouring services.”
Mystique is an Allergan Top 250 Account Provider, which puts the spa in the top 0.5% nationwide for sales of Botox Cosmetic, Juvederm XC, Voluma XC & Latisse.
The Mystique website showcases videos and information that explain services and procedures offered, introduces staff and gives additional details for those considering a cosmetic procedure.
2. Dr. Kathleen Behr
1125 E. Spruce Ave., Suite 207
(559) 435-7546
435skin.com
3. Body Del Sol
1648 E. Herndon Ave.
(559) 432-7222
bodydelsol.com
Credit Union
1
Educational Employees Credit Union
Multiple locations
myeecu.org
The Educational Employees Credit Union (EECU) is the largest locally-based credit union in the Central San Joaquin Valley and has been in business for 84 years. As a not-for-profit corporation, each of the more than 275,000 member- owners has equal standing. Membership consists of educators, school employees, students, members of school organizations, and family members of these groups.
The credit union has assets totaling more than $2.9 billion, with 19 branches serving 10 counties. A new Sanger branch recently opened at the corner of Bethel and Jensen Avenues - look for the sleek branch architecture.
Checking Accounts are free and pay dividends when balances are over $500. Both online and mobile banking are available. The partnership with the Co-Op ATM Network gives members access to their accounts at more than 30,000 ATMs nationwide.
Share savings accounts, certificate accounts and Individual Retirement Accounts offer some of the best rates, as do credit cards and personal loans.
“We’re excited about our EcoLogical home loan that is green in nature, says Jim Lowe, EECU’s Director of Marketing. “We’re very sensitive to sustainability in this area and want to encourage green practices like drought tolerant landscaping, solar panels and other environmentally friendly methods.”
For EECU, it’s important for to give back to the local communities it serves. The credit union makes donations to many organizations and sponsor local events, like Excellence in Education and the Grant Program. Since 2003, over $1 million in student grants have been awarded.
EECU offers a variety of workshops for students and adults of all ages with their award-winning Wise Up program, Fun with Money class and Credit Wise workshop.
2. Noble Credit Union
Multiple locations
noblecu.com
3. Golden 1 Credit Union
Multiple locations
golden1.com
Day Spa
1
Estancia Day Spa & Hair Salon
2950 E. Nees Ave., Suite 101
(559) 298-0200
estanciadayspa.com
1
The very word “spa” envisions a sense of luxury and well-being amid a tranquil setting. By offering resort style day spa relaxation, the goal at Estancia Day Spa is to provide clients with the finest treatments available in a beautiful, Zen environment, right in the Central Valley.
The professional staff provides services that include massage therapy, custom facials, body treatments, spa pedicures, nail services, hot stone massages and eyelash extensions.
In the hair salon, ombre and balayage hair services are highly requested, along with Bumble and Bumble hair products.
“Estancia has been my baby for 10 years now” says owner, Erin Salisch. “What makes it so special is the team I’ve been lucky to work with all these years. We love what we do!”
The day spa is well known for massages for couples, which take place in the “Villa” - a cozy room with a fireplace. “It’s gorgeous, relaxing and in Fresno,” says Salisch. “The getaway without travel!”
The newest service additions to Estancia include red and blue light facials, microblading and spray tanning. Descriptions of services are on the company website and clients can schedule appointments, check for special offers, buy gift cards or contact the spa.
“Estancia service providers aim to offer the valley the best customer experience along with offering a broad spectrum of services to keep you looking and feeling your best,” says Salisch.
Muses Day Spa and Salon
8525 N. Cedar Ave. Suite 101
(559) 440-0772
musesspa.com
Muses Day Spa and Salon offers just about whatever you need to relax, be indulged or pampered. Choose updated spa packages that combine hair and body treatments, pedicures, manicures, as well as hair and cosmetic services. You’ll come away with a sense of renewal and rejuvenation.
In July, the day spa had a small fire that led to a rejuvenation of its own. “We took our lemons and made lemonade by taking that opportunity to remodel,” says Courtney Baker, manager of the day spa. “We now offer new treatments, including our Signature Moroccan Oil Pedicure and our exclusive Image Cellulite Body Treatment. I always recommend our ‘Classic’ Package. It will allow you to experience a bit of everything we have to offer; a customized European facial and a booster, a 60-minute massage and a spa pedicure.
As a client, you receive a complementary mimosa or glass of wine. You can also add lunch form Piazza Del Pane on to your service for $15.
Now available is a new skin care line, Sorella Apothecary, which is used for the “Signature Lactic Peel.” The day spa continues to use the Image Skin Care line. The day spa is looking forward to the re-opening party in March 2018.
2. The Spa at Fig Garden Village
680 W. Shaw Ave. Suite 101
(559) 229-9553
thespaatfgv.com
3. Amenities Spa & Salon
5054 N. Palm Ave.
(559) 224-2667
amenitiesspa.com
Dry Cleaners
1
Jones Cleaning Centers
7280 N. Remington
(559) 431-6892
2083 W. Shaw
(559) 229-1896
jonescleaning.com
In 2018, Jones Cleaning Centers will celebrate 50 years of serving the Central Valley with home and office cleaning needs. It has won numerous awards and hold an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.
The company uses safe cleaning technology, which is healthy and efficient for customers. In 2002, the company was selected as an affiliate of America’s Best Cleaners, a prestigious international organization with high standards of eligibility.
“Since 2002, we have been using three different type of cleaning methods,” says Robin Kraemer, the owner of the company, about the GreenEarth cleaning system. “We get the most requests for garment cleaning, but we also clean textiles like rugs and carpeting, upholstery, shades and draperies, tile and grout and air ducts.”
Since 2011, the company has used the eco-friendly System K4for textiles. It offers cleaning and laundry of household linens, including down comforters, down pillows, and European feather beds. Tablecloths, napkins, sheets, duvet covers, and bedding sets are finished by hand.
Service include pick up and delivery and a 24-hour kiosk available at the drive-thru at the Remington location. Bridal, formal, specialty and designer items receive ultimate care and handling.
The company takes programs that give back to the community and recycling and seriously. The dry cleaners was a founding sponsor of Crime Stoppers, sponsors Coats for Kids and support the Sweet Nectar Society of Valley Children’s Hospital. Customers get credit on their account for returned hangers that can be reused and company-used packing materials can be easily recycled.
2. Miller’s Cleaners
7775 N. Palm Ave., Suite 103
(559) 431-9225
1122 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 104
(559) 434-3925
millersdc.com
3. Martinizing Dry Cleaning (Bullard and Palm location)
786 W. Bullard Ave.
(559) 439-3033
Employment Agency
1
PrideStaff
585 W. Nees Ave., Suite 101
(559) 432-2022
pridestaff.com
Headquartered in Fresno for 40 years, PrideStaff has provided temporary staff and recruiting for a multitude of industries and job openings locally and across the country. More than 5,000 clients are served by 75 offices in North America.
“What makes PrideStaff different is our focus on living our mission statement: ‘Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they values the most.’ At PrideStaff, we never take for granted what we provide people,” says Sean Akin, stragtic-partner at PrideStaff. “We offer people hope and can change their lives by providing them work. Every person is different just like every employer is different. Our goal is to make the right fit the first time and match the great people of Fresno with the best employees in town.”
PrideStaff actively gives back to the community by supporting organizations such as the Marjorie Mason Center, Valley Children’s Hospital, Leader Ship Fresno, Fresno State and a wide variety of local sports organizations.
The full-service employment agency is also supportive of candidates by providing help with writing résumés, computer testing and training.
“At PrideStaff, our goal is to not be just a vendor, our goal is to be a partner,” Aiken says. “We offer more than just employees, we offer information and in today’s world that’s valuable. We have helped companies write employee handbooks, salary information, safety training, and even basic accounting and payroll functions. PrideStaff’s goal is to not just help you when you’re in a pinch; we’re here to help you grow.”
2. Denham Resources
567 W. Shaw Ave., Suite C1
(559) 222-5284
denham.net
3. Hire Up Staffing Services
155 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 108
(559) 579-1331
hireupss.com
Hair Salon
1
Michael Blunt Salon, Bistro & Boutique
1158 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 101
(559) 434-3300
michaelbluntsalon.com
Luxurious. Inviting. Chic. That’s how clients describe their experience at Michael Blunt Salon, located at the southeast corner of Champlain and Perrin avenues in northeast Fresno. Clinets can shop for the perfect outfit, get a bite to eat and sip their favorite beverage while having their hair styled in a relaxing atmosphere.
“I added a bistro to the salon experience due to the demand,” Blunt says. “Most clients that come in are super busy with work in or out of the home. And to be able to provide, say, a fresh salad prepared by our in house chef and a glass of wine while you process your color is a plus. However, we also have a full bar so martinis are always nice after a long day. I believe we are the only salon in town with a full kitchen and in-house chef and licensed full bar.”
Dedicated and talented stylists provide haircuts for women, men and children as well as a wide range of services, including perms, highlights, color, glaze, formal styling, Brazilian Keratin treatments, extensions and relaxer services. A complete list of stylists, services and pricing is on the website, along with planned special events.
“We have hosted several events in the salon for birthday parties, hair shows, art hops and private dinners with wine pairings,” says Blunt. “We recently had the pleasure of having two chefs from Erna’s Elderberry House host a dinner with wine pairings for 25 guests at the salon. It was a beautiful event...I certainly see the salon hosting more events and that is an area of growth I did not expect.”
2. Studio Fifth Avenue
520 Clovis Ave., Clovis
(559) 325-2521
3. La Vogue Beauty Shoppe
832 E. Olive Ave.
1490 W. Shaw Ave.
(559) 237-5986
lavoguebeautyshoppe.com
Home Theater/Technology Company
1
Best Buy/Geek Squad
655 W. Herndon Ave., Clovis
(559) 298-9077
7550 N. Blackstone Ave.
(559) 446-0195
bestbuy.com
When you’re shopping for electronics, there are just some businesses that come to mind first. Best Buy is an industry leader and its big box stores demonstrate why. From the moment you enter the front doors, the sights and sounds of the industry’s top electronics greet you. From cell phones to televisions, appliances, drones, video games or computers and the accessories you can imagine, Best Buy has what you need.
It also has an extensive TV and Home Theater department designed to help you get the technology you need to experience all the movie, gaming and entertainment you want from the convenience of your own home. Best Buy can help you mount our TV, set up your audio/video products and connect them to a home network. It can also set up home wi-fi and program your remote control. Free in-home consultations are available.
In addition, Best Buy offers its Geek Squad to offer assistance and support if one of your electronics isn’t working to your liking. Have a virus? The Geeks will remove it. Have a device running slow? The Geeks will fix that too. A monthly tech support plan is available for $9.99 each month (plus an initial $99.99 set up to get you started.) For that small fee, you get tech support for three computers or tablets, unlimited access to online and in-store service, unlimited virus removals, computer tune-ups and software and printer troubleshooting.
If you’re just getting started on a home theater installation, Best Buy also has buying guides available. In-store staff is also trained to help you shop for what you need for a full theater setup.
2. Hi-Tech Home
2565 Alluvial Ave.
(559) 521-1400
hitechhome.net
3. Central Valley Entertainment Systems
360 W. Bedford Ave., Suite 111
(559) 432-8600
cvesfresno.com
Home Window Replacement
1
JZ Construction
145 Sunnyside Ave.
(559) 324-0555, (559) 434-3535
jzconstruction.com
For 13 years, JZ Construction has been serving customers in Fresno, Tulare and Merced.
Joe and Teri Zingarelli started their business by going door-to-door giving flyers for siding. Soon, they offered the installation of windows and doors to their customers and earned years of being voted as a People’s Choice winner and given Angie’s List Super Service Award for multiple years.
“We sell and install Clovis manufactured Anlin windows and doors, Pella fiberglass entry door systems, Crane Insulated Siding and Hunter Douglas window coverings,” Teri says. “We service the San Joaquin valley and plan on staying local always. Representing the top energy efficient products on the market and our timely, professional service is at the core of what we do.”
Their mission statement: Never have a single unhappy customer. JZ Construction gives free, no pressure estimates, asks for no money down and a policy offering only the best quality products and superior workmanship.
Doors and windows are available in vinyl, fiberglass, aluminum and wood. The CraneBoard siding has a lifetime warranty and has the look of authentic cedar shingles. The quality of the products adds both beauty and energy efficiency to a home.
“Our customers have always been the focus of our attention,” Teri says. “We offer free consultations and estimates, no money down and Hero financing options. Our skilled workmen take pride in their work and treat each customer’s home as if it were their own.”
2. Clovis Glass Company
99 Sunnyside Ave., Clovis
(559) 299-2819
clovisglass.com
3. San Joaquin Glass
150 E. McKinley Ave.
(559) 268-7646
sjglass.com
House Cleaning Service
1
The Cleaning Authority
5494 E. Lamona Ave., Suite 136
(559) 565-5110
thecleaningauthority.com
“Life’s too short to clean your own home” somehow has a luxurious ring to it. Who hasn’t wanted to come home to a sparkling clean home after a hard day at work?
The Cleaning Authority has been providing house cleaning services for more than 25 Years while staying friendly to the environment by using environmentally responsible and sustainable cleaning products.
A sample of the services the company offers: Apartment cleanings, carpet cleaning, clean up after remodeling, post-construction cleans, commercial cleaning, green cleaning, housekeeping, move in/move out cleaning, one time cleans, oven and refrigerator cleaning.
Initially founded in the Baltimore-Washington metro area in 1977, the company grew and franchising began in 1996. There are now more than 215 locations across the United States and Canada. The service is locally owned, has fully trained employees and includes a satisfaction guarantee.
Services and cleaning frequencies vary by location. Free estimates are available and the website has information on packages that best match individual needs, on cleaning methods and products used.
The company has a Detail-Clean Rotation System, that, when combined with the Professional House Cleaning Checklist, ensures each customer receives quality service and nothing is missed.
2. Molly Maid
2310 E. Gettysburg Ave.
(559) 225-4387
mollymaid.com
3. The Master’s Helping Hands
5816 E. Shields Ave., Suite 115
(559) 348-2100
themastershelpinghands.com
Licensed Day Care Center
1
Kids Kare Schools
Multiple locations
(559) 275-1169
kidskare.net
Since 1960, parents have trusted family owned and operated Kids Kare with their children. It started with 1 center caring for 14 children; now the child care center has grown to 12 locations caring for more than 2,200 children in Clovis, Fresno and Madera.
“We offer various educational and fun programs to help in transitioning children through their most informative years in our safe, secure and family oriented centers,” says Adriana Morales, Program Director. “Our programs start for children as young as 18 months and run through 13 years old. We offer potty training for our youngest children, a full pre-k readiness curriculum as well as Transitional Kindergarten.
“Once the children are old enough to attend public school, we provide bussing to and from over 125 local elementary schools. While in our centers before and after school, the children engage in our exclusive Club Kids Kare activities, including help with homework, fully stocked game rooms and spacious play yards.
“We also offer special, fun-filled programs for out of school times, including Kids Kare Summer Blast. Each summer, we take the kids on numerous adventures that include various field trips to local areas of interest, guest speakers and in coming events, as well as time to just kick back and relax with their friends in our amazing centers. Most of all, we offer love and support for the kids and families in the community.”
The goal of Kids Kare Schools is to continue to grow and expand to better serve the public. That goal is being met; plans are in the works for the 13th location in Clovis near the Reagan Educational Center.
2. Brighten Academy Kinder-Prep Preschool
Multiple locations
brightenacademypreschool.com
3. Bright Beginnings Learning Center
2080 Tollhouse Road, Clovis
(559) 299-5247
brightblc.com
Mortgage Company
1
Resource Lenders
Multiple locations
resourcelenders.com
For nearly 30 years, Resource Lenders has offered real estate financing throughout California. The fact that the many offices in the Central Valley are locally owned and operated gives the company a special feel for the community.
“Getting a mortgage is a complicated process at best,” says John Vartanian, loan officer at Resource Lenders. “Sometimes it helps to meet and talk face-to-face.”
Because customers’ situations and needs are different, the company offers a variety of products, among them: conventional fixed rate, adjustable rates, FHA, VA, USDA and jumbo loans. Applying for a loan online is a streamlined process. Resource Lenders’ secure home loan portal allows borrows to apply for and track their loan.
The comprehensive website explains the various loan options, gives branch locations and has easy to understand forms and applications. A video explains how to use the portal.
“The process can be as digital as they want it to be,” Vartanian says. “They can upload pay stubs and documents or bring in the paper copies, whatever they feel the most comfortable doing.”
2. McCaffrey Home Mortgage
3. Wells Fargo Bank
Multiple locations
wellsfargo.com
Nail Salon
1
Aqua Nail Salon
Multiple locations
aquanail.com
“Our theme for the nail salon is water,” says Homes Vu, the president/manager of Aqua Nail Salon in Clovis. “Inside the shop we have a double sided glass waterfall approximately 14- feet high by 14-feet wide.” The eye-catching display coaxes tension from customers who walk in the door.
The salon states their mission “is to provide you with a warm atmosphere so you can relax, unwind and enjoy the moments when time is yours alone.”
Experienced staff members perform such services as manicures, pedicures, waxing, facials, eyelash extensions and acrylics.
Manicures include French tip, gel and manicure repairs. Facials include a masque and massage. Waxing treatments can be just for the face, bikini or the entire body.
“Our signature services are manicures and pedicures,” Vu says. “The manicure comes with hot towels and the pedicure comes with hot towels, hot stone between the toes and hot paraffin for the feet, massage, trim and polish.”
The salon fosters a nice, clean, fresh and relaxed environment. The chairs are comfortable and inviting. Get ready to be pampered.
“Our salon is different because of the pride in our work, our family atmosphere and team work,” Vu adds. “We treat customers exactly like how we like to be treated and guarantee our services.”
2. Envy Nails & Spa
132 W. Nees Ave.
(559) 261-9983
3. QueenBee Nails & Spa
7723 N. Blackstone Ave.
(559) 439-3981
New Home Builder
1
Granville Homes
Multiple locations
gvhomes.com
The mission of Granville Homes is “to build happiness, design timeless architecture, offer unmatched service, create healthier lifestyle neighborhoods and provide for those less fortunate.”
Since 1977, more than 5,800 homes in the Central Valley were constructed with this philosophy, from starter homes to semi-custom estates.
Recently, the new home builder was recognized for exceptional quality when named as the first builder in the nation to receive a perfect score of 100 on Builder Risk Assessment from consultant Stan Luhr, CEO of Access Point.
“What gives us an immense sense of fulfillment is knowing we are contributing to the improvement of schools, building healthier communities and raising the level of social awareness,” says Katie Burchfield, market manager for Granville Homes.
“We are committed to this mission and therefore everything we do derives from these principles because we know it isn’t just about building a better home, but creating a brighter future for all we serve. Each of our homes will forever be known as a ‘Granville,’ and for this legacy we are grateful. We will continue to design, build and serve with love and passion.”
Among the new communities are The Canvas Collection, located on the corner of Friant and Copper roads in Copper River Ranch. Also expected is the new community at Millerton Lake in the fall of 2018 and the Highway City Community Center near Shaw and Polk avenues in late 2018.
The new home builder’s philanthropy is evidenced by the Granville Foundation, the Granville Home of Hope, Alliance for Medical Research and Relief and the California Health Sciences University (CHSU).
2. McCaffrey Group
7020 N. Van Ness Blvd.
(559) 256-7000
mccaffreyhomes.com
3. De Young Properties
677 W. Palmdon Drive, Suite 208
(559) 354-9898
deyoungproperties.com
Oil Change Center
1
Jiffy Lube
Multiple locations
jiffylubeca.com
No matter what type of vehicle you have — whether it’s a truck, SUV, minivan, specialty model, domestic, luxury, imported, diesel or hybrid — Jiffy Lube provides a wide rage of services that meet or exceed the manufacturer’s requirements for your vehicle.
“No appointment is necessary,” says Frank Moya, the Service Manager at the location in Clovis.
The Jiffy Lube Signature Service Oil Change is “more than just an oil change, it’s a comprehensive, preventive maintenance program that helps maintain the value and longevity of your vehicle.” Jiffy Lube wants to go the extra mile to keep your ride running smoothly.
Certified technicians provide services for transmissions, radiators, drivetrains, fuel systems and air filters. They perform warranty services for domestic and foreign manufacturers. Oil change products and fluids are recycled.
2. Lube Plus
4796 E. Shields Ave.
(559) 255-2219
lubeplus.net
3. Midas
Multiple locations
midas.com
Pet Groomer
1
Tail Waggers
1155 N. Fowler Ave., Suite 100, Clovis
(559) 325-3647
8967 N. Cedar Ave., Suite 102
(559) 435-7387
tailwaggersfresno.com
When you want your pet to feel pampered, there’s nothing quite like a visit to the groomer for a luxurious bath, thorough brushing and maybe a new look, delivered with affection. The friendly and animal loving staff at Tail Waggers is happy to oblige.
“We groom both dogs and cats, we’ve even had a bunny rabbit and a guinea pig come in,” says Nicole Graham, the owner of Tail Waggers. “We customize our grooming services for each pet and do whatever is in their best interests.” The staff has in total over 100 years grooming experience and are experts at both standard and specialty cuts.
Customers can discuss with their groomer what services they want done for their pet. Bathing, conditioning, de matting, styling, hand scissoring, teeth brushing, ear cleaning, nail trimming and filing are all done with patience and loving care. Anesthetic-free ultrasonic teeth cleaning is offered at Tail Waggers at a substantial savings.
The shop is open seven days a week. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or whenever the last client goes home. Pets that are brought in around 7:30 a.m. are ready by noon; late morning arrivals are ready by 3 p.m.
The salon has other pet related services. The boutique in the Fresno location has exclusive selections of fashionable pet collars and accessories, including designer wear, high-quality shampoos, flea treatments and holistic organic pet food. It’s a one stop shop for gifts.
The pet bakery has different kinds of gourmet baked goods your pet will love. Each one of the gourmet cookies contains healthy quality ingredients and is hand rolled.
Tail Waggers can also provide in-home pet sitting services. Visits include, but aren’t limited to: feeding, supplying fresh water, providing attention and exercise for furry friends, light plant care, bringing in mail, leaving lights on or off and securing your home.
2. Pet Medical Center and Spa
621 W. Fallbrook Ave.
(559) 436-4444
petmedicalfresno.com
3. Happy Tails Pet Salon
8885 N. Chestnut Ave.
(559) 322-7387
doggroomerhappytails.com
Photo Processing
1
Horn Photo
7899 N. Blackstone Ave.
(559) 225-5080
hornphoto.com
For more than 80 years, Horn Photo has served the Central Valley with anything and everything that has to do with photography. Photo processing is the most often requested service; the store also offers a wide range of equipment and accessories, services and classes.
Owners Stan and Shelly Grosz purchased the store from the Horn family more than 25 years ago.
“Some of the most requested items are prints from smartphones, restorations of old photos, scanning slides and negatives, large prints and framing, prints on metal, graduation and Christmas photo cards, passports photos, and film developing,” Stan says. “Christmas and June weddings and graduations are the busiest time of year.”
When Horn Photo processes 35mm, 110, 120 and 220 film, each image is analyzed for optimal color, density and sharpness. Each print is inspected to ensure the highest quality.
Located in Villaggio Shopping Center, the store doubled in size when Stan and Shelly moved to their present location in May 2017. It provided room for the vast supply of photographic equipment and accessories, rental equipment and an area for in-person classes and workshops.
Horn Photo has a comprehensive website that gives approximate processing times by product type, lists prices, labratory hours and services.
2. Costco
Multiple locations
costco.com
3. Walgreens
Multiple locations
walgreens.com
Photography
1
Ellie Koleen Photography
elliekoleenphotography.com
Ellie Koleen has photographed more than 100 weddings since jumping behind the lens in 2010. She has a creative eye and loves to tell stories with photographs. Her inspiration? Her father, Paul Mullins.
“He paved the way for me to launch my photography business by hiring me to work for his company, Mullins Studio, in 2010,” Koleen says.
Shortly after getting married to her husband, Spenser, her father encouraged her to start her photography business. In 2014, Ellie Koleen Photography was born.
Her style is “honest and genuine storytelling in a modern way,” Koleen says. When behind the lens at a wedding, she looks to find the quirks and subtleties that make the couple unique.
“I love watching moments unfold naturally from behind my lens,” she says. “I like to direct so the couple feels comfortable and at ease, but not pose.”
Her photography business has taken Koleen to various cities like Carmel-by-the-Sea, Half Moon Bay and Santa Barbara in the Golden State, and a far as Ireland and Italy.
“I love watching moments unfold naturally from behind my lens,” she says.
Koleen offers packages that can accommodate a small, intimate wedding, elopement and a 12-hour celebration. In addition to weddings, she photographs family portraits, editorial shoots and boudoir sessions.
2. Capture Life Events
capturelifeevents.com
2. La Bella Vita Photography
lbvphoto.com
3. Michele Michaels Photography
michelemichaelsphotography.com
Pool Builder
1
Holiday Pools
4961 E. Dakota Ave.
(559) 291-5571
Who doesn’t relish the delightful feel of water on a hot summer day?
Since 1970, family owned and operated Holiday Pools has been building swimming pools and spas for the San Joaquin Valley. More than 5,000 families have been served in the Fresno area, some of them second and third generation customers. Owners Michael Schaubschlager and Randy Smart feel that listening to a customer’s needs is the most important part of the process.
Realizing that each client’s space and desires are different, the company offers individualized, customized designs to suit the backyard and expectations of their customers. Estimates are free and pricing plans are available. The company advertises “pricing plans to meet every budget.”
One of the factors responsible for the company’s success is that most of the work is performed by Holiday’s crews, not sub-contractors. That way the high standards of the pool builder can be maintained. The few subcontractor relationships have been in place for decades and offer extensive experience.
Holiday Pools is also up to date on technology innovations.
“Our new pool construction consists of stubbing for future solar for pools,” says office manager, Julie Morgan. “We also build outdoor living areas like patios, Bar-B-Q areas.”
The goal of Holiday Pools is to not only meet their customer’s expectations, but to exceed them for the life of their poolscape.
2. Wildwood Pools
320 W. Bedford Ave., Suite 106
(559) 439-7311
wildwoodpools.com
3. J&S Pool and Spa
338 N. Minnewawa Ave., Clovis
(559) 297-7995
jspool.com
Real Estate Company
1
London Properties
6442 N. Maroa Ave.
(559) 436-4000
londonproperties.com
Whether you are buying or selling a home, commercial property or open land, London Properties can give an experienced helping hand. With over 500 sales associates and support staff in eleven offices throughout the Central Valley, London Properties reigns over the residential real estate market with a ranking in the top 1% of all brokerage firms in the United States.
Started in 1971 by Paula and Dan Conner, commercial and industrial real estate was the main focus of The London Company, as it was known then. Two years later, the business branched out to residential real estate and changed the name to London Properties Ltd. Since that time, London Properties merged with the largest of its local competitors, to become one of the largest real estate companies in the country.
Adding to their marketing power, London Properties is affiliated with the prestigious real estate network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World. This collection of very successful brokerage firms gives clients more specialists, more experience, more technology and more listings than ever before.
Also, through this connection with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, London Properties can offer active duty and qualified military veterans cash back when buying or selling a home through a free real estate rebate program. London Properties is the only broker in the Valley who offers this free rebate.
Veterans must be Active Duty, Retired Military (20+ years served), or a Wounded Warrior. Cash rebate is based on the actual sales price and is received at settlement.
Prior to working with any London Properties associate, it is necessary to contact and enroll at (559) 436-4070.
2. ReMax Gold Souza Group
(559) 696-3905
bryansouza.com
3. Guarantee Real Estate
Multiple locations
guarantee.com
Retirement Company
1
The Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens
5555 N. Fresno Ave.
(559) 435-1999
theterracesatsanjoaquin.com
The Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens offers a plethora of life-enriching amenities for seniors as they transition through life. Since opening in 1966, TSJG has remained the only Life Plan Community in the area — presenting four levels of care for retirement options.
“Throughout the years, we have expanded — offering more opportunities for seniors in the area,” says Jessica Lopez, executive director of TSJG.
In 2014, TSJG completed a redevelopment project totaling $120 million. It was remodeled to include the Valencia, an information hub with a coffee shop that serves Peet’s Coffee & Tea, the Tolladay Theatre and two restaurants: the Monte Carlo and the Speranza Grille.
Seniors can join a workshop or class, watch a performance in the Tolladay Theatre, jump on a stationary bike in the 24-hour fitness center and get pampered with a pedicure at the Spa Bella. The full-service spa and salon provides a multitude of services using top-notch products by Ole Henriksen, Mary Kay, BIOTONE and Beyond Belief.
Across from the Valencia is the Piazza and the Milano — multicolored, Mediterranean-inspired buildings that houses independent-living apartments with a spacious kitchen, state-of-the-art appliances, granite countertops and a balcony with a wrought-iron rail.
The Tuscany and the Sequoia also house independent-living apartments. For assisted-living options, seniors can live in the Trivoli, the Antonella and the Tulipano. The Grove is for seniors with cognitive disabilities like Alzheimer’s disease, Lopez says. TSJG also offers rehabilitation/skilled-nursing options.
Residents at TSJG stay active in the community with trips to the Fresno Philharmonic, Fresno Chaffee Zoo, Table Mountain Casino, Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater and Woodward Park. They also contribute their time and energy to international organizations and programs like Operation Christmas Child and the International Friendship Program.
“We have been quick to respond to the area’s changing demographic,” Lopez says. “As baby boomers begin to look at retirement options, we’ll continue to be here to meet their expected needs.”
2. The Windham Senior Living
1100 E. Spruce Ave.
(559) 399-2567
windhamseniorliving.com
3. Fairwinds Woodward Park
9525 N. Fort Washington Road
(559) 434-6444
3. Fig Garden
6035 N. Marks Ave.
(559) 474-4029
holidaytouch.com/our-communities/fig-garden
Solar Company
1
Solar City/Tesla
3980 N. Chestnut, Suite 101
((855) 860-7652
solarcity.com
SolarCity, one of the top-selling solar installation companies in the U.S., was founded in 2006 by brothers, Peter and Lyndon Rive and their cousin, Elon Musk, owner of Tesla Motors.
In the summer of 2016, SolarCity accepted Tesla’s offer of 2.6 billion and the merger was completed later that year.
“It’s totally logical that we’ll have sustainable energy in the long term, because unsustainable energy, by definition, is unsustainable,” Elon Musk has been quoted as saying. “So how quickly do we get there? And to what degree do we negatively impact the environment by getting there slower?”
Now, the company has a new product called the Solar Roof, a potentially transformative system that’s nearly visually indistinguishable from a traditional roof.
“It’s not a thing on the roof. It is the roof,” advertizes the company. The system is predicted to last longer and cost less while generating electricity. Plans are for installation to begin on commercial customers’ homes the first half of 2018.
Another new product is the Tesla Powerwall, a home battery product designed to store surplus power, either from the tiles or from the grid, to provide back up energy. During the day, the solar shingles can generate electricity and recharge the Powerwall. After sunset, the battery takes over, providing power independent of the traditional utility grid.
Tesla has announced that it will be introducing these solar products at 800 Home Depot stores across the U.S. The idea behind this is to reach a wide customer base. Each store will have a special 12-by-7-foot kiosk staffed by Tesla representatives providing information, product demos, and purchase options.
2. Solar Universe/Repower America
5096 N. Blythe, Suite 100
(559) 277-2000
valleyunique.com/solar
3. Arise Solar
5390 E. Pine Ave.
(559) 449-8989
arisesolar.com
Tanning Salon
1
Sunsational Tans
Multiple locations
sunsationaltans.com
Want to get a tan yet avoid the sun? Consider Sunsational Tans. Their three locations, two in Fresno and one in Clovis, are conveniently located and offer your choice of methods to help you get that healthy-looking glow. The knowledgeable and friendly staff is on hand and happy to advise you and answer questions.
If you prefer traditional UV tanning, the salon has the industry’s latest and most advanced tanning beds, designed to provide optimum comfort during use.
If you prefer UV-Free tanning, there’s the Mystic Spray booth, a full-body DHA tanning process that uses an all-natural Mystic solution, the new MagneTan technology. The process lasts only 60 seconds and gives a natural looking tan that will last for days.
According to a Sunsational Tan representative, the busiest time of year is usually from February through August or for weddings, proms and whenever people want a little color.
“Sometimes people just want a base tan before going on vacation, so they won’t burn,” she said.
The newest service Sunsational Tans offers is Red Light Therapy, which works from the inside out of the skin to treat the signs of aging using specific wavelengths of red light. The wavelengths have been proven to boost overall cellular energy, increasing the body’s natural production of collagen and elastin and increases microcirculation.
Services take place in comfortable air-conditioned rooms, with in-room music, to ensure a relaxing and pleasant experience.
2. A Touch of Gold
1127 N. Willow Ave., Suite 108, Clovis
(559) 297-8269
9463 Fort Washington Road, Suite 103
(559) 434-8266
atouchofgoldtans.com
3. Four Seasons Tanning
8060 N. Cedar Ave.
(559) 299-8266
fourseasonstanningfresno.com
Trade/Technical School
1
San Joaquin Valley College
295 E. Sierra Ave.
(559) 448-8282
sjvc.edu
There are many options for getting an education. For those who know their area of interest in a trade or technical field, San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC) has many advantages. The school provides over twenty accelerated, career-focused programs, is accredited and approved, has small class sizes, flexible class schedules, and a staff to help find students the right career opportunities. In some fields, online programs are offered and for those who qualify, financial aid is available.
SJVC has an Aviation college that is located inside the Fresno Yosemite International Airport. For more than 20 years the Aircraft Maintenance program has been training students and providing the aviation industry with quality mechanics.
“SJVC has a long-standing tradition of excellence in vocational education,” says Dr. Sumer Avila, Vice Provost Teaching & Learning. “Our focus on the student experience and commitment to student success is felt throughout campus. Students and graduates receive individualized support beginning with their career planning session, through their coursework, and culminating with career placement services.
“We offer ten programs in business, medical, and technical fields on the Fresno Campus. These include both associate’s degree and certificate programs. Our two largest programs are Medical Assisting and Veterinary Technology. Both of these programs are offered in the morning, afternoon, and evening.”
SJVC has 40 years of experience in career education with over 25,000 students graduating. Cost varies by campus, program of study and credential level. Classes begin year-round and, for many programs, are given morning, afternoon or evening.
2. Institute of Technology
564 W. Herndon Ave., Clovis
(559) 297-4500
iot.edu
3. Clovis Adult School
1452 David E. Cook Way, Clovis
(559) 327-2800
clovisadultschool.com
Travel Agency
1
AAA
Multiple locations
aaa.com
AAA is a full-service travel agency that can help with the details of planning road trips, cruises, vacation packages, buying airline tickets, making reservations and even getting discounts in restaurants.
Whether your destination is close by or halfway around the world, you can take advantage of discounts at 100,000 locations and an abundance of tips on the AAA” Vacation Now” blog.
The website has information on every country in the world including entry and exit requirements, health and safety facts and information on how to deal with any problems that arise. Also available is information for those with disabilities or medical conditions.
AAA does not process passport applications, but they have application forms and can take passport photos. Available at AAA offices, an International Drivers Permit can be obtained by translating your license into 10 languages. The permit can be used in over 150 countries.
AAA members can get a prepaid Visa Debit Card for a safe and convenient alternative to traveler’s checks and cash.
If your destination country requires a visa as well as a passport, visit the website of AAA’s preferred visa partner, Travisa. For extra convenience, you can print out required forms and pay for processing.
AAA is the largest leisure travel agency in the United States, which enables them to negotiate special rates and add-ons like priority check-ins on cruises, special credits and free hotel stays the night before a cruise.
After 115 years in business with 55 million members and over 1,100 branches in the U.S., AAA wants to make travel as stress-free and fun as possible.
2. Altour Travel
2788 W. Bullard Ave.
(559) 431-1800
altourfresno.com
3. Best Tours and Travel
2609 East McKinley Ave.
(559) 237-9410
besttoursandtravel.com
Tree Service
1
Cobb’s Tree Care
6931 E. Belmont
(559) 251-7907
provhort.com/cobbs
Cobb’s Tree Care, along with Tree DoctoRx and Pest DoctoRx, operate under the umbrella of family owned and operated, Providence Horticulture, Inc. Cobb’s Tree Care has served the Central Valley since 2000.
The tree care branch of the business specializes in tree planting, trimming, root pruning, tree removal and stump grinding. Employees are highly experienced and trained.
Services are overseen by Certified Arborists. A Certified Arborist is a tree care specialist who has the experience, education and training to care for trees and shrubs.
There are five on staff and two, John Pape and David Kuhtz, are also Registered Consulting Arborists and belong to the American Society of Consulting Arborists. (ASCA)
“We are super pro-active in training for safety and quality of work,” says Pape.”We want to be the best in the Central Valley. “That means don’t sell what isn’t needed. We focus on the real problem. For example, if pruning is not necessary, we don’t recommend it, but look for what’s really causing the problem.”
The company has provided services in the community to clients that are residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and municipal.
“We have a good mix of residential and commercial clients,” says Pape. “One good thing to remember: Trees are the backbone of your landscape and aren’t easily replaced.”
2. Adolph’s A-1 Tree Service
6325 W. Olive Ave.
(559) 222-0815
adolphstreeservice.com
3. A-1 Expert Tree Service
(559) 273-8271
a-1experttreeservice.com
Tutorial Center
1
Fresno City College
1101 E. University Ave.
(559) 442-8209
fresnocitycollege.edu
In 1976, the Tutorial Center at Fresno City College (FCC) was established by Susan Liberty, who served as the first coordinator. The Tutorial Center is located in the library building at Room 134. Walk-ins are welcome, appointments aren’t necessary. Tutors provide guidance and peer assisted learning to students in a relaxed one-on-one setting.
“The Tutorial Center offers free tutoring for FCC students on a walk-in basis in the multidisciplinary of areas such as chemistry, physics, biology, geology, accounting, health science and more,” says Eric Sanders, the coordinator of the Tutorial Center.
“The program employs more than 150 peer tutors, who are either current students or former students attending other local college,” he add. “Students are viewed as one-of-a-kind learners with unique learning styles and individual needs.”
FCC has a long history of commitment to student success through tutoring and academic support. Students have many tutorial options: Online with netTutor, Writing and Reading Center (WRC), Peer Assisted Study Sessions (PASS), and Extending the Class (ETC), and Math Extending the Class.
2. Cullinan Education Center
8485 N Fresno St., Suite 104
(559) 435-3276
cullinaneducation.com
3. Sylvan Learning Center
3288 S. Mooney Blvd., Suite B, Visalia
(559) 636-1502
sylvanlearning.com
Veterinarian/Animal Clinic
1
Waterhouse Animal Hospital
1115 E. Champlain Drive
(559) 434-4000
waterhouseanimalhospital.com
Waterhouse Animal Hospital at Woodward Park has been welcoming pet patients since being founded by Dr. Waterhouse in 1995. The pet hospital is AAHA-credited, a rating “recognized among the finest in the industry and at the forefront of advanced veterinary medicine.”
Practicing at the pet hospital are several veterinarians who specialize in different fields of care. Among the most common procedures like vaccinations and wellness exams, the hospital offers services in acupuncture, dentistry, diagnostics, cardiology, physical medicine, laser therapy, senior pet care, surgery, physical examinations, laboratory work, medicines, pet IDs, microchip placement, nutrition counseling and prescription diets, as well as urgent and emergency care.
“We deal primarily with dogs and cats but do have one veterinarian on staff that will see rabbits, pocket pets, and small birds,” says Denise Robertson RVT BSM, practice manager. “The team at Waterhouse Animal Hospital is comprised of a group of highly trained individuals dedicated to providing our patients with the highest standard of medical care. That care is given with compassion and concern for the pet, as well as the pet parent and we look forward to continuing to exceed the needs of the pet community.”
2. Abby Pet Center
4508 Ashlan Ave.
(559) 442-1127
abbypethospital.com
3. All Creatures Veterinary
6575 N. Santa Fe Ave.
(559) 449-4551
allcreaturesfresno.com
Comments