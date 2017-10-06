More Videos

Music News & Reviews

Fresno teenager looking for his big music break. He has a video, now it’s on to the fair

Fresno Bee Staff

October 06, 2017 11:41 AM

Looking for the next big name in pop music? He might be performing Monday at The Big Fresno Fair.

Fresno native James Barre is a 15-year-old sophomore at Fresno Christian High. And he’s a singer/songwriter looking for his big break. He has a single, “Don’t Say,” out now and he’s making the rounds.

Barre (real name: Colton Allen) told the Fresno Christian High School campus newspaper, The Feather Online, last year that he taught himself how to sing and chose his professional name based on his middle name (James) and the barre chord on the guitar.

Late last month, Barre was in New York City doing promotional work.

Monday, he’ll be playing the Wine Garden at the fair at 10:30 a.m.

