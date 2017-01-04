Alice Bag headlines Ghost Ship benefit; plus touring punk, local blues rock and soccer

With all the fallout from the Ghost Ship fire in Oakland last month, its easy to get caught up in the politics and forget about the tragedy of it all. To be reminded, 36 people died. That’s a major loss for family and friends, but also to the artistic community across the state.
To help with that loss, the Fresno’s indie grrrl gang group Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries is hosting a Ghost Ship benefit concert Friday night. This is a free, all ages shows, but donations are encouraged. All monies will be split between four relief funds. Fatty Cakes will be joined by local noise rockers La Nina and the Bay Area groups Maya Songbird and Scorpion Warrior.
Los Angeles punk singer Alice Bag will headline the show.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Tioga Sequoia, 745 Fulton St. Free, donations suggested. All ages. 559-486-2337, tiogasequoia.com
Low tide
The event: The acoustic/electric punk duo This Wild Life plays an all-ages show at Strummer’s with Oyster Kids and Royal Teeth.
The draw: Fresno is the second stop on a two-week West Coast tour in support of the the group’s latest, “Low Tides.” The album, released in September, is their second for the independent punk label Epitaph. It landed No. 3 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart.
Details: 6 p.m. Saturday. Strummers, 833 E. Fern Ave. $15. All ages. 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com
Fire Squad represent
The event: The Fresno Fuego and Fresno Freeze kick-off the first Central Valley Showcase.
The draw: The two teams take on the area’s top junior college talent. Do yourself a favor and pre-game with the Fuego’s official support club Fire Squad Fresno. The group hosts a regular pre-match party at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company’s beer garden, then collectively march down to the stadium.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Chukchansi\\\\ Park, 1800 Tulare St. $6-$11. 559-320-8497, www.fresnofuego.com
Blues, folk and soul rock
The event: Fulton 55 hosts a trio of local folk and blues rock with Cloudship, AC Myles and Lance Canales and the Flood.
The draw: Without checking the archives, this may be the first time we’ve seen these bands on a bill together. It’s a good fit. Each has its own Central Valley inspired take on the blues. Myles keeps closest to classic interpretation, while Cloudship leans hard to a more modern indie, rock and soul vibe. Canales’ blues tends toward the dark and folky. Each has kept busy overt the last year with touring gigs.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St. $5-$8. 559- 412-7400, www.fulton55.com
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
