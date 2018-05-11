Rock band Seether has been added the lineup for the 2018 Big Fresno Fair. The band plays Oct. 13.
Rock band Seether has been added the lineup for the 2018 Big Fresno Fair. The band plays Oct. 13. SUBMITTED
Rock band Seether has been added the lineup for the 2018 Big Fresno Fair. The band plays Oct. 13. SUBMITTED

Music News & Reviews

Big Fresno Fair adds rock band Seether to concert lineup

By Joshua Tehee

JTehee@fresnobee.com

May 11, 2018 04:13 PM

For those keeping track of the concert lineup for this year's Big Fresno Fair, we've already had announcements for hip-hop (Ludacris), country (Jon Pardi) and '80s nostalgia (Boy George and Culture Club).

You can add rock to the genre list.

South African rock band Seether plays 7 p.m. Oct. 13 for the fair's second weekend. Tickets are $33-$40 and go on sale at 9 a.m. May 24 to members of the Big Fresno Fair fan club. The public on-sale date is May 31, online only.

The band announced the show on its Twitter account Friday.

Seether was big in the mid-to-late 2000s with songs like “Broken,” “Fake It” and “Remedy."

  Comments  