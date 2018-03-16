You can see Bone Thugs-N-Harmony in a special, intimate show. You'll have to be quick

Here's your surprise concert announcement for the week.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be sliding through Fresno next month, in a just-announced date at Strummer's. The April 5 show looks like a one-off for the '90s hip-hop icons. It's not listed on the band's 2018 dates and is being billed as a special, intimate performance. Given the size of the venue and the band's local fan base, that description seems spot-on.
Never miss a local story.
A limited number of tickets are available for $40 online and at the venue during normal business hours. Read: Buy now if you are at all interested.
The Bone Thugs have played Fresno several time over the past few years (and were just here in August), but never done a club show like this, instead playing larger venues like Selland Arena, where they were on a lineup that included Tech N9ne.
Comments