He helped define the sound of Atlanta hip-hop. Ludacris joins Big Fresno Fair lineup

By Joshua Tehee

April 20, 2018 10:34 AM

Ludacris, the Atlanta rapper turned "Fast and the Furious" star and Beast Mode collaborator, has been added to the concert lineup for this year's Big Fresno Fair.

Best known as a pioneering voice in the "dirty south" movement in the late '90s and a decade later with songs like "My Chick Bad," Ludacris performs Saturday Oct. 6. Tickets for the show are $30-$45 and available online through the Fair's fan club starting May 2 and to the general public starting May 9.

This is the third act announced for this year's fair. So far, the lineup includes: '80s nostalgia act Boy George and Culture Club (Friday, Oct. 5) and country neo traditionalist Jon Pardi (Tuesday Oct. 9). Tickets for those shows are on sale now.

Joshua Tehee

