November 21, 2016 1:36 PM

Radio station drops Kanye West after his Golden 1 Center rant

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A Sacramento hip-hop radio station has stopped playing Kanye West songs after he ranted against commercial radio before cutting short his concert at the new Golden 1 Center late Saturday.

Wearing a Sacramento Kings hat in studio, music director and morning host JayMarZZ of Hot 103.5 went on his own rant Monday to say that the station would stop playing West’s music “for a very long time.”

“Let me tell you why,” said JayMarZZ. “Everybody came out to have a great time Saturday night. A lot of people spent a lot of hard-earned money, bro. A lot of hard-earned time, time, time, time.”

JayMarZZ said that even though ticket holders are getting refunds, the time lost cannot be recovered. He also noted that West profanely told off radio during his rant.

“Radio, f--- you!” West said repeatedly from the Golden 1 Center stage.

Hot 103.5 is owned by Entravision Communications Corporation, a Santa Monica-based media company.

West dropped the microphone after just two songs and 30 minutes with about half that time spent on a rant against everything from commercial radio to Beyonce to Jay Z to Hillary Clinton.

A representative for the rapper said Monday the remaining 21 dates of West’s current tour have been canceled, according to the Associated Press. No reason was given. Live Nation said tickets will be “fully refunded” at the point of purchase.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

