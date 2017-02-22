The Mardi Gras Parade celebrates 20 years in the Tower District and trio of touring shows

At points over the last two decades, Felix Muzquiz has had to sell people on the Tower District Mardi Gras Parade. There was even a time when he went door to door throughout the neighborhood, convincing people that the annual parade was worth keeping.
On its 20th anniversary, that’s no long the case. When a change in city policy increased the cost of putting on this year’s parade and put its future in jeopardy, the community rallied to help raise the additional funds, says Muzquiz, who organizes the parade for the Tower District Marketing Committee.
“So many people feel like this is something that has to happen in Fresno,” she says.
“As one person put it, ‘otherwise we’re just living in Tulare.’ ”
This year, the parade route is shorter than normal. It will run from down Olive Avenue from Palm to Wishon. Still, Muzquiz expects close to two dozen participants – not all are full on floats. That includes music from Jimmy Bluestein, QPop and the Viper City Brass Band. More than 5,000 spectators are expected to line up along the parade route.
The parade is free, but donations are being accepted at the committee website to help pay for this year’s parade and ensure it continues next year.
Details: 1 p.m., Sunday. Olive and Wishon avenues. Free to attend. 559-497-8362, www.towerdistrict.org
The Frights + The Garden
The event: San Diego punk-rock doo wop band The Frights stops at Strummer’s on a short run “Cali Fo Rina” tour with Los Angeles duo The Garden.
The draw: The Frights were the Breakout Artist of the Year at last year’s SoundDiego Music Awards and are on the bill of the inaugural When We Were Young Festival – along with AFI, Descendents, Taking Back Sunday, Alkaline Trio, the Get Up Kids, Saves the Day and Morrissey (and a ton of others). The band does angsty pop-punk with deep hints of Beach Boys-esque doo wop.
The Garden is Wyatt and Fletcher Shears, twin musicians and part-time fashion models whose EP “U Want The Scoop?” is out March 3 on Epitaph records.
Details: 8 p.m., Friday. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave. $15. All ages. 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com
Facemelting rock
The event: Classic rock group Y&T makes what has become an annual stop at Fresno’s Tower Theatre.
The draw: Before bands like Ratt and Motley Crue brought heavy metal glam rock into the mainstream, there was Y&T.
For some, the Oakland band defined the era, with a series of releases in the 1980s, including 1985’s “Down for the Count.” Though it was the band’s seventh record, it featured its most successful single “Summertime Girls.” The current lineup includes guitarist vocalist Dave Meniketti, with guitarist John Nymann, bassist Aaron Leigh and drummer Mike Vanderhule.
Y&T’s last album “Facemelter” was released in 2010.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave. $33.50-$48.50. 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com
International sounds
The event: Fulton 55 gets international, with the Passport Approved spring tour, presented by radio station New Rock 104.1.
The draw: The Passport Approved tour is the live version of the syndicated radio show – created by former KKDJ music director Sat Bisla. The concert puts several international artists on one bill. The current tour, which kicked off Thursday in San Diego, features Finnish singer Katéa, Indonesian rock band Speaker First, New Zealand songwriter Ben Hazlewood and Los Angeles alternative pop singer Madyx.
Details: 7 p.m., Monday. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St. $10. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
