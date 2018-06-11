Lisa Loeb will be at Bitwise for two shows in July. You might want to catch both

Twenty-four years after her first single became a No. 1 hit, Lisa Loeb is coming to Fresno.
The singer-songwriter will perform a pair of shows, at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., July 21 at Bitwise South Stadium.
Loeb may be the quintessential '90s alt-songstress. Her big break came from the "Reality Bites" soundtrack and made her a mainstream name, despite the fact she didn't have a record deal at the time, which is a pretty Gen-X thing to have happen.
She also wore those glasses and happened to be friends with Ethan Hawke.
Or course, she's stayed busy (if not in the direct spotlight) since the '90s, as a mother, actor, author, entrepreneur and philanthropist; while still writing and producing music. That includes several albums of children's music.
She just won a Grammy for one, in fact.
For the 11 a.m. show, Loeb will cull from her catalog of children songs in a set designed for the youngsters. Tickets are $15.
The evening performance will span the rest of her career, including the aforementioned “Stay (I Missed You),” which turned 24-years-old last month. Tickets are $30-$50.
Tickets to both shows are available now online.
This is just the latest performance to happen at the John W. Dodson Theater inside Bitwise South Stadium. Some will remember violinist (and NPR star) Gaelynn Lea's performance there in February (and also March of last year).
Local country singer Gregor Ross plays the theater on Saturday.
