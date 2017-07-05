Snoop Dogg’s Fourth of July Instragram posts, included a sing along to a track from Fresno rapper Fashawn.
Snoop Dogg’s Fourth of July Instragram posts, included a sing along to a track from Fresno rapper Fashawn. Screen capture.
Snoop Dogg’s Fourth of July Instragram posts, included a sing along to a track from Fresno rapper Fashawn. Screen capture.

Joshua Tehee

July 05, 2017 1:05 PM

Watch Snoop Dogg sing along to Fashawn’s ‘California’

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

Very likely, you’ve never given much thought to what Snoop Dogg listens to in his car while driving around on the Fourth of July. But the rap icon put up a series of videos on his Instagram yesterday, so now we know: It’s Fresno rapper Fashawn.

Snoop posted a video selfie, in traffic, singing along to Fashawn’s 2016 single “California.” It makes sense. The track, which features DJ Fresh, is the kind of ode to Cali that you’d expect Snoop to be into. It was released as part of the Madden NFL 17 soundtrack, which also featured tracks by 2 Chainz and Flo Rida (and Blake Shelton). Fashawn’s “Something To Believe In” (a collab with Nas and Aloe Blacc) was featured on the game’s 2016 soundtrack.

One can’t help but be proud, seeing Snoop’s sly smile as he mouths the words, “California, Cali-forn-ia.”

As a reminder, Snoop will be in town for that Linkin Park concert, Oct. 17, at the Save Mart Center.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Blazefest 2017 rocks the Fresno Fairgrounds' Paul Paul Theater

Blazefest 2017 rocks the Fresno Fairgrounds' Paul Paul Theater 1:52

Blazefest 2017 rocks the Fresno Fairgrounds' Paul Paul Theater
Maná performs Latin Power tour at Save Mart Center 1:50

Maná performs Latin Power tour at Save Mart Center
Brewer unveils changes for Full Circle Brewing in downtown Fresno 2:18

Brewer unveils changes for Full Circle Brewing in downtown Fresno

View More Video

About Joshua Tehee

Josh Tehee

@joshuatehee

Joshua Tehee is a Renaissance man. He writes about music and pop culture. He plays in a band. Bowls. Commutes on his bike. And is a cheerleader for Fresno. His column is all about exploring Fresno's culture. Email Joshua at jtehee@fresnobee.com or call him at 559-441-6759.