Maná performs Latin Power tour at Save Mart Center

Maná performs during their Latin Power tour at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, September 20, 2016, in Fresno.
Silvia Flores The Fresno Bee

Joshua Tehee

Want to be a maestro DJ? Listen to Mr. Leonard's tips

Leonard Longmire is known to local music fans as Mr. Leonard, the DJ with a deep knowledge of music and choice classic ’70s and ’80s soul and funk tunes. His new mix, “The Soul Freedom Lounge,” was released on the streaming service Mixcloud last week. Here, he talks about what it means to be a DJ and gives advice to those looking to get into the craft.

Entertainment Videos