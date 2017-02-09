Artist You Should Know: Omar Naré returns to his roots as a singer of ‘nuevo mariachi’

Omar Naré loves Barbra Streisand concerts, which seems both out of character with the music he makes and totally in line with the kind of one-off live performances he has staged over the past few years.
“Just the way she talks, the way she introduces her concerts. You can tell she thinks about the show in a detailed way,” says Naré, standing just off stage in the 10th floor ballroom of The Grand, where he performs the concert, “Sin Mi Mujer Quién Soy,” on Saturday night.
Naré does the same. He chose to stage the concert in this sprawling, open ballroom, on a stage with a proscenium arch, instead of some nightclub. He commissioned a muralist to create a backdrop for the show and will have his music accompanied by dance choreography from his wife Jasmin La Caris.
“I wanted to tell a different story and be in a different environment,” he says.
The basics: Naré is mostly known as a guitarist and piano player, who gigged around town with salsa bands and has been a longtime collaborator of Patrick Contreras. But he started as a singer. While still in his teens, Naré toured the Latin music circuit, selling a self-released CD that caught the attention of record producers who wanted to make his the next Latin pop star, a la Ricky Martin.
He’s only recently returned to the form, creating a series of one-off performances of what he calls “nuevo mariachi.” It marries contemporary pop sensibilities with traditional instrumentation. His current band features a violin, a guitar, guitarron and vihuela. There are no trumpets or brass instruments, Naré says. Trumpets were added to mariachi in the 1920s. Before that, it was all string instruments.
“I wanted to create something that is from here, but also traditional,” he says.
The show: “Sin Mi Mujer Quién Soy” is being held as a benefit for Adelante Mujer, a nonprofit that sponsors scholarships, inspirational and entrepreneurial workshops and conferences for women in the Central Valley. Already, the show has sold out its limited seating sponsorship tables. Following the concert, there will be music from DJ Ome.
This is the only event of this kind Naré will produce in Fresno this year. It is a follow-up of sorts to his 2015 concert “Dos Mundos.”
“It’s a culmination of all the work I’ve been doing for the last several years,” Naré says.
Omar Naré
Sin Mi Mujer Quién Soy
- 6:30 p.m.
- The Grand Penthouse, 1401 Fulton St.
- $50
- adelantemujerfresno.eventbrite.com
