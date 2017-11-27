Here’s why Jay-Z canceled his Fresno show

Over the weekend, rapper Jay-Z issued a statement clearing up the reason for several canceled shows on his 4:44 Tour, including the Nov. 1 performance at Fresno’s Save Mart Center.
The performer told the Omaha World-Herald in a statement that he canceled his Dec. 6 concert in Lincoln, Nebraska, because of technical difficulties on the production side. Specifically, it would not be possible to set up the video screens he uses in his show.
“This tour is too important to me to do it halfway,” he told the World-Herald. “I have to cancel the show. I respect you guys too much to take the money and run.”
This was also the reason for the Fresno cancellation, the statement said. Refunds were issued for both shows.
Never miss a local story.
TMZ also reported on Jay-Z’s reasoning.
Live Nation, the tour’s promoter, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. No explanation was given at the time of the Fresno cancellation.
Jay-Z’s cancellation was a blemish on what was otherwise a stellar year for music at Save Mart Center, which hosted Bruno Mars, Janet Jackson, Neil Diamond and more in 2017. The Foo Fighters will play there Friday.
The 4:44 snub was the second time in a year that a major hip-hop artist canceled a show in Fresno. In 2016, Kanye West canceled the remaining dates on his Saint Pablo tour one day before he was slated to play at Save Mart Center.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
Comments