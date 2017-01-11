This week Fresno loves tribute bands – free jazz, classic rock, monster metal and more

Whether you are into avant-garde jazz or classic rock, prefer a purple pop-icon to an English monster mascot, or would rather get down with a flying burrito brother, the concert scene in Fresno this week is dominated by musical tributes.
Let’s get to it:
Tribute to John Coltrane
▪ Saxophonist Otto Lee leads a line-up of local all-stars in a tribute to the John Coltrane Quartet.
Coltrane is one of the most important and influential figures in jazz and helped lead the free jazz movement. Lee is a Fresno native doing his master’s study at the University of Colorado. For the tribute, he recruited pianist Javon Davis, bassist Kevin Hill and drummer Nate Guzman.
This is not his first time tackling the work of a jazz luminary. In July, Lee staged a similar tribute to the late Ornette Coleman.
Details: 5 p.m. Saturday. Tower District Records, 302 E. Olive Ave. Free. 559-478-4034, www.towerdistrictrecords.com
Bostyx
▪ Bostyx has a trademark (seriously) on the combined classic rock tribute thing. If you can’t figure it from the name, the band is a tribute to both Boston (with whom the band’s singer guitarist David Victor played briefly) and Styx.
This is the first of 95.7 the Fox’s Undercover Concert Series, which will bring multiple tribute acts to the Tower Theatre throughout the year.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Tower Theatre, 805 E. Olive Ave. $29-$39. 559-485-9050, www.towertheaterfresno.com
Somewhere Thru Time
▪ Somewhere Thru Time pays tribute the British metal band Iron Maiden, with a set list that includes songs from throughout Maiden’s 40-year career. There’s also an Eddie impersonator on staff, because there is no Iron Maiden with its skeletal mascot. We’re pretty certain the cover band doesn’t tour in its own 747, however.
Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave. $10-$12. All ages. 559-485-5356, www.strummerclub.com
The Purple Ones
▪ Some might wonder how you can have a Prince tribute without someone up on stage impersonating Prince. The Purple Ones do just that.
The 11-piece band does the late pop star’s hits, sure, but also the B-sides and deep cuts, with respect to capturing the essence of what it was like to see Prince live. On that front, the band has some inside knowledge. The band’s musical director, Levi Seacer Jr., played bass and guitar with the New Power Generation.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero, $18-$22. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com
Gram Parsons
▪ Gram Parsons is the man responsible for so-called Cosmic American Music, a kind of country soul rock hybrid that rose up during the late 1960s and 1970s. Parsons played in the Byrds and later The Flying Burrito Brothers before going off on a solo career. Byrds, Burritos & Bakersfield is a live tribute Parsons and the country legends that inspired him. Think Merle Haggard, George Jones and Buck Owens.
The show features performances from The Hi-Desert Ramblers, plus Trey Tosh and Christy Lynn and Roger Perry.
Details: 6 p.m. Sunday. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero, $8-$10. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Comments