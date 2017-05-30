Bobby Brown headlines Fresno Soul Fest 2017

UPDATE: Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center announced July 31 that Soul Fest has been postponed, with the new date to be announced. Ticket refunds are available at the original point of purchase.
Bobby Brown, the one-time New Edition rapper/singer and husband to Whitney Houston, is set to headline this year’s Fresno Soul Fest. He’ll be joined by former Kumbia Kings singer Frankie J.
The concert takes place Aug. 19 at Fresno’s Selland Arena. Tickets for the show are available 10 a.m. Friday at the box office, online or by phone at 800-745-3000. Pre-sale tickets are available 10 a.m. Thursday.
Fresno Soul Fest is the annual R&B concert produced by Diamond Productions and comes one month after Wiz Khalifa headlined Fresno Summer Jam concert. The Soul Fest tends toward the old-school romantic jams. It was headlined by Keith Sweat last year.
This is actually the second Soul Fest in 2017. February’s sold-out R. Kelly show, which featured Michel’le, was billed as “another Fresno Soul Fest concert.”
Additional acts are expected to be added soon.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
