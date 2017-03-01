Blake Shelton rocks Save Mart Center in 2014

California Adventure has opened a new stage production, “Frozen – Live at the Hyperion.” Here's a look at some scenes, provided by Disney, from the musical and audience reaction after the premiere of the show.
Leonard Longmire is known to local music fans as Mr. Leonard, the DJ with a deep knowledge of music and choice classic ’70s and ’80s soul and funk tunes. His new mix, “The Soul Freedom Lounge,” was released on the streaming service Mixcloud last week. Here, he talks about what it means to be a DJ and gives advice to those looking to get into the craft.