Top entertainment picks: Blues, banda, reggae and stoner rock

To get a sense of how connected Elvin Bishop is to our ideas of Chicago blues, here’s the quick resume: His first pro gig was playing guitar for the Junior Wells’ band. Wells defined Chicago blues style in the late 1950s and ’60s. Bishop followed that gig with a spot in The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, which released the wildly influential self-titled album in 1965. That album was inducted as part of the Blues Hall of Fame in 1997. In 2014, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
As a solo artist, Bishop had a hit with 1975’s “Fooled Around And Fell In Love,” which got a boost after being featured on the “Guardians Of The Galaxy,” soundtrack. His last album “Can’t Even Do Wrong Right,” was nominated for a Grammy award in 2014. It won the Blues Music Awards album of the year.
Currently, Bishop is playing with guitarist/pianist Bob Welsh and percussionist Willy Jordan in The Big Fun Trio.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave. $36.50-$56.50. 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com
Banda, Norteño y mas
The event: A half dozen regional Mexican acts perform at Fresno’s Chukchansi Park. Banda el Recodo headlines the night.
The draw: Banda el Recodo – or Banda Sinaloense el Recodo de Don Cruz Lizárraga – has been playing under the same name since 1938. According to Billboard, the group was the first banda act to be recorded. They have since released 200 albums. Banda el Recodo will be joined by Banda Los Recoditos and La Original Banda El Limon, along with Norteño band Grupo Maximo Grado and singers Adriel Favela and Omar Ruiz.
Details: 4 p.m. Saturday. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St. $49. 800-668-8080, www.ticketon.com
Catch a fire
The event: New Zealand reggae band Katchafire plays Strummer’s on its Legacy tour.
The draw: Hardcore reggae fans will no doubt get the reference in the band’s name. “Catch a Fire” was the name of the first album from Bob Marley’s band, the Wailers.
Katchafire started as a garage jam band, playing mostly Marley tunes. Twenty years later (hence the legacy title on the tour), the band has become a staple of California reggae scene, with a sound that mixes classic roots reggae with R’n’B, funk and modern dancehall music. The band’s 2002 song “Giddy Up,” was the highest-selling single in New Zealand that year. Katchafire relased a best-of compilation, aptly titled, “Best So Far” in 2013.
Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave. $17. All ages. 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com
Monday night riff off
The event: It’s a stone rock team up, with Boston’s Gozu and Portland’s Ape Machine. The pair stop at Fulton 55 on a joint West Coast tour.
The draw: Major riffage.
Like, Black Sabbath level riffage, played at maximum levels, no doubt. For some value added, the Fresno tour stop includes local support from Sabbath-philes Beastmaker and the blues-rock trio Style Like Revelators.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Monday. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St. $8-$10. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com
