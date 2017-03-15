Top entertainment picks: PuebloFest, anime, punk rockers and an indie darling

PuebloFest has been billed as the “Latin Coachella.”
The three-day music festival, in its inaugural year at the International Agi-Center in Tulare, has a similar vibe. It is a multi-stage festival with dozens of the biggest names Latin music. There is an emphasis on banda, norteño and other regional Mexican music (represented by Los Tigres del Norte, Intocable, Flaco Jimenez, Luis Coronel and others), but the lineup also includes Latin-tinged rock and hip-hop, with bands like Los Lobos, Malo and the rapper Baby Bash.
The Mendota native plays on the so-called millennial stage, a nod to the festival’s outreach to the “Coachella” generation.
Organizers are expecting 100,000 people to attend over the festival’s three days.
For expanded coverage, check out The Bee’s sister publication Vide en el valle.
Details: Noon, Friday to Sunday. International Agri-Center in Tulare. Ticket packages starting at $75. 888-512-7469, www.pueblofest.com
Ani-Me Con 6.0
The event: Ani-Me Con returns to Fresno Fairgrounds for version 6.0 of the annual anime/gaming convention.
The draw: If you are at all into Japanese animation and pop culture, or sci-fi, comic books and gaming (video or otherwise), or if you do cosplay on the regular (or even know what that means), then this two-day convention is worth your time. Attendees will find guest speakers and panels, meet and greets with voice actors/actresses, cosplay contests, a fashion show and maid cafe, plus trading card and video game tournaments, LARPing, a rave party and vendors selling a full range of pop-culture collectibles.
Details: 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave. $10-$15, $20 two-day pass. 559-650-3247, www.ani-me.comm
Punk rock, times three
The event: The Bouncing Souls stop through Fresno on its Simplicty tour. The New Jersey punk band plays an all-ages show at Strummer’s with contemporary folk-punkers AJJ and San Francisco’s Get Dead.
The draw: This is punk rock goodness all around.
The Bouncing Souls came up during the ’90s punk wave and released four records of singalong pop-punk on the iconic Epitaph Records. The band is touring in support of its 10th studio album “Simplicity.” AJJ is the Phoenix punk band that played under the moniker Andrew Jackson Jihad, before changing the name last February. This is a return trip for the band, which stopped through Strummer’s in June. Get Dead’s latest album was released on Fat Wreck Chords in July. It features guest spots from members of Lagwagon, toyGuitar and Old Man Markley and was produced by NOFX frontman Fat Mike.
Details: 7 p.m. Monday. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave. $20, all ages. 559-485-5356, www.strummerclub.com
Everybody clap your hands
The event: Visalia’s Sound N Vision Foundation hosts Philadelphia indie-rock band Clap Your Hands Say Yeah.
The draw: Clap Your Hands Say Yeah (or CYHSY for short) is the epitome of modern indie rock. The band – led by Alec Ounsworth – not only ignored the calls from major record labels, it sidestepped, the label system entirely and built a massive buzz (and national audience) through music blogs and MySpace. The band is on a massive tour in support of a self-released album “The Tourist.”
Details: 8 p.m. March 23 Cellar Door, Visalia. $12-$15. 559-636- 9463, www.snvfoundation.org
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Comments