Jay-Z returns to Save Mart Center on 4:44 tour

With all the hype behind his new album, “4:44,” it makes sense that Jay-Z would waste little time in announcing a tour.
The mega-star celebrity rapper announced dates this morning for his 4:44 tour, which kicks off Oct. 27 in Anaheim and will hit major markets through December. Fresno will be the third stop on the tour. Jay-Z plays Nov. 1 at the Save Mart Center. Tickets for the show are $29.50-$125 and on sales 10 a.m. July 14 online at Ticketmaster or by phone at 800-745-3000. Tidal, Citi card and VIP packages are available at 10 a.m. today, according to Ticketmaster.
“4:44” was released last month on Tidal. There was much excitement from fans and no small amount of dissection from critics, who were quick to note the revelatory nature of the album. Spoiler alert: “Lemonade” was no joke and his mother is gay. The rapper also got some press for his first single, “The Story of O.J.” and its animated video, with its play on early 20th century minstrel cartoons – particularly the “Sambo” character.
The Fresno tour stop will be a return trip for the rapper. He sold out the Save Mart Center in 2013 on his Magna Carter world tour.
Jay-Z 4:44 tour dates
- Oct. 27 – Anaheim, Calif. – Honda Center
- Oct. 28 – Las Vegas, Nev. – T-Mobile Arena
- Nov. 1 – Fresno, Calif. – Save Mart Center at Fresno State
- Nov. 3 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Talking Stick Resort Arena
- Nov. 5 – Denver, Colo. – Pepsi Center Arena
- Nov. 7 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center
- Nov. 8 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center
- Nov. 9 – New Orleans, La. – Smoothie King Center
- Nov. 11 – Orlando, Fla. – Amway Center
- Nov. 12 – Miami, Fla. – American Airlines Arena
- Nov. 14 – Atlanta, Ga. – Philips Arena
- Nov. 15 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena
- Nov. 16 – Charlotte, N.C. – Spectrum Center
- Nov. 18 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena
- Nov. 19 – Cleveland, Ohio – Quicken Loans Arena
- Nov. 21 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
- Nov. 22 – Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
- Nov. 25 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden
- Nov. 26 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center
- Nov. 29 – Washington, D.C. – Verizon Center
- Dec. 2 – Uniondale, N.Y. – Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Dec. 5 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center
- Dec. 6 – Lincoln, Nebr. – Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Dec. 9 – Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
- Dec. 11 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
- Dec. 13 – Seattle, Wash. – KeyArena
- Dec. 14 – Portland, Ore. – Moda Center
- Dec.16 – Oakland, Calif. – Oracle Arena
- Dec. 17 – Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center
- Dec. 19 – San Diego, Calif. – Viejas Arena
- Dec. 21 – Los Angeles, Calif. – The Forum
