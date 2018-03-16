People’s Choice top picks for local people, places

Company to Work For
1
Chukchansi Gold
Resort & Casino
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold
(866) 794-6946
chukchansigold.com
More than 1,100 people work at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. Offering everything from hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, finance, facility and gaming positions, Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino is a leading employer in the Central Valley.
Marketing Director Deann Kamalani says there is a family atmosphere among team members. And with good reason. The incentives and benefits are great, she says. The company offers training to enhance career opportunities, promotes from within, offers a 401K match of up to 4 percent, gives a free meal daily and has incentive programs, contests and events.
To get a job at Chukchansi, apply online at chukchansigold.com under the “About Us” tab and careers link.
2. Granville Homes
Multiple locations
gvhomes.com
3. Guarantee Real Estate
Multiple locations
guarantee.com
Family Fun
1
Fresno Chaffee Zoo
894 W. Belmont Ave.
(559) 498-5910
fresnochaffeezoo.org
It’s a pretty wild choice, but Fresno Bee readers know the best family fun can be had at Fresno Chaffee Zoo.
“Fresno Chaffee Zoo provides families with a unique, exciting and educational experience and offers an opportunity to get close to wildlife,” says Ciara Castellanoz, the marketing manager.
Visitors can also talk to a zookeeper, touch a sea creature or two, feed a giraffe, take a walk with a kangaroo and have lunch overlooking the African Savannah.
Fresno Chaffee Zoo, located in Roeding Park, is home to approximately 190 species, with more on the way. In fact, if you haven’t been recently, it’s time for you to go.
Fresno Chaffee Zoo has been accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for more than 25 years. In 2016, Fresno Chaffee Zoo had an attendance of 964,091 guests, making it one of the most visited zoos in the country.
The first phase of the African Adventure opened in October 2015. The 13-acre exhibit is home to more than 100 animals including African elephants, cheetahs, rhinos and lions. It also houses the Kopje Lodge, which offers a café and a panoramic view of the savanna.
“This year, Fresno Chaffee Zoo plans to open its newest exhibit, Wilderness Falls, which is a children’s water play area,” Castellanoz says, offering children a respite from Fresno’s heat during the summer.
Fresno Chaffee Zoo also hosts more than a dozen annual events that are fun for children, adults and families, like ZooBoo, ZooLights, Frogs and Fairytales, Producers Ice Cream Zoofari and Roar & Pour. Watch for upcoming events, Ag Day, to be held on March 24 and Breakfast with the Animals, to be held on April 14.
Memberships are available, and offer unlimited trips to the zoo for families. In addition, memberships give visitors a discount at the gift shops, free admission to Stingray Bay and discounts on educational programs and events. The City of Fresno charges $5 per car to enter Roeding Park. Annual parking passes are available for members for $50.
2. Woodward Park
7775 N. Friant Road
(559) 621-2900
3. MB2 Raceway
1200 Shaw Ave., Clovis
(559) 298-7223
mb2raceway.com
Local Festival or Event
1
The Big Fresno Fair
fresnofair.com
The Big Fresno Fair has something for everyone at an affordable price, so it is the perfect place for families to come out, gather and have fun.
“We pride ourselves ourselves on providing not only new entertainment and attractions each year to keep it fresh, but also providing lots of free activities and attractions for people to enjoy once they get into the Fair,” says John Alkire, CEO of The Big Fresno Fair. Its no wonder then, that Fresno Bee readers selected The Big Fresno Fair as its Best Local Festival or Event in this first year of competition.
“We are honored to be named the winner of this new category as part of the Fresno Bee’s People’s Choice Awards,” Alkire says. “We pride ourselves in being an asset to our community and providing an affordable entertainment option to families for 135 years.
But the annual Big Fresno Fair is truly so much more than just entertainment, Alkire says. The fair is an October tradition, with this year’s festivities set for Oct. 3 to 14. During those two weeks, fair-goers can feast on everything from cinnamon rolls to corn dogs, roasted corn and turkey legs. They can also take a look at exhibits that traditionally make up a fair, like cooking contests, art contests and livestock exhibits.
“I think The Big Fresno Fair is a longstanding tradition for many in the Central Valley – something that is shared among generations of family members. It provides the venue to truly create lasting memories with one another in a safe environment,” Alkire says.
The Big Fresno Fair is the largest attended public event from Sacramento to LA county line with 609,036 people attending. When the Fair isn’t happening, the Fresno Fairgrounds serves as a venue for more than 250 events throughout the year providing an incredible economic impact for the region.
“The Table Mountain Rancheria Park is a family favorite, especially for those with younger kids,” Alkire says, explaining that the entire Table Mountain Rancheria Park is focused on kids, as is the Ag Ventureland in the Livestock Pavilion. Children and adults alike also enjoy roaming grounds entertainers who are ready to pose for photos, make an animal balloon or put on a quick show or contest. The Kiddie Land Carnival is also a family favorite because it is an isolated area for carnival rides for children. It just got a major upgrade last year with the addition of paved concrete walkways.
Kids’ Town, which changes every year, is dedicated to families and activities that everyone in the family can do together. This year’s theme for the Kids’s Town exhibit is “Let’s Play.” Look for interactive games like giant board games, video games, virtual reality stations and a family game show.
Alkire says there will be a lot of new things to see at the fair this year.
“ We have some very exciting new additions to the Fresno County Historical Museum that will debut at this year’s Fair,” he says, “including a new projection mapping exhibit telling the story of
Fresno’s history from settlement to modern day, as well as a refurbished race car from the old Kearney Bowl. Additionally, just south of the Paul Paul Theater near the Table Mountain Rancheria Park there will be a new 32 ft. tall “Tractor Tree” that is built with antique tractors and will feature storyboards telling the history of tractors in the Valley and their role in agriculture. Also featured will be an actual tractor cab that kids can sit in and steer.”
2. Christmas Tree Lane
christmastreelane.com
3. BIG Hat Days
clovischamber.com/events/big_hat_days
Local Radio Personality/Team
1
Jody Jo & Gnarley Charley
KISS Country 93.7 FM
ksks.com
Jody Jo and Gnarley Charley sprinkle fun into morning drive time as they play country music’s best songs.
“If we can make each other or ourselves laugh then we’ve done our job,” she says. “If we think something is funny, somebody else has to think it’s funny, too.”
Jody Jo says her partnership with Charley, which started in 2010, works because they’re opposites. She describes herself as “the loving mom who wants to take care of everyone.” Charley says he’s the “little bit crazy uncle you want at Thanksgiving, but you don’t want too drunk.”
Friendship underlies their relationship, Charley says: “We can give each other crap, but you can tell there’s also love there.”
Jody Jo says the best part of the job is connecting with listeners. “They’re like family to us. We bond together over the love of country music,” she says.
Speaking of music, Jody Jo is a fan of Russell Dickerson’s “Yours” and Thomas Rhett’s “Marry Me.” Charley likes anything by Lee Brice and Keith Urban.
A final note: Jody Jo says people might see Charley as a “silly, goofy, overgrown kid,” but he’s actually sincere and emotional. Charley responds: “That’s really nice. You’re trying to make me cry. It almost worked.”
2. Greg & Dre
Q97.1 FM
q97.com
3. Ray Appleton
KMJNOW 105.9 FM
kmjnow.com
Sportscaster
1
Tommy Tran
KFSN, ABC TV30
abc30.com
Tommy Tran jokes when asked about the teams and sports he roots for. “Boy, putting me on the spot, huh?” he says. “It’s like asking the political affiliation of a news journalist. Let’s just say my pro sports compass is all over the place.”
That compass points to current quarterbacks Derek Carr and Tom Brady, as well as retired pro athletes Kobe Bryant and Carlos Beltran. Tran says he has “a ton of respect” for how those athletes prepared and competed. “I try to emulate that with my position within the sports department,” he says.
Three sporting events he covered in 2017 stand out as memorable. In January, Tran traveled to Houston to report on a National Football League playoff game between the Oakland Raiders and the Texans. (The Texans won.) Then in the summer, he covered the National Basketball Association Finals Media Day in Oakland. Tran then started a new Facebook Live postgame show. “It was something that had never been done in our market,” he says.
Finally, Tran traveled to Idaho in November for the Mountain West Championship game between Fresno State and Boise State. “The atmosphere was amazing despite the ’Dogs losing,” he says. “We all know, of course, they ended up with a terrific year under first-year Head Coach Jeff Tedford.”
Away from work, Tran participates in Muay Thai (Thai boxing). “It’s a great workout in addition to being a great physical and mental sport,” he says.
In mid-February, Tran announced he would be leaving ABC 30 for an anchor/host position with CBS Sports Digital based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
2. Ralph Wood
KMPH, FOX TV26
kmph-kfre.com
3. Paul Loeffler
ESPN Radio, 940 AM
pro.kfig-am.tritonflex.com
Television Anchor
1
Kopi Sotiropulos
KMPH, FOX TV26
kmph.com
Kopi Sotiropulos gets up early to make sure his television audience has a great day. How early is early? Try 2 a.m. Then he’s off to the television studio where he co-hosts the “Great Day” morning program weekdays from 5 to 10 a.m.
“I’m fortunate to have a job that I really enjoy,” Sotiropulos says. “Performing on TV – I get a kick out of it. The interaction with our viewers, from elementary schools to senior citizens throughout the Valley, energizes me.”
Sotiropulos’ energy – coupled with his exuberant personality and trademark Hawaiian shirts and colorful ties – makes him one of the recognizable media personalities in the Valley.
He started his career at KMPH as a copywriter, then went to Hollywood to act, and returned to the station as a weathercaster in 1992. In 2003, he joined “Great Day.” His long career in Fresno has created a bond with Valley residents. One day, for example, he appeared in a classroom only to find that he made a similar visit to the teacher’s class when she was in fourth grade.
Sotiropulos is a generous colleague. He praises his “Great Day” co-host Kim Stephens, “Great Day” reporters Jim De La Vega and Tayhana Garcia plus the show’s production staff. He says he’s also grateful to KMPH management for giving him “quite a bit of freedom.”
The key to his success is simple, Sotiropulos says: “What you see is what you get. I haven’t let this TV thing get to my head. It’s here today. It could be gone tomorrow. I’m the same person on the air and off the air. I do the best I can when I meet our viewers to make them feel appreciated.”
2. Warren Armstrong
KFSN, ABC TV30
abc30.com
3. Graciela Moreno
KFSN, ABC TV30
abc30.com
Weathercaster
1
Kevin Musso
KFSN, ABC TV30
abc30.com
Kevin Musso started his media career on radio. He spent 12 years waking up people as “Moose in the Morning” on various stations. Then one day, former Channel 30 weather forecaster Angelo Stalis appeared as a guest on Musso’s show.
Stalis encouraged Musso — who’d always had an interest in the weather — to pursue a television career, coaching him even before he got his first TV job. Musso now has been forecasting Valley weather for 22 years.
He completed his meteorological studies at Mississippi State University and Penn State University. “It’s critical to have credentials and classroom knowledge,” Musso says. He also is a member of the American Meteorological Society and has its Seal of Approval, which requires continuing education. “So we never stop learning,” he says.
Recent drought years have presented his biggest challenge because viewers are so anxious for rain. “It’s funny,” Musso says. “If you show an icon that has rain drops, the tendency is to think, ‘Kevin said it’s going to rain tomorrow.’ When in fact, just below it reads ‘Possible’ or ‘Chance.’ We really strive to qualify things nowadays.”
Winter “hands down” is his favorite season, Musso says. Summer poses a big challenge. “It’s hard to keep the story fresh and remind people we are going to be hot all summer.”
2. Kopi Sotiropulos
KMPH, FOX TV26
kmph-kfre.com
3. AJ Fox
KSEE, NBC TV24
yourcentralvalley.com
