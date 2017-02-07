Robin Thicke plays Table Mountain Casino, a tribute to Selena and Food Not Bombs – the week in entertainment

If you follow the tabloids (or the AP), you’ve see Robin Thicke’s name plenty over the last few weeks, as the pop singer deals with a very public custody battle with his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton.
That level of media attention is consequence of Thicke’s career in the entertainment biz.
To recap: Thicke is the son of the late actor Alan Thicke who started his music career as a songwriter. Early on, he wrote and produced songs for Michael Jackson, Christina Aguilera and Jordan Knight, though he’s best known for his own 2013 hit “Blurred Lines.” The song’s video caused some controversy with its explicit themes. Thicke’s performance with Miley Cyrus at that year’s MTV’s VMA awards didn’t help. Recently, the singer starred on the first season of Kevin Hart’s reality TV parody “Real Husbands of Hollywood.”
The singer plays 7:30 p.m. Monday at Table Mountain Casino, 8184 Table Mountain Road, Friant. Tickets are $55-$85 and available on line (at www.tmcasino.com) or on the phone at 800-541-3637.
A tribute of love and adoration
The event: Fresno singer Luz Maria channels the Queen of Tejano music in a musical tribute Selena.
The draw: Obviously, the draw here is Selena, the Tejano singer and crossover super star who was killed in 1995 at the age of 23 (see the 1997 film starring Jennifer Lopez). Selena is 15th on Billboard’s list of most influential Latin artists of all time.
So, people love her, still, and this has become an annual tribute show.
Maria is a local singer who has been performing in town since her teens. In 2007, she was a contestant on the Univision reality TV show “Objetivo Fama.” She finished 11th in the competition.
Details: 9 p.m. Friday. Fulton 55, 857 Divisadero St. $10-$15. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com
Food, not bombs
The event: Blake Jones and the Trike Shop curates the annual Food Not Bombs benefit concert and potluck at Full Circling Brewing Company.
The draw: Volunteers with Fresno’s Food Not Bombs have been preparing and delivering free vegetarian meals every week for the last two decades. They do so with the help of an annual benefit concert/potluck.
Typically, these are electric, rock and roll shows, stacked with local performers and at least one out-of-town band.
This year, that is band is the Armoires, a jangly power pop act from Los Angeles. The group will be joined by Jones’ band the Trike Shop, plus Terry Barnes and Friends, Dale Stewart and Roger Perry.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Full Circle Brewing Company, 620 F St. $10 donation. 559-264-6323, fullcirclebrewing.com
