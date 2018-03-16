The Fresno Bee’s People’s Choice Awards are a part of Fresno’s culture

The Fresno Bee’s People’s Choice Awards have become a part of Fresno’s culture. Every spring, the best of the best is celebrated. Our annual winners list, in many cases, is no surprise.
There are some businesses that are consistently listed here, places that are such Valley favorites, that they couldn’t help but be named winners. In other cases, long-established industry greats are joined by newcomers, businesses that are new to the Valley, but have quickly earned a place of honor. Join us as we celebrate both. You voted for your favorite places to shop, to play and to get things done and the winners all have one thing in common. They are the people and places that offer top-quality products and customer service, the stuff that keeps us coming back for more.
This year, be on the lookout for some new categories being celebrated. The Central Valley is growing and changing, which means there is more to celebrate. Enjoy.
This special section was written and produced by the Custom Publications Department of The Fresno Bee.
Custom Publications Editor: Carey M. Norton
Assistant Editor: Monica Stevens
Community Publications Production Coordinator: Anna Ramseier
Writers: Carey Norton, Monica Stevens and Janessa Tyler, with additional writing by Carole Grosch and Doug Hoagland
Photography: Wayne Hutchison, Gary Kazanjian
Cover: Juan Vega
