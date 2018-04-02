Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss coming to Save Mart Center

Country music legend Willie Nelson is headed to the Save Mart Center in August.
Nelson, 84, will be joined at the Fresno concert Aug. 7 by Alison Krauss. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Save Mart Center Box Office.
Nelson has created more than 200 albums during a six-decade career and will release his newest, "Last Man Standing," April 27. The Abbott, Texas, native has earned every conceivable award as a musician as well as being a notable author, actor and activist. In April 2017 he released "God's Problem Child" with 13 new songs, and it debuted at the top of the Billboard country album chart.
Bluegrass-country singer Krauss has a new album, as well, "Windy City," her first effort away from the band Union Station. It has received critical acclaim and two Grammy nominations. She has released 14 albums since 1985 and won five Grammys, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.
Tickets can be purchased at the box office, at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.
