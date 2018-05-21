New Rock 104.1 announces Summer Roundup concert at Warnors Theatre. Here's who's playing

The Warnors Theatre got a solid boost of publicity when Neil Young did a three-night stint there with Crazy Horse earlier this month.
The shows were a reminder that the 90-year-old downtown landmark works as a live concert venue. The shows also coincide nicely with the announcement of New Rock 104.1's Summer Roundup concert.
Texas dance rockers Blue October will play the theater on June 17 with another (or two) bands to be announced soon. Tickets for the show are on sale 10 a.m. May 21 and will be $10.41 for the first 24 hours.
See what they did there? After that, tickets will be $20.
All tickets are general admission, so if you want to be in the front row (or in the balcony for you slightly older folks), get to the show early.
If the show works out well, it could lead to a winter concert, says Jason Squires, New Rock's director of programming and marketing. A slightly bigger version of its 2016 Christmas party at the Tower Theater, perhaps? Squires could see this kind of mid-size theater show as a bi-annual thing. There's a fair choice of bands looking for pick-up dates between major market radio festivals dates.
Lest you think the Warnors isn't up to these kind of upbeat rock shows, the theater hosted AC/DC on its Highway to Hell tour in 1979.
The Clash played there in 1984.
Much more recently, Maynard James Keenan's experimental electro-rock side project Puscifer was at the theater in 2015 with a live show that included a mid-stage wresting ring and lucha-libre matches.
"The goal is to pack the place at a reasonable price and establish Warnors again for younger-leaning alt rock acts," Squires says.
