Artist You Should Know: Omar Naré returns to his roots as a singer of ‘nuevo mariachi’

0:21 Pedestrain hit by train near Olive Ave. in Fresno Pause

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

2:52 Parents speak for and against canceling play at Buchanan High

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

0:23 House fire in Fresno on Simpson Ave. near Clark Street

1:00 Greyhound bus station demolished for high-speed rail station

1:25 KoJa Kitchen fuses Korean and Japanese fare

1:01 Coalinga City Council considers plan to grow pot in closed prison

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines