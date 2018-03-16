Hidden gem: The Curry Pizza Company

The Curry Pizza Company
3173 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 103
(559) 365-7000
The Curry Pizza Company serves a true combination of cuisines.
The restaurant puts Indian food on pizza to produce what some people call “food heaven.” Open since May 2017, Curry Pizza is “a labor of love,” says owner Virender Singh Malhi.
“I love Indian food and I love pizza. It just made sense to bring my two favorite flavors together,” he says. But despite his enthusiasm, Malhi wasn’t sure how people would respond to something so different. “However, after they’ve had it once, they fall in love with the fusion of flavors,” he says.
A number of speciality pizzas feature traditional Indian food. One of the most popular is the Chicken Tikka Masala, which uses chicken breast marinated overnight and cooked on the pizza. Another popular Indian-themed pizza is the Butter Chicken, which features chicken cooked in homemade curry sauce. Both pizzas come with cheese, diced tomatoes, onions and fresh cilantro. All vegetables are cut fresh daily.
The Curry Pizza Company offers 14 speciality pizzas and seven signature pizzas. The Savage (featuring pepperoni, bacon and sausage) is one of the signature pizzas. All pizzas come in four sizes, ranging from the small 10-inch for $10.99 to the family size 18-inch for $22.99.
Malhi throws down a friendly challenge to any customer who orders a family size pizza. “Finish it by yourself in 10 minutes and it’s free,” he says. So far, no one has done it.
The restaurant also serves wings, and several feature Indian flavors. Curry Masala Wings, for example, are marinated in a special curry sauce. Prices range from $6.99 for six pieces to $15.99 for 20 pieces (any four flavors). The most popular wings aren’t on the menu, but customers can ask for them. They’re the Angry Bird Wings with a flavor that defies words and must be experienced, Malhi says: “It’s not super spicy. It’s Indian spicy. People love it.”
