Air Conditioning/Heating Repair
1. Donald P. Dick Air Conditioning
1444 N. Whitney Ave.
(559) 400-8929
During Fresno’s blazing, hot summers and frosty winters, the last thing you want to worry about is your air conditioning or heating system failing. But if it does, plenty of people rely on Donald P. Dick Air Conditioning to save the day.
The company specializes in repairing air conditioning and heating units, as well as maintaining the machines before they break down. Donald P. Dick offers a Super Saver agreement for businesses and homes, for which a service technician will complete regular maintenance on heating and air conditioning systems in the spring and fall.
The local and family-owned business has been helping customers in the Valley since 1970, says co-owner Jeff Dick, whose father, Donald P. Dick, started the company as a contractor installing air conditioning in new homes.
Over half a century, three generations of the family have managed the company. Its current construction managers are Dick’s nephews, David Dick and Nick Scott.
The business has evolved to include repair work and, for the last decade, the installation of solar panels.
“All of our technicians and installers are factory trained and we keep on top of all the latest trends and improvements in the industry,” Dick says.
2. Vern’s Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
3505 W. Ashlan Ave.
(559) 228-8376
3. Allbritten
2705 N. Larkin Ave.
(559) 745-7020
Alterations
1. Sew-N-So
Multiple locations
Family-owned Sew-N-So celebrated its 30th anniversary and the opening of its fourth location last year — a testament to the Tran family’s quality of work and speed of service.
Ty Tran bought the first store at Shaw and Fruit avenues in 1986 when its original owner decided to sell the business.
“My dad was a tailor in Vietnam,” says Patrick Tran, who opened the second store at Blackstone and Herndon avenues in 2000. “When he first came to the United States, he made clothes for the Asian community here. When the opportunity came up to buy Sew-N-So … he bought it.”
Ty Tran taught his sons the business.
“We did custom sewing and alterations side-by-side,” Patrick says. “We slowly moved toward alterations because there was more demand for it.”
Patrick’s brother Hiep Tran opened the family’s third Sew-N-So near Herndon and Fowler avenues four years ago, and their other brother, Hoa Tran, opened the fourth shop last year at 1429 N. Van Ness Ave., north of the Tower District.
“All four stores do all types of alterations, from adult to kids clothing, men’s suits and prom dresses,” Patrick Tran said. “Our most popular is altering men’s pants for a more slim, European cut.”
Sew-N-So is also known for shortening jeans using the original hem, helping <FZ,1,0,109>them keep a store-bought look.
“Our prices are very good and we get the clothes to fit right,” Tran says. “We have more locations to help more people, and our turnaround time is quick — a week or less.”
2. Gili Couture
1134 W. Shields Ave.
(559) 229-0712
3. Alterations, Etc.
7412 N. Fresno St.
(559) 438-7260
Animal Boarding
1. Elaine’s Pet Resorts
3912 N. Hayston Ave.
(559) 227-5959
40373 Brickyard Drive, Madera
(559) 432-5959
It was Elaine Nestell’s lifelong dream to open a place where moms and dads of furbabies would feel comfortable leaving their pets while they were away from home. Her dream came true in 1989 when the first resort was built on Hayston Avenue in Fresno, providing lodging for dogs and cats, along with daycare, training and grooming for dogs.
Elaine’s Pet Resorts, now with a second location near Madera Ranchos, is in its third generation as a family-owned and -operated business.
The resorts aren’t just a place to provide a bed and a meal for dogs and cats; the staff ensures that each pet is happy and engaged and receives personalized treatment.
“What really sets us apart is our customizable approach to each pet’s care, which includes interactive activity packages,” Nestell says. “In addition to overnight lodging, we also offer doggie day care, bathing, dog training and a drop off/pick up service for all of our guests.”
Pets taking medications and those with special dietary restrictions are welcome. All pets must have current vaccinations.
Both locations have large, beach-front entry pools where dogs in daycare and boarding can splash and play, as well as shaded cabanas where they can rest. Play yards are fitted with canine turf and <FZ,2,0,109>playgroups are organized by the size of the dog. Families can call the resort to check in on their pup or cat and they’ll also receive a report card when they return to pick up their furry companion.
“Pets are our first priority! Pet owners will drive from as far as Northern and Southern California for our award-winning pet care services,” Nestell says. “We come highly recommended by leading veterinarians in the Central Valley and our guests receive care and individualized attention from friendly, experienced, industry trained staff members.”
2. Petsmart
Multiple locations
3. Pet Medical Center & Spa
621 W. Fallbrook Ave.
(559) 436-4444
Auto Service Center
1. Michael Automotive
50 W. Bullard Ave., Suite 201, Fresno
(559) 431-6000
Michael Automotive Center is certified to service any Toyota, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Volkswagen and Scion and proves to be a one-stop destination for all vehicle maintenance needs.
Certified technicians can perform routine oil and filter changes, replace and rotate tires, perform wheel alignments, replace batteries, brake pads and shoes and much more.
Michael Cadillac’s service center values its customers’ time and offers door-to-door concierge service for everything from regular maintenance to repairs. Your Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet or GMC will be picked up from your home or office, have the necessary service completed and then the vehicle will be returned to you.
Michael Automotive Center also offers 24-hour emergency towing and night drop for those involved in untimely accidents. The center’s state-of-the-art body shop and certified technicians will get vehicles back into their original shape while handling insurance negotiations with all auto insurance companies. Plus, there’s a rental car office on-site.
With convenient hours, including Saturdays, competitive parts and service pricing and advanced technology, Michael Automotive service centers takes the stress out of taking care of your car, truck or SUV.
2. Good Guys
Multiple locations
3. Pep Boys
Multiple locations
Bank
1. Wells Fargo Bank
Multiple locations
Wells Fargo has been helping its clients meet their financial goals since 1852. Founded in San Francisco, it provided Californians with the banking and express services that were popular at the time, including the buying and selling of gold.
Today, Wells Fargo offers an array of financial services, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, loans, lines of credit and investment services. Team members deliver personalized service to each customer, “uncovering their personal, professional and financial needs, so we can help match our products and services to their needs,” says Sandy Raco, regional president for the Central Valley market.
Since its beginnings, innovation has been the name of the game. Last year, the bank, a longtime leader in online and mobile banking services, unveiled its redesigned mobile app that “enhances our full-service model and offers quicker authentication with touch ID on iPhones,” says Raco, adding that the feature will soon be available for the Android platform as well.
The improved app also features FICO credit score accessibility, the ability for customers to seamlessly connect with a banker without re-authenticating the device and a simpler and more intuitive layout.
Of course, the bank still offers traditional branches and ATMs. With 43 branches and 142 ATMs in the Central Valley, plus 24-hour phone and online access, it’s easy for customers to stay on top of their finances. Wells Fargo team members are ready to assist customers with all of their banking needs.
“We continue, each and every team member, [to] know and understand our vision and values,” says Raco.
<FZ,3,0,109>Those values include investing in the community. Last year, she says, the bank gave more than $1.9 million to schools and nonprofits in the Central Valley market. In addition, each employee receives 16 hours of paid volunteer time per year. “We see more and more of our team members continue to volunteer,” says Raco. “In 2015, our team members contributed almost 6,500 volunteer hours.”
2. Chase
Multiple locations
3. Bank of America
Multiple locations
Car Wash
1. Red Carpet Car Wash
Multiple locations
Red Carpet Car Wash has helped us keep our cars looking their best for more than 50 years.
The locally owned chain of full-service and express car washes opened its first location, on Blackstone Avenue, in 1965, says vice president Mike Bowie. Additional locations in Fresno and Clovis followed, and, in 2006, the company opened its first express wash under the Ride and Shine name.
“We’ve been fortunate to be able to remain a locally owned family business from day one,” Bowie says, “and our family still works in it every day. When you have family working in the business and people are paying attention, you can do it right.”
All full-service locations offer full-service car washes that include an exterior wash; interior vacuuming, dusting and wipe down; and hand drying. “The full-service car wash is definitely the most popular,” says Bowie.
Other services include auto detailing and smog checks. The main Blackstone Avenue location also sells fuel.
Frequent washers can purchase a Fast Pass or Golden Ticket, monthly memberships that allow for unlimited “good” or “best” washes at any of the company’s nine Red Carpet Car Wash and Ride and Shine locations. Golden Ticket members also receive a discount on gasoline purchased at the Blackstone Avenue location.
In light of the state’s recent drought, Red Carpet continues to make improvements to its water reclamation systems “to continue to lower the amount of water we use per vehicle,” says Bowie.
2. Surf Thru Express
Multiple locations
3. Jack’s Car Wash
8995 N. Cedar Ave.
(559) 435-7335
6745 N. West Ave.
(559) 438-8201
Cellular Provider
1. AT&T
Multiple locations
AT&T’s mission is to “connect people with their world, everywhere they live, work and play … and do it better than anyone else.”
The world’s largest communications company offers next-generation TV, high-speed internet and, yes, advanced mobile services to connect you to the world, whether you’re at home or on the go. Its LTE network covers 400 million people and businesses in North America. AT&T also owns and operates more than 34,000 Wi-Fi hotspots around the world.
AT&T customers who bundle their services may find they get more bang for their buck and are eligible for special customer perks. For instance, cellular customers who also subscribe to AT&T’s DIRECTV or U-verse TV services can stream video via the DIRECTV or U-verse apps on the AT&T mobile wireless network — without going against their mobile data allotment.
With the myAT&T app, it’s easier than ever to manage your account and access services. Compatible with Android, iPhone and Windows phones, it can be used to make payments, schedule an appointment, purchase products and services and receive 24/7 customer support.
To date, AT&T has contributed more than $350 million to AT&T Aspire, its signature education initiative. The It Can Wait program has inspired more than 10 million people to sign a pledge vowing to never text and drive. It has introduced the AT&T Drive Mode, a free app that silences incoming text message alerts while you’re driving. It can be set up to automatically send all calls to voice mail and to send a customizable reply to incoming text messages when your vehicle is moving at more than 25 miles per hour.
2. Verizon Wireless
Multiple locations
3. T-Mobile
Multiple locations
Closet and Garage Storage Organizers
1. California Closets
7638 N. Ingram Ave., <QC>Suite 107
(559) 398-0704
For nearly 40 years, California Closets has helped its customers turn their basic closets into customized storage and organization systems.
Founded by a college student in 1978, the small business has become a “premium- and luxury-space management” franchise that includes 120 showrooms throughout North America. The Fresno showroom serves the Central Valley, from south San Joaquin County to north of Sacramento.
California Closets can transform more than your closet. No space in your home is off limits. Whether it’s your garage, living room, bedroom or work space that needs a makeover, a skilled designer will work with you to find a solution that meets your needs.
After a visit to the Fresno showroom to view the systems, a designer will meet you at your home for a complimentary consultation.
Design materials are available in a variety of colors and finishes, including sustainable options. Products are manufactured using the finest materials and processes, and all systems come with a limited lifetime warranty.
California Closets Central Valley is proud of its community involvement. Over the years it has worked with several charities and organizations, including “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital Dream Home Giveaway.
2. Storage Systems Inc.
2910 E. Heaton Ave.
(559) 225-5313
3. Closets By Design
5531 E. Lamona Ave.
(559) 453-7034
Cosmetic/Medical Spa
1. Mystique Medical Spa
7161 N. Howard St., <QC>Suite 101
(559) 447-5273
Mother Nature knows best, but if you’ve ever considered enhancing your natural beauty, Mystique Medical Spa can help you get selfie-ready.
The medical spa is a leading provider of aesthetic services, including body contouring, laser hair and tattoo removal, chemical peels and injectable treatments (like Botox). Treatments are overseen by a licensed, on-site medical director.
During your initial complimentary consultation, a staff member will meet with you to discuss your skincare needs and goals, and recommend the most effective products and services, says practice administrator Barbara Krikorian. “Our philosophy, too, is to educate patients,” she adds.
The most popular procedure, she says, is Botox Cosmetic — one of several injectable treatments offered at Mystique; others include Juvéderm XC, which smooths the laugh lines near the mouth and nose, and Kybella, which can reduces the appearance of a “double chin.”
Other popular procedures include chemical peels, hair removal, microdermabrasion and Latisse eyelash therapy.
“We don’t have any devices or technologies here unless myself or someone in my family actively uses it, we’re very strict about that,” says Krikorian.
If you have questions or are looking to save some money, she adds, consider attending Mystique’s semi-annual spa night in March or September: “We have free food, free wine and all of our reps are here to answer any questions. It’s the only time of the year that everything we offer here is on sale. We don’t perform any procedures, it’s just an open house.”
2. Dr. Maziar Bidar
1360 E. Herndon Ave., <QC>Suite 301
(559) 449-5054
emcfresno.com/portfolio/maziar-bidar-m-d/
3. Body Del Sol
1648 E. Herndon Ave.
(559) 432-7222
Credit Union
1. Educational Employees Credit Union
Multiple locations
Educational Employees Credit Union <FZ,4,0,109>has been helping its members attain a “strong and secure financial future” since 1934. Today, the largest locally based credit union in the San Joaquin Valley serves more than 261,000 members in 10 counties and has more than $2.7 billion in assets.
The credit union provides its members with affordable products and services to help them manage their personal finances. These include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, loans, Individual Retirement Accounts and certificate accounts.
Members are able to take advantage of 18 branches in the Central Valley, with the 19th soon to open in Sanger. Thanks to the credit union’s affiliation with the CO-OP ATM Network, they’re also able to use an extensive ATM network of more than 30,000 machines nationwide.
Because technology has changed the way we bank, EECU also offers mobile banking via its EECU Mobile App, available for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
“You can pay a bill, deposit a check, transfer money, check your balance, accept loan offers and much more all from your mobile device. You just can’t beat that kind of convenience,” says Elizabeth Dooley, president and CEO. Members can also access account information via the credit union’s website, 24-hour automated Personal Telephone Access System and the Member Service Center.
As a locally based institution, EECU makes giving back to the community a top priority. “It’s really important for us to give back to the communities we serve. We provide donations to many organizations, we sponsor numerous events and our employees are actively involved in local events, committees and boards. We want our members to know that we’re not just their financial institution — we’re part of their community as well,” Dooley says. “That community-minded spirit helps us build lasting relationships that extend beyond the walls of our branches.”
2. Fresno County Federal Credit Union
Multiple locations
3. Golden 1
Multiple locations
Day Spa
1. Muses Day Spa and Salon
8525 N. Cedar Ave., Suite 101
(559) 441-0772
Sometimes you just need a spa day. When that day comes, Muses Day Spa and Salon is ready to help you feel relaxed, rejuvenated and renewed.
“We offer massage, facials, waxing <FZ,5,0,109>[and] we also do body treatments and nail care,” says manager Lindsay Coito.
Massage therapy is the most requested service, says Coito. The spa offers Swedish, deep tissue and prenatal massage, with sessions ranging from 30 to 90 minutes. “We customize everything to clients’ needs,” she says. “There are definitely clients who just come in who want to have a very relaxing day where they just relax [and] shut down, [but] we do have technicians here who work on athletes. We have people here who do the prenatal massages. The experience you can get here is very customizable.”
Coito recommends the spa’s Signature Massage, “a 75-minute massage with hot stone work. It’s a good combination of everything, so you get a really nice treatment.”
Facials are another popular service. Muses uses Image Skincare products in its peels and other facial treatments. “We’ve been using Image now for a couple years and I think our clients really love it,” Coito says. “It’s a higher level; we call it the step between medical and spa.”
Muses therapists and estheticians are highly trained and continue to develop their skills through continuing education and training. “They stay very educated with the products,” Coito says. “All of our staff really prides themselves on taking continuing education, even when they’re not required, so they can keep up on anything that’s changing.”
2. The Spa at Fig Garden Village
680 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101
(559) 229-9553
3. Spectrum Salon, Day Spa and Boutique
7020 N. West Ave.
(559) 431-8243
Dry Cleaners
1. Jones Cleaning Centers
7280 N. Remington Ave.
(559) 431-6892
2083 W. Shaw Ave.
(559) 229-1896
Jones Cleaning Centers provides the highest level of dry cleaning for everything from everyday clothing to treasured items like wedding gowns, couture garments and fine linens.
Herb and Olive Jones opened the original location on West Shaw Avenue in 1968, which was purchased by Robin Kraemer in 1983. Two Fresno locations are still locally owned and operated.
“We do nothing but quality work. Herb and Olive built a business doing nothing but high-quality cleaning, spotting and finishing, and I’ve continued that tradition,” says Kraemer. “We are one of America’s Best Cleaners, which is an organization of high-quality cleaners throughout the world.”
The cleaner has even been entrusted with the stage costumes used by touring musical acts and theatrical productions that have stopped in Fresno, says Kraemer.
Under Kraemer’s leadership, Jones Cleaning Centers continues to evolve and lead the industry — the company is often among the first to adopt new environmentally and technologically innovative practices. It was the first in the Central Valley to convert to GreenEarth cleaning solvents, and to begin using eco-friendly System K4 products in 2011. In addition, it was the first dry cleaner in the world to adopt a RFID tracking system, Kraemer says.
The dry cleaner offers pick up and delivery service, and, at its Remington Avenue location, drive-thru service and a 24-hour self-serve kiosk. It has also implemented hanger recycling and credit programs — wire hangers can be returned to the store for recycling, while black plastic hangers can be returned for a 25-cent credit.
Jones Cleaning Centers helped found, and continues to sponsor, the Valley’s Coats for Kids program. The nonprofit provides new coats to Valley children in need each winter. Each year, Jones Cleaning Centers collects and cleans thousands of coats before they’re distributed.
2. Crown Cleaners
Multiple locations
3. Martinizing Dry Cleaners (Champlain/Perrin)
1071 E. Champlain Drive
(559) 433-9620
Employment Agency
1. Pridestaff
585 W. Nees Ave., Suite 101
(559) 432-2022
With nearly 80 offices throughout the United States, PrideStaff serves more than 4,500 clients. And it all began in Fresno.
“Our corporate headquarters were founded here in 1978,” says strategic partner Sean Akin, and the Fresno office is still “No. 1.”
The staffing agency works with com<FZ,6,1,109>panies and job seekers to fill employment vacancies in a variety of fields, including accounting, manufacturing, skilled trades and administration.
In 2016, Akin says, the Fresno office worked with 400 companies and more than 1,500 temporary, temporary-to-hire and direct hire candidates in the Fresno market.
Because PrideStaff sees its candidates as clients, the company is invested in ensuring candidate and company are a good match, Akin says. In addition, “we offer all of our candidates training on a wide variety of things from computer software to resume building to just general data about the market.”
After breaking in to the administrative market last year, Akin says, PrideStaff is anticipating a higher demand for skilled tradesmen — welders, machinists, maintenance mechanics and machine operators. “I think we have a gap with blue collar workers in the new work force coming in so skilled trades are going to be heavily recruited,” he says.
“PrideStaff is here to help the candidates get jobs,” he continues. “It’s an honor to win this because Fresno means so much to PrideStaff.”
2. Denham Resources
567 W. Shaw Ave., Suite C1
(559) 222-5284
3. Hire Up Staffing
Multiple locations
(559) 579-1331
Hair Salon
1. Spectrum Salon, Day Spa and Barber Shop
7020 N. West Ave.
(559) 431-8243
The name Spectrum has a long history in Fresno: Pam Nelson opened the original Spectrum hair salon at Bullard and West avenues in 1977, and built on its success with The Spectrum II. Today, Spectrum Salon, Day Spa and Barber Shop continues to provide upscale salon and spa services.
With its full slate of services — including hair styling, massage therapy, facials, waxing, makeup application and even a barber shop — the Spectrum is a one-stop-shop.
Hair services are its most popular request. The salon employs more than 20 hair designers, all of whom are trained in the latest styles and techniques, says assistant manager Cassandra Amaya. Some of their most requested services are hair extensions and balayage, a type of highlighting in which dye is painted onto the hair to achieve a sun-kissed look. “It’s kind of like the ombré 2.0,” says Amaya.
Many of the salon’s clients come in on a regular basis for routine hair maintenance, says Amaya, but Spectrum stylists are also in demand for special events. “All of our stylists are really talented in doing updos and formal styles,” she adds.
Spectrum hasn’t forgotten the men. Its barber shop offers all of the classic services in an upscale environment.
If you like the products your stylist uses, be sure to check out the retail section. The salon sells Kerastase and Redken hair care products, as well as styling tools, brushes and beard balms — things that are “not really found in a lot of places,” says Amaya.
2. Michael Blunt Salon
1158 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 101
(559) 434-3300
3. La Vogue Beauty Shoppe
832 E. Olive Ave.
(559) 237-5986
1490 W. Shaw Ave.
(559) 229-9593
Home Window Replacement
1. Clovis Glass Company
99 Sunnyside Ave.
(559) 299-2819
When a storm sends a tree branch through your kitchen window or you want to upgrade existing windows with the most up-to-date, eco-friendly options, <FZ,7,0,109>the choice for window replacement is crystal clear. Clovis Glass Company, which bills itself as a “total glass store,” specializes in both residential and commercial repairs.
Established in 1964, the business has been owned by the Hoover family since 1991.
“We offer everything but auto glass,” says Lee Hoover. “We do your in-home showers, mirrors, replacement of broken glass, insulated units.”
The staff performs in-home repairs and replacement, but also works out of the Clovis-based store and manufacturing facility. “You can bring your broken glass in the frame if you want and we’ll fix it while you wait,” says Hoover. “If you bring your insulated unit in the frame, we can fix it.”
Clovis Glass is an authorized dealer of Milgard, Andersen and Roll-Away windows, and also does custom repair and design work on everything from stained glass to skylights. In fact, prior to purchasing Clovis Glass, Hoover installed skylights in commercial buildings throughout the country.
Recently, Clovis Glass performed commercial work for Clovis Community Hospital, installing a 30-foot-tall piece of curved glass at the facility.
The company follows sound environmental practices, recycling glass and other materials when possible. “We don’t just throw stuff away,” says Hoover, “we’re trying to be good stewards of the earth and recycle everything that we can.”
2. JZ Construction
145 Sunnyside Ave.
(559) 324-0555
3. San Joaquin Glass
2150 E. McKinley Ave.
(559) 268-7646
Home Theater/Technology Company
1. Best Buy/Geek Squad
7550 N. Blackstone Ave.
655 W. Herndon Ave, Clovis
(559) 446-0195
Let’s face it, watching TV is serious business — whether you are a news addict, an avid consumer of reality TV shows or perhaps a diehard Netflix binger, the act of witnessing our programs play out in front of our eyes is no joke. People want the biggest and the best screens to capture every detail of the content we crave, and Best Buy has the selection to deliver exactly what every TV junkie needs.
At Best Buy, an impressive looming display of numerous televisions may seem a bit daunting, but the diligent staff adorned in their trademark blue shirts are eager to help. With so many choices and so many features, it can feel overwhelming to the unfamiliar first-time buyer, but that’s why Best Buy hires only the most tech-savvy electronics veterans to guide customers to the television that best suits their situation.
Curved televisions, 3D televisions, 4K UHD televisions … Best Buy has it all. For restaurant owners with patios or just the ultra-dedicated football fan, Best Buy even offers outdoor televisions that can withstand brutal Fresno heat and chilly, cold weather. For some customers, an actual television just doesn’t cut it, and they like the large size a projector can offer without taking up space in a home. Best Buy has many financial options for cardholders, so finding the TV of your dreams can be a reality.
And what good is a fancy television set without the appropriate corresponding speakers? Rather than take a shot in the dark by ordering online, the helpful team at Best Buy can point you in the direction of which brands work best with the television you purchase. Some folks prefer a simple sound bar while others love a loud, booming bass and surround sound for action movies or catching up on the latest “Game of Thrones” battle; audio systems truly depend on the individual.
Best Buy is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with the exception of certain holidays, such as the notoriously busy Black Friday and holiday seasons.
2. Hi-Tech Home
2565 Alluvial Ave.
(559) 521-1400
3. LinkUs Enterprises Inc.
5595 W. San Madele Ave.
(888) 854-6587
House Cleaning Service
1. Molly Maid
2310 E. Gettysburg Ave.
(559) 225-4387
When your home needs a little extra TLC and you don’t have time to take care of it yourself, Molly Maid is ready to lend a helping hand.
The national cleaning franchise has had a presence in the area for more than 20 years, says Craig Schneider, who owns the local franchise: “We pretty much clean the Central Valley. We go from Madera all the way to Kingsburg.”
His staff of more than 40 bonded and insured housekeepers specializes in cleaning your home’s highly trafficked and hard-to-reach areas, including bathrooms and kitchens, baseboards and floors. All employees complete a training program, in which they’re trained to clean the various surfaces found in the home.
While you can hire Molly Maid on a one-time-only basis — if you’re hosting a party or preparing to list your home for sale, for example — Schneider says most clients request service on a recurring basis. “We offer weekly, every other week and monthly service,” he adds.
If chemicals are a concern, Schneider says, you can rest assured that Molly Maid uses “green” cleaning products that are also used in hospitals and restaurants.
In 1996, Molly Maid established the Ms. Molly Foundation. The local franchise donates a portion of its annual profits to support the Marjaree Mason Center, which provides shelter and services for victims of domestic violence.
2. The Master’s <QC>Helping Hands
5816 E. Shields Ave., <QC>Suite 115
(559) 348-2100
3. Mini Mops
448 N. Broadway St.
(559) 264-6677
Licensed Day Care Center
1. Kids Kare Schools
Multiple locations
(559) 275-1169
Kids Kare Schools have been caring for and educating the area’s smallest students since 1960. The family-owned and -operated chain of daycare facilities, which began with one center and 14 kids, has grown to include 12 locations that serve more than 2,200 students in Fresno, Clovis and Madera.
Kids Kare Schools provide a range of age- and developmentally based services, including daycare, school readiness programs and after-school care.
“For the youngest kids,” says program director Adrianna Morales, “we do offer a potty training program, a preschool program that gets them completely prepared and ready for kindergarten and transitional kindergarten.”
Elementary school-aged children, ages 5 to 13, can continue to benefit from Kids Kare’s Club Kids Kare, which provides transportation to and from most local elementary schools as well as homework help and age-appropriate game rooms and play yards.
And, when the older kids are out of school for the summer, Kids Kare is there. The Summer Blast program “keeps <FZ,8,0,109>kids busy and having fun during the months they’re out of school,” says Morales. Activities include field trips, special guest speakers and swimming in the centers’ on-site pools.
Parents “like that they can have younger and older kids at the same facility throughout the day,” says Morales. “They love that we are a family environment, [and] have very loving and caring teachers who know the children on an individual basis.”
The Kids Kare family will continue to grow this year, says Morales. The company’s 13th center will be located in Clovis, near the Reagan Educational Center.
2. Brighten Academy
Multiple locations
3. Kids Park
8485 N. Fresno St.
(559) 447-5437
Mortgage Company
1. Wells Fargo Bank
Multiple locations
Wells Fargo is the nation’s leading originator and servicer of residential mortgages. Local sales team members work with customers to meet their home financing needs. “We differentiate ourselves by providing an experienced team focused on exceptional customer service,” says Alfredo Padilla, from the company’s consumer lending group.
“We take a long-term view of home lending by building lasting customer relationships and making home loans achievable and sustainable,” he adds. “A good example is our yourFirst Mortgage, a new mortgage product targeted at first-time homebuyers. The product “offers a down payment of as little as 3 percent for fixed-rate mortgages, lower out-of-pocket costs, expanded credit criteria and incentives for homebuyer education to help more first-time homebuyers and low- to moderate-income families achieve sustainable home ownership.”
If you already own a home, Wells Fargo can help you refinance or access your home’s equity.
“Wells Fargo has been in this business for decades, through many economic and regulatory cycles,” says Padilla. “As time goes on, whatever the environment, our goal is to have our customers and clients recommend us to their families and neighbors for home ownership guidance and financing.”
2. Resource Lenders
Multiple locations
(559) 225-0500
3. De Young Mortgage
(559) 666-2277
deyoungproperties.com/financing/specials-financing
New Home Builder
1. Granville Homes
Multiple locations
Granville has a long legacy of building homes with timeless architecture and is passionate about upholding its slogan, “Building Happiness,” by being stewards of the land and providing for those less fortunate.
“What makes Granville stand out from other homebuilders is our commitment to our community and our homeowners,” says Stacy Benton, office manager. “We believe in creating a lasting legacy by building homes and neighborhoods that stand the test of time; and, by investing in our community. Granville is committed to providing food, shelter, healthcare and education to the underserved in our community through our GV Community Outreach initiative. We love Fresno and it is our great honor and pleasure to provide the very best service to our customers and our neighbors.”
Since 1977, Granville has built more than 5,700 homes in the Central Valleyy, from starter homes to semi-custom estates. It was one of the first builders to offer Eco-Smart energy-efficient homes, saving homeowners both money and energy. “But what gives us an immense sense of fulfillment is knowing we provide hope to others by contributing to better schools, designing healthier communities, with a sincere commitment to social awareness and justice,” says Benton.
Soon Granville will be releasing its new community, Deauville East, in north Clovis.
“We are also currently selling tickets for the 12th annual Granville Home of Hope, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting nine local nonprofits,” adds Benton. “The grand prize is a brand-new Granville Canvas 4 home worth over $350,000. Fresno Lexus has graciously partnered with us once again offering a two-year lease on a 2017 Lexus RX 350 as the secondary prize. The grand-prize drawing will take place on May 3 at our newest community, Belterra. Finally, we have big news coming for our Copper River Ranch, Belterra and La Ventana communities that we will be releasing in the next few months, so stay tuned.”
2. De Young Properties
677 W. Palmdon Drive, <QC>Suite 208
(559) 354-9898
3. McCaffrey Group
7020 N. Van Ness Blvd.
(559) 256-7000
Photo Processing
1. Horn Photo
7945 N. Blackstone Ave.
(559) 225-5080
Horn Photo is in the business of helping people preserve their memories.
The Fresno camera center, which will celebrate its 80th anniversary this year, has weathered a lot of industry changes in its long history. But at its core is a desire to help people capture and preserve life’s moments — ordinary and extraordinary alike. In addition to selling cameras and equipment, Horn Photo offers photo finishing, image and video archiving, photo retouching and photo gifts.
At the heart of it all is the photo lab, says Stan Grosz, owner. “We’re still a Kodak professional photo lab. We’re one of the few that are left that still uses Kodak chemistry and paper, the way it’s been done for a long time. That’s the core of the lab and the services; that’s probably why we’re still around. We stuck to what everybody loved and didn’t make changes.”
Although the arrival of digital photography has changed the way we take and share our photos, he says the demand for traditional photo prints has remained high — and yes, people still bring in traditional film to be developed.
“Five years ago, I would have said we wouldn’t be doing film in 2017,” he says. “Most of it is new people who have found film for the first time. Young people. We sell a lot of film, we develop a lot of film.”Despite the prevalence of virtual photo albums on social media, people still want to display physical copies of their photographs in their homes. Right now, Grosz says, metal prints are in high demand: “They have that shiny, cool look.” Images can also be printed on slate, acrylic and canvas.“A lot of our prints are from an iPhone,” he adds. “You hang around here a little bit [and] you see some fun, cool photographs. I don’t care if it’s on an iPhone or a D500. I don’t care how you capture a photo, just capture it and let us help you with it. It’s fun to work with people and their memories, what they create. It’s pretty cool,” Grosz says.
2. Costco
Multiple locations
3. Walgreens
Multiple locations
Pool Builder
1. Holiday Pools
4961 E. Dakota Ave.
(559) 291-5571
We all have our ways of coping with the harsh Central Valley summers. Without a doubt, one of the most popular ways to stay cool is poolside. Holiday Pools has been bringing pools to Valley homeowners since 1970.
The family-owned and -operated company specializes in creating custom pools and spas, each designed to the individual client’s specifications. “Every pool we do is completely custom,” says office manager Julie Morgan.
The process begins with a visit from a member of the sales team, who will “go over what the customer’s needs and wants are, what can work in the backyard,” says Morgan. “We always keep in mind that there’s only going to be that one pool in that backyard.”
And, when it comes to your pool’s design, the only limit is your imagination. The builder will work with you to design the retreat of your dreams, whether a basic pool or a backyard oasis that incorporates landscaping.
Popular design requests include waterfall features, decks, imprinted concrete and PebbleTec, an interior finish. Recently, Morgan says, new technology has enabled owners to control features such as heating, lighting and waterfalls with their smart phones.
If you have an older pool that needs a little TLC, Holiday Pools can work with you to update its look and feel, and help you select products to maintain it.
2. Wildwood Pools
320 W. Bedford Ave., <QC>Suite 106
(559) 439-7311
3. Vineyard Pools
1 N. Clovis Ave.
(559) 299-6044
Real Estate Company
1. London Properties
6442 N. Maroa Ave.
(559) 436-4000
Since 1971, London Properties has specialized in providing its clients with a full slate of real estate services.
Founded by Dan and Paula Conner, the two remain involved with its day-to-day operations even as the Fresno-based company has grown to include 10 offices from Hanford to Atwater, and more than 400 sales associates and staff members. It’s the largest family-owned and -operated real estate company in the Central Valley, says company president Patrick Conner.
Whether you’re in the market to buy a home or land, or preparing to sell, London Properties’ agents and staff offer personalized service to each client. “There is a process to both buying and selling,” says Company President Patrick Conner, and the most important is to “find out what [the client’s] objectives are.”
This includes your timeline for buying or selling, determining if you’re staying in the area and identifying the right neighborhood.
Conner says in 2016 the company surpassed $1 billion in sales volume. “London Properties has a long history of working in every price range from first-time homebuyers but also a longstanding reputation of working in the luxury home market,” Conner says.
In fact, he adds, in 2016 the company was involved in more transactions over $950,000 than any other area real estate broker.
London Properties provides its employees with training and incentive programs, including London Launch, a complete training program for those new to the industry.
It’s also leading the way in promoting clean air and sustainability practices. In 2016, 22 employees took advantage of the company’s offer to reimburse them for part of the costs associated with leasing a new Fiat 500 electric vehicle. To support its employees’ efforts to go green, Conner says, London Properties is now in the process of installing electric vehicle charging stations at some of its locations.
2. Guarantee Real Estate
Multiple locations
3. Granville Realty Inc.
1396 W. Herndon Ave., <QC>Suite 101
(559) 445-9000
Retirement Community
1. Fairwinds Woodward Park
9525 N. Fort Washington Road
(559) 434-6444
leisurecare.com/our-communities/fairwinds-woodward-park
Your retirement should be enjoyable — after all, you’ve earned it. That’s why Fairwinds Woodward Park strives to bring a vacation-like atmosphere to its all-inclusive retirement community for adults age 60 and older.
The community, located near Riverview Shopping Center on Friant and Fort Washington roads, is like “a cruise ship on land,” says community sales manager Ren Ramshaw. Some of the all-inclusive <FZ,9,0,109>perks included in monthly rent, she says, include weekly housekeeping and linen service, an upgraded cable package, free Wi-Fi in public areas and restaurant-style dining. An on-site pool, gym and library help residents stay physically and mentally fit. Fairwinds also offers excursions to popular destinations like Monterey Bay Aquarium, Yosemite and nearby casinos.
Residents choose from two living arrangements: independent or assisted. “Our job is to keep our residents as independent as possible for as long as possible,” says Ramshaw, “and that’s going to look different for someone who is 60 versus 101. And we do offer the assistance when people need that.” Medication management and grooming and dressing assistance are among the services offered.
Floor plans include studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, which range from 441 square feet to 1,320 square feet. Rent, says Ramshaw, starts at around $2,200 and includes 2200 per month and includes utilities, transportation, amenities and a monthly meal allowance.
Although apartments do come equipped with kitchens, residents can choose to dine at the community’s two restaurants: a café-style bistro and, for dinner, a full-service restaurant. Executive chef George Hiroco leads the kitchen staff.
“I think the reason Fairwinds is successful is our attitude,” says Ramshaw. “We are working in these people’s homes. If they want to have breakfast for dinner we can make that happen; if they want to go to Vegas, we can make that happen through our concierge service. We have a lot of joy here, and we’re really proud of the partnerships we’ve created with caregivers throughout the industry so that family members have that peace of mind when their loved one moves in.”
2. Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens
5555 N. Fresno St.
(559) 439-4770
3. Oakmont of Fresno
5605 N. Gates Ave.
(559) 477-4466
Solar Company
1. Solar City
3980 N. Chestnut Ave.
(855) 860-7652
Thousands of homeowners in the Central Valley are turning to solar to power their homes, with good reason: solar energy costs less and creates less pollution than other types of energy. SolarCity has been a leading solar provider since 2006, helping homeowners and businesses nationwide by providing renewable energy directly to them.
SolarCity takes care of everything homeowners need to convert to solar energy, from financing and permitting to installation and manufacturing.
“We’re constantly developing new ways for Americans to go solar while also benefiting their personal finances and the environment,” says associate communications manager Katie Lyman. “Our customers are contributing to a cleaner, healthier planet when they go solar, because the average SolarCity power system will offset 178 tons of carbon dioxide over 30 years.”
The company, which has regional headquarters in San Mateo, has an operations center in Fresno and, as of last September, had performed more than 700 installations in the Fresno area, says Lyman.
Last year, SolarCity was acquired by Tesla Motors Inc., creating the world’s first and only integrated sustainable energy company.
2. Arise Solar
5390 E. Pine Ave.
(559) 449-8989
3. Energy House
122 E. Bullard Ave.
(559) 432-1500
Tanning Salon
1. A Touch of Gold
9463 Fort Washington <QC>Road, Suite 103
(559) 434-8266
1127 N. Willow Ave., <QC>Suite 108
(559) 297-8269
Here in the Central Valley, we’re blessed with an average of 267 sunny days each year, but when nature can’t provide you with the perfect tan, A Touch of Gold is ready to step in.
The tanning salon, which has two locations in Fresno and Clovis, helps its clients get that sun-kissed look with a variety of services and products, including traditional tanning beds, custom airbrushing and lotions.
Of the salon’s three types of tanning beds, says owner Jessica Felmus, the Matrix gives clients the most bang for their buck. The high-end bed “blocks out 98 percent of burning UV rays” and allows you to achieve a tan in just 10 minutes. “We have the only stand-up Matrix in the Central Valley,” she adds.
You can purchase individual sessions in any of the salon’s beds, or packages for multiple sessions. Single sessions range from $12 to $33, depending on the bed.
If you prefer to stay out of the heat entirely, Felmus suggests a spray tan, also <FZ,10,0,109>known as custom airbrushing. The by-appointment-only service cost $50 per session.
A Touch of Gold also offers red light therapy, said to reduce signs of aging. “The red light therapy is good for wrinkles [and] scarring,” says Felmus. “It helps rebuild collagen tissue and it doesn’t contain any UV rays, so it’s relatively harmless.”
If you want to maintain your tan at home, A Touch of Gold sells a range of self-tanners, bronzers, lotions and other skin care products from brands like Supre, Millinium, Australian Gold and Designer Skin.
2. Sunsational Tans
Multiple locations
3. The Tannery
7088 N. Cedar Ave.
(559) 322-0600
Trade/Technical School
1. Institute of Technology
564 W. Herndon Ave.
(559) 297-4500
Institute of Technology may have a Clovis address, but the vocational education college serves students in the entire Fresno region, including Madera, Tulare and Kerman.
The school offers certificate and associates degree programs that can be completed in as little as seven months, says campus president Ron Gardner. Fields of study include business, culinary arts, criminal justice, medical (including Emergency Medical Technician and vocational nursing) and technical. A high school diploma program is also offered.
“Our selected programs are designed based on community need,” says Gardner. “We work with groups of employers and community members to determine programs that are of need and of high interest in our community.”
Right now, he adds, the culinary, vocational nursing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning programs are popular.
Financial aid is available for qualified students, and assistance is also available for current and former members of the military and their families. When students are ready to go out on the job market, Gardner says, IOT provides career placement services and assistance with resume creation.
“We’re happy and pleased to serve the community, and we take great pride in helping students take that next step into their career,” says Gardner.
2. Clovis Adult Education
1452 David E. Cook Way
(559) 327-2800
3. San Joaquin Valley College
Multiple locations
(866) 544-7898
Travel Agency
1. Altour
2788 W. Bullard Ave.
(559) 431-1800
When you want to get away — really get away — do you opt for an all-inclusive cruise, a relaxing beach vacation or an adventurous safari? If you aren’t sure where to begin your vacation planning — or even if you do, but need a little assistance in making everything come together, Altour is able to lend a helping hand.
The full-service travel agency has a long history of helping its clients plan everything from vacations to business trips.
“The Altour business philosophy has been to go out and find the best travel professionals and give them the freedom to use their entrepreneurial spirit to help travelers achieve their dreams,” says senior vice president Lanny Zechar.
Altour Fresno — formerly known as Lewis Travel — employs longtime veterans of the travel industry who “utilize their knowledge and skills and expertise to give the client a lifetime of memories,” says Zechar.
Although the internet has made it easier than ever to plan a vacation, he adds, a travel agency still provides travelers with the most comprehensive travel-planning services.
“Years ago, when you traveled, you didn’t have all the specialization options that you would have today,” he notes, “and finding those specialization options and making sure it’s exactly what you want is where the expertise of a travel professional really comes into play.”
An agency the size of Altour, he adds, has the leverage in the industry to receive perks on behalf of its clients. Its travel professionals, he adds, are often privy to insider tips and specials that aren’t available online, and provide “support in case something goes awry.”
He continues, “People more and more want to carve out their unique travel experience. They want to ensure the trip they’re going to have is going to be worth their time and money and is something they’ll never forget.”
2. AAA/CSAA
5040 N. Forkner Ave.
(559) 435-8450
1595 Shaw Ave., Clovis
(559) 323-3000
3. Travel Shoppe
7461 N. First St.
(559) 447-5767
Tree Service
1. Adolph’s A-1 Tree Service
6325 W. Olive Ave.
(559) 222-0815
Most of us enjoy the shade and atmosphere trees provide, but don’t necessarily love the upkeep. When your trees need a little extra attention, Adolph’s A-1 Tree Service is just a call away.
The family-owned and -operated business is run by Adolph and Patricia Garcia, and their son, Rene. Either Adolph or head foreman Rene personally attends each job site, “giving our best possible service to our customers,” says Patricia.
Adolph’s specializes in pruning, trimming, tree and shrub removal, grinding and stump removal for residential and commercial customers. “We have the newest machines that makes the job very easy,” says Patricia.
Although many call for one-time service, says Patricia, the majority of the company’s customers are longtime clients who request annual maintenance.
Adolph’s A-1 Tree Service offers free estimates in Fresno and Clovis. “I want to thank everybody for voting for us,” says Patricia. “We really appreciate them taking the time.”
2. Cobb’s Tree Care
(559) 251-7907
3. Fresno Tree Service
5213 E. Pine Ave.
(559) 453-2500
Tutorial Center
1. Fresno City College
1101 E. University Ave.
(559) 442-8209
Successful students know they occasionally need a little extra help to achieve their academic goals. That’s why Fresno City College offers a variety of tutorial programs to help its students reach their potential.
Tutorial Center services are free to FCC’s enrolled students. These services include one-on-one peer tutoring and group sessions. The program employs more than 100 peer tutors, who are either current students or former students attending other local colleges, says tutorial center coordinator Eric Sanders.
During the center’s hours of operation, students can drop in for one-on-one help in a variety of subjects, including history, math, sociology, biology and more, says Sanders. “Anything that a student asks for that we may not have at the time, we go out and find it.”
In addition to the drop-in service, FCC offers a program called Extending the Class. “We provide embedded tutors to actually sit in the class and conduct weekly study sessions for that class,” says Sanders.
“With ETC, we choose the historically difficult classes such as history, political science, math, biology [and] sociology. These are historically difficult courses that students struggle in, so we have more of a structured setting.”
Finally, the Writing and Reading Center is a place where students can receive one-on-one help with writing projects. “Students can bring in papers that they will be able to sit down with a tutor to assist them in correcting their papers and give them feedback,” Sanders says.
“Data has proven that students who attend some form of tutoring do better than the students who do not,” says Sanders. “We really work hard to make the students feel welcome here, and we do a good job of emphasizing what the students need in order to be successful academically. We really want to let our students know that we really do appreciate them, and this award is a reflection of our tutors’ hard work.”
2. Sylvan Learning Center
3288 S. Mooney Blvd.,<QC> Suite B
(559) 636-1502
3. Learning RX
9495 N. Fort Washington Road, Suite 108
(559) 275-3276
learningrx.com/fresno-northeast
Veterinarian/Animal Clinic
1. Waterhouse Animal Hospital
1115 E. Champlain Drive
(559) 434-4000
Pet owners often think of their four-legged roommates as family members — which is why regular veterinary care is crucial for their health and well-being. Waterhouse Animal Hospital specializes in caring for your pet in good times and bad, providing everything from routine wellness checks to emergency medical services.
The full-service animal hospital was founded by Dr. Cheryl Waterhouse 21 <FZ,11,0,109>years ago. She and her staff of eight administer vaccinations and perform wellness exams and surgery. Two board-certified surgeons, two veterinary cardiologists and a veterinary dentist also work out of the hospital on a part-time basis. Waterhouse Animal Hospital was the first in the Central Valley to work with such specialists.
Recently, one of the hospital’s doctors and a technician have become certified in animal physical rehabilitation, which benefits “dogs that have arthritis, dogs that have had bone surgeries, knee problems, back problems, fractures [and] overweight dogs,” Waterhouse says. The same doctor, she adds, performs acupuncture and laser therapy: “Acupuncture [is] for dogs or cats that have pain or back problems, and laser therapy we will use in arthritis cases and also some healing problems.” Sometimes, she says, a combination of all three therapies are used in an animal’s treatment.
Having founded the animal hospital 21 years ago, Waterhouse has had the opportunity to serve generations of families. “I see the children and the grandchildren of the clients I started with,” she says. “Dogs and cats are such important family members. When they get sick, we understand how upsetting that is. We’re very lucky that we’ve managed to find so many people who want to take good care of their pets and have them healthy. We really try to cater to our clients; we understand how important is it to have their pets healthy and so we really work toward that”
2. Abby Pet Hospital
4508 E. Ashlan Ave.
(559) 442-1127
3. All Creatures Veterinary
6575 N. Santa Fe Ave.
(559) 449-4551
Facebook: All Creatures Veterinary Clinic
Wedding Photographer
1. Capture Life Events — Crystal Kelley
55 W. Alluvial Ave.
(559) 402-0010
Whether you tie the knot in a small backyard ceremony or a large black tie affair, your wedding is a day to remember. The right wedding photographer will make sure you can return to memories of the day for years to come.
Crystal Kelley, owner of Capture Life Events, has built her business on capturing these, and other, memories. The former marketing professional-turned photographer shoots about 25 weddings a year, in addition to family portraits, maternity and newborn sessions and graduation portraits.
All of the studio’s wedding packages include an engagement session. “For us, an engagement session is mandatory,” says Kelley. “It’s a way for us to get to know that bride and groom and see how they interact in front of a camera.” It’s especially important to do this before the wedding, she adds, since the day itself is so busy.
A second photographer accompanies Kelley to each shoot, to ensure no special moments go undocumented. Although they’re independent contractors, she says, all of her second photographers are fellow professionals who have been shooting with her for a couple of years.
After both the engagement session and wedding, couples meet with Kelley in her Fresno studio to view their photos and choose how they’ll preserve their memories.
“We do provide digital collections with all of our wedding packages but we also are able to provide full print services from print to canvas, albums and anything else they might want to have their photograph on,” she says.
Kelley also specializes in portraiture, so it’s not unusual for her to see her wedding couples when they celebrate new milestones in their lives.
“We love it when we’re able to photograph from engagement to wedding, then maternity, then newborn, then family,” she says. “We’ve done several of those cycles and one of our favorite things [is] to form relationships with our clients and see them though their life events.”
2. Pamela Leeds Photography
3087 W. Bullard Ave.
(559) 435-3614
3. Milne Photography
1285 E. Nees Ave.
(559) 431-0681
Comments