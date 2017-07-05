Watch Snoop Dogg sing along to Fashawn’s ‘California’

Very likely, you’ve never given much thought to what Snoop Dogg listens to in his car while driving around on the Fourth of July. But the rap icon put up a series of videos on his Instagram yesterday, so now we know: It’s Fresno rapper Fashawn.
Snoop posted a video selfie, in traffic, singing along to Fashawn’s 2016 single “California.” It makes sense. The track, which features DJ Fresh, is the kind of ode to Cali that you’d expect Snoop to be into. It was released as part of the Madden NFL 17 soundtrack, which also featured tracks by 2 Chainz and Flo Rida (and Blake Shelton). Fashawn’s “Something To Believe In” (a collab with Nas and Aloe Blacc) was featured on the game’s 2016 soundtrack.
One can’t help but be proud, seeing Snoop’s sly smile as he mouths the words, “California, Cali-forn-ia.”
As a reminder, Snoop will be in town for that Linkin Park concert, Oct. 17, at the Save Mart Center.
