All ages for No Age, plus Fulton 55 turns 6 – the week in entertainment

Fulton 55 celebrates its iron anniversary this weekend.
That’s six years that the 7,500-square-foot nightclub has been at the corner of Fulton and Divisadero streets. In that time, the venue has outgrown any initial skepticism by being fairly consistent in booking big-name, mid-level touring acts (Los Lonely Boys makes a return stop at the venue this May) and popular local events such as Fresno’s Monthly Motown Night.
The venue hosts a pair of special anniversary shows with some of its favorite acts. It kicks off Friday night with Metalachi, the Los Angeles band known for a sound and aesthetic mashup that is equal parts Twisted Sister and Mariachi Vargas. Saturday night is a local showcase with 40 Watt Hype and Patrick Contreras’ Violin on Fire.
Both groups are longtime regulars. Contreras actually played the venue’s opening night and 40 Watt Hype set the club’s attendance record.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St. $10-$20. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com
All ages for No Age
The event: The South Valley gets an all-ages rock show, headlined by Los Angeles noise duo No Age.
The draw: Apart from being a tour stop for the Sub Pop Records band, this marks the possible return of a dedicated all-ages venue in Visalia. While the city is a known hot spot for touring indie-rock and underground bands, it has hosted few all-ages concerts in recent years.
So, this is a test run. If successful, we could see more.
The concert is being promoted by Caleb Gomes, the 16-year-old son of concert promoter (and Sound N Vision founder) Aaron Gomes, and will feature his band Gushers. He plays with Cody Tarbell of the Visalia band Slow Season.
Note: This is one of a pair of Central Valley shows for No Age. If you miss Friday night’s show, the band is playing Saturday at Strummer’s.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Odd Fellows Hall, 116 S. Court St., Visalia. $10. All ages. www.snvfoundation.org
Winter songs
The event: 1821 Gallery and Studios hosts a winter concert Friday night with local songwriter Glen Delpit.
The draw: Delpit is a staple of the local music (and art) scene. He’s been playing – both as a local headliner and as an opener for everyone from Bo Diddley and Jonathan Richman – for close to 40 years. This is poetic, folk-inspired Americana with quick comparisons to Van Morrison.
While Delpit does have a longtime backing band – The Subterraneans – this will be a solo show.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday. 1821 Gallery & Studios, 1821 Calaveras St. $5 suggested donation. 559-233-9992, www.1821gallery.com
