The week in music: local hip hop, reggae and soul, plus The Stone Foxes rock and Mexico’s box-office king

It’s year number two for 559 Fest, the hip-hop reggae and songwriter showcase.
The day-long event takes place at the Slab at Full Circle Brewing Co. and features more than two dozen local artists, headlined by violinist Patrick Contreras and Fresno emcees Aesop Fables, who will reuniting with the hip-hop collective Living Legends for a tour later this month.
Also in for 559 Fest are Von Gage, Mc Wicks, High Praise, MAUi, Kinzie Rose, Bryan DaBeats, From Dust Came Lions and more.
Details: 3 p.m. Saturday. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St. $10. www.livemusiccity.com
Other concerts worth note this week include:
Stone + Slow + Styles
The event: The Stone Foxes leads what promises to be a night of blazingly loud blues-tinged rock and roll at Fulton 55.
The draw: The Stone Foxes have flashes of punk and surf and Americana and the like, but its music is rooted in straight ahead rock and roll, which made the band perfect for opening gigs with The Black Keys, Cage the Elephant and ZZ Top. Here, they headline a show with a pair of like-minded locals – Visalia’s Slow Season and Fresno’s Style Like Revelators.
Details: 9 p.m. Saturday. Fulton 55, 745 Divisadero Ave. 559-412-740, www.fulton55.com
Funk, soul brothers
The event: Local sibling band The Brothers O’Neil will pack the stage at Tokyo Garden for a night of funk and soul music.
The draw: Raymond, Tim and Curtis O’Neal are the brothers in The Brothers O’Neal, though they have recently joined up with another pair of siblings – Willie and Jesse Bloodsworth. The O’Neals spent time playing in Las Vegas before returning to their hometown and starting the seven-piece band, which plays classic R&B, soul and funk music.
For fans of James Brown, Sam and Dave and “Jungle Boogie”-era Kool and the Gang.
Details: 9 p.m. Saturday. Tokyo Garden, 1711 Fulton St. $5. www.tokyogardenfresno.com
Box office king
The event: Mexican-music superstar Julión Álvarez stops at the Save Mart Center on the American leg of his Mis Idolos ... Hoy Mis Amigos tour.
The draw: For anyone who doubts the draw of regional Mexican music, Julión Álvarez, y su Norteño Banda, stands as “El rey de la taquilla” – the King of the Box Office. His current tour included performances at the Forum in Los Angeles and New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Álvarez will be performing injured. The singer was recently had surgery on his hand after an accident earlier this month.
Details: 7 p.m. Sunday. Save Mart Center. $49-$159. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
