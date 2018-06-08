Who's coming to play the Madera Fair this year? This leather-clad rock icon, for one

Every year when the Madera Fair rolls around, the question that gets asked the most is this:
Who's coming to play the fair's annual concert series (this year presented by Tecate Light, as an FYI).
The answer: Joan Jett, for one.
The leather-clad rock icon (who had a streak of '80s radio hits including "I Love Rock 'n' Roll") plays Sept. 7. American funk pioneers (and Eric Burdon backing band) War performs Sept. 6. Country singer Josh Turner plays the Saturday night slot, Sept. 8.
The fair's closing night performance, Sept. 9, has yet to be announced.
The concerts are free with paid admission on to the fair. Tickets are available online from July 1-Aug. 10 for $6 (or $8 Aug. 11-Sept. 5). Admission is $10 at the gate.
