The week in entertainment: John 5, Light Thieves and ‘One Night in Memphis’

Any day John 5 can play his guitar, he considers it a good day.
“I’ve had good days since I was 7 years old,” says the guitarist, who’s well-known for working alongside metal icons Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie, though his résumé also includes work with Rick Springfield, Meatloaf, Ricky Martin, Alice Cooper and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Currently, he’s playing with his own band, the Creatures, on a tour that stops Saturday night at Fulton 55.
The band does instrumental guitar music. You’ll hear some metal shredding, sure. That’s kind of John 5’s thing. But you also get some bluegrass picking and the odd jazz chord thrown in for good measure.
This is John 5 in his pure form.
“This is exactly what I play at home,” he says. In fact, he was playing right before he picked up the phone to talk.
And every time he does, he learns something, some new technique. That goes straight into his songs, so he won’t forget it. It’s a bit like high-school Spanish, he says. You forget it all unless you use it every day.
So, that’s what John 5 does.
“I just pick and pick and pick and that’s all I do,” he says.
For those who saw the guitarist when he stopped through in 2015, the band is touring in support of the just-released “Season of the Witch,” and has put together an all-new show with a new covers medley.
It’s really tough to keep people entertained with the guitar.
Guitarist, John 5
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St. $20-$25. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com
‘Future Colors’
The event: Local psych-rock band Light Thieves hosts a free concert to celebrate the release of its long-awaited sophomore album. The band will be joined by longtime friends and collaborators Sahab and Eighteen Hundreds, plus DJ Conor Miles and Green Giant.
The draw: Light Thieves has been getting a good amount of online buzz in anticipation of the band’s new LP “Future Colors.” That includes a video premier on New Noise Magazine and Impose and a full stream of the album up now at Exclaim.
It’s all been a long while coming.
“The album is something we’ve been sitting on for too long,” says Mike Adame, who sings and plays keyboards in the band. Light Thieves’ debut “Spirit Homes” was released in 2013, and most of “Future Colors” was tracked two years ago at a session in Seattle. Where the music on “Spirit Homes” was transitional, created mostly by Adame and guitarist Joel Melton as they were figuring out what to do post-Fierce Creatures, “Future Colors” represents the growth of Light Thieves as a unit, Adame says.
“It is a bit more dense,” he says.
“Future Colors” will be in limited release on clear vinyl. Only 200 copies were pressed and they will only be available at the release show and accompanying two-week tour, which kicks off March 15 in Sacramento and will stop at Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho, March 24-26.
Local rapper Zee Will is also on the Treefort lineup this year, FYI.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden, 745 Fulton St. Free. All ages. 559-486-2337, tiogasequoia.com
The Million Dollar Quartet
The event: John Mueller, the guy behind the Buddy Holly/Richie Valens tribute “Winter Dance Party,” presents “One Night in Memphis.” The 90-minute concert and tribute to Sun Records plays at the Visalia Fox.
The draw: Presley, Perkins, Lewis and Cash.
That’s Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash, otherwise known as the “The Million Dollar Quartet.” The concert re-creates (at least in spirit) the legendary jam session that happened at Sun Studios in 1956. This is 90-plus minutes of iconic rockabilly, country, gospel and ’50s rock and roll. A partial set list includes: “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Great Balls of Fire” and “Hound Dog.”
Details: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 Main St., Visalia. $17-$40. 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org
