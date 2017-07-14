Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor works the crowd in this archived photo. The band just announced its first show in three years at the Robank Arena in Bakersfield.
Music News & Reviews

July 14, 2017 4:14 PM

Surprise! Nine Inch Nail plays Bakersfield next week

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

Nine Inch Nails just gave five-days notice for its next show – its first live performance in three years.

The band plays July 19 at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield (well within week-night driving distance for those in Fresno. Hint, hint). Tickets for the show start at $35 and are available, 10 a.m. tomorrow online www.axs.com.

This is being billed as an “early access performance,” which means the band is making sure it’s in top form before it head out to headline its summer festival dates. That includes next weekend’s FYF Fest in Los Angeles. Already this week, Nine Inch Nails announced the release of “Add Violence.” The EP is the second a trilogy of EP, that started with 2016’s “Not the Actual Events.”

“Add Violence” is out July 21.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

  Comments  

