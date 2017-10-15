In case you’ve missed it, there’s something new going on at the Fresno Philharmonic

More Videos 0:36 Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good Pause 2:38 Impressed yet? Fresno State off to 3-0 start in conference play 1:06 California wildfires in pictures: 7 days of devastation and struggle 0:58 Honor Flight veteran, delayed by illness, finally welcomed back to Fresno 1:15 Thieves are targeting pharmacies for codeine-based cough syrup, Fresno police warn 1:17 Jeff Tedford on Ronnie Rivers: 'He's got football savvy' 2:26 'Crazy' Florida policewoman barehands an anaconda, places it into custody 1:36 Rei Hotoda begins a new era as conductor of the Fresno Philharmonic 2:22 Restoration of Fulton Street sculptures reveals a treasure of California public art 2:03 Santa Rosa couple discusses fleeing fires, baby's birth Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rei Hotoda begins a new era as conductor of the Fresno Philharmonic Her debut Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 starts with some words of thanks and then a rousing performance of Aaron Jay Kernis' "New Era Dance."

Her debut Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 starts with some words of thanks and then a rousing performance of Aaron Jay Kernis' "New Era Dance." Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee