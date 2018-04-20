He helped define the sound of Atlanta hip-hop. Ludacris joins Big Fresno Fair lineup

Ludacris, the Atlanta rapper turned "Fast and the Furious" star and Beast Mode collaborator, has been added to the concert lineup for this year's Big Fresno Fair.
Best known as a pioneering voice in the "dirty south" movement in the late '90s and a decade later with songs like "My Chick Bad," Ludacris performs Saturday Oct. 6. Tickets for the show are $30-$45 and available online through the Fair's fan club starting May 2 and to the general public starting May 9.
This is the third act announced for this year's fair. So far, the lineup includes: '80s nostalgia act Boy George and Culture Club (Friday, Oct. 5) and country neo traditionalist Jon Pardi (Tuesday Oct. 9). Tickets for those shows are on sale now.
