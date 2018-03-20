The original Culture Club will perform Oct. 5 at the Big Fresno Fair.
Who's on tap for the Big Fresno Fair? This '80s icon, for one

By Joshua Tehee

JTehee@fresnobee.com

March 20, 2018 09:30 AM

Boy George has had an on-again, off-again relationship with his band Culture Club since the band's breakup in the 1980s.

Boy George and Culture Club_Approved Publicity Photo.jpg
Boy George and Culture Club embark on a 40-plus city tour this summer. The tour will end with a show Oct. 5. The Big Fresno Fair.

The relationship is on again.

George announced he's performing with the band this summer on a tour that will stop in 40-plus cities with a final performance in Fresno. The band plays Oct. 5 at the Paul Paul Theater as part of The Big Fresno Fair's concert lineup. Tickets for the show are $33-$48 and available to Big Fair Fan club members starting April 3. General sales start April 11.

George is playing with Culture Club's three members (Roy Hay, Mikey Craig and Jon Moss) and fans are sure to hear (and sing along to) the hits ("Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” and "Karma Chameleon"). But George has said the band has new music and fans will get a preview on this tour, according to Rolling Stone.

This is the second artist announced to the fair's lineup this year. Country singer (and Valley favorite) Jon Pardi will perform Oct. 9. Those tickets are $30-$45 and on sale now.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

