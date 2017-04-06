Top entertainment picks: A pair of Coachella-bound artists; stand-up from Steve-O

It’s April, which means touring artists everywhere are revving up for the spring and summer festival circuit. Right now, that mostly means the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which runs April 14-16 and 21-23 and includes the electronic producer/DJ Billy Kenny and ambient rock band Tycho.
Both make Fresno stops on their way to the festival.
▪ Billy Kenny is an emerging name in the EDM scene. The British-born house DJ/producer helps run the record label This Ain’t Bristol and is slated to headline the second weekend on Coachella’s infamous Do LaB stage. All this to say, you’ll hate yourself if you miss seeing him at a local club show while you can. Details: 9 p.m. Friday. At Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St. $15-$20. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com.
▪ Tycho is the electronic “chill-wave” project from Sacramento native Scott Hansen. Make that the Grammy-nominated chill-wave project from Hansen. His latest, “Epoch,” was nominated for best dance/electronica album. He lost to the Australian musician Flume. Tycho’s Fresno show serves as both a Coachella warmup and the kickoff to its spring tour. Details: 8 p.m. April 13. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave. $27.50. 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com.
End of the world
The event: Catch comedian and professional “jackass” Steve-O at one of two area performances this weekend.
The draw: Steve-O is the stage name for Stephen Glover, the comedy stuntman whose over-the-top antics (like stapling his scrotum to his leg) helped make MTV’s “Jackass” a pop culture hit. He’s also a New York Times bestselling author, Barnum and Bailey-trained clown and standup comic with his own Showtime special.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave. $29-50-$34.50. 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com; 8 p.m. Saturday. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia. $25-$30. 559-625-1FOX, www.foxvisalia.org.
The sound of sinning
The event: San Francisco’s “psychedelic soul” band Monophonics returns to Fresno.
The draw: Monophonics, which played Fulton 55 last spring, draws from a wide range of retro influences both soulful (Funkadelic, Sly and The Family Stone and “Ball of Confusion”-era Temptations) and psychedelic (The Beatles, Beach Boys and Pink Floyd). The band released its sophomore album “Sound of Sinning” in 2015. Here, they play with local funk rock group The Tough Love.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Saturday. At Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St. $12-$16. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com
