Big Fresno Fair adds rock band Seether to concert lineup

For those keeping track of the concert lineup for this year's Big Fresno Fair, we've already had announcements for hip-hop (Ludacris), country (Jon Pardi) and '80s nostalgia (Boy George and Culture Club).
You can add rock to the genre list.
South African rock band Seether plays 7 p.m. Oct. 13 for the fair's second weekend. Tickets are $33-$40 and go on sale at 9 a.m. May 24 to members of the Big Fresno Fair fan club. The public on-sale date is May 31, online only.
The band announced the show on its Twitter account Friday.
Seether was big in the mid-to-late 2000s with songs like “Broken,” “Fake It” and “Remedy."
