A hidden gem: The Crest Theatre

Crest Theatre
1170 Broadway Plaza
(559) 268-0044
Imagine watching Marlon Brando portray “The Godfather” on the big screen at the classic Crest Theatre. The downtown movie palace has started one-night showings of some of America’s most iconic films.
Other magical screen moments at the Crest: Patrick Swayze doing his dirty dance, Audrey Hepburn having breakfast at Tiffany’s, and Gene Kelly singing in the rain.
Never miss a local story.
“Watching a film at the Crest is not like watching another movie,” says Crest Manager Dee Ann Hull. “People are transported back in time to another era. It’s a whole experience for them.”
The Friends of the Crest Theatre, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to raising money for renovations, have joined theater management to present the films. Most showings are on Fridays, and they’re scheduled to continue through 2018, Hull says.
The amenities and the price of admission are hard to beat. The theater has a 43-foot-wide screen, 587 stadium seats and an upgraded sound system (Dolby Digital Surround sound). Tickets are $5, and one movie a month is free.
For some people, going to the Crest conjures up nice memories. “People often tell us how they came to the Crest as children or young adults, and how they met their husband or wife there,” Hull says. For others, it’s a chance to see films as originally intended – on the big screen. “When people walk in, they’re in awe,” Hull says. “There aren’t many theaters like the Crest.”
The idea to show classic films there first surfaced several years ago. But the Crest also is available for concerts, comedy shows, birthday parties and private events. So management put the idea on hold, but it gained new momentum last fall with the reopening of Fulton Street and other efforts to revitalize downtown.
The Crest marked Halloween by showing several scary movies, and then the theater launched the current series. Films shown earlier this year include “It Happened One Night,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “The Adventures of Robin Hood,” “Death Wish,” “The Quiet Man,” “Darby O’Gill and the Little People,” and “Miracle of Marcelino” (Spanish with English subtitles). “The Godfather” is scheduled for March 23 and “Singin’ in the Rain” for March 30.
Comments