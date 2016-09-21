Maná performs Latin Power tour at Save Mart Center

Leonard Longmire is known to local music fans as Mr. Leonard, the DJ with a deep knowledge of music and choice classic ’70s and ’80s soul and funk tunes. His new mix, “The Soul Freedom Lounge,” was released on the streaming service Mixcloud last week. Here, he talks about what it means to be a DJ and gives advice to those looking to get into the craft.
Tower District Records owner Bob Lambert tells why "Absolutely Free," the second album by Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention, is his favorite Zappa work. Zappa Week, an unofficial celebration of all things Frank, kicks off Tuesday Dec. 8. For a full list of Zappa week events and more, read Joshua Tehee's column.
Storyland/Playland vice chair Bruce Batti talks about Storyland, which is in Fresno's Roeding Park, in advance of the fairy-tale themed park's reopening Friday, Sept. 4. Video by Joshua Tehee / jtehee@fresnobee.com. Read the story