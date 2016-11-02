These are the concerts to see in Fresno this week: ASAP Ferg, Fishbone and Leftover Cuties

ASAP Ferg will be at the Rainbow Ballroom Thursday, Nov. 10, getting turnt and burnt, as is the name of his current tour. If you need Urban dictionary to figure out the references, this probably isn’t the show for you.
Ferg is a Harlem rapper, part of the ASAP Mob hip-hop collective, which includes ASAP Rocky, among others. He’s popular for rapping over a blend of trap and EDM beats. He recently released sophomore album “Always Strive And Prosper,” was No. 2 on the Billboard’s rap charts and No. 8 on the top 200 chart. The single “Future” has already been streamed nearly 52 million times.
Earlier this year, Ferg co-headlined a tour with the dapper rapper G-Eazy and hit a series of festival dates, including Lollapalooza in Chicago and the hip-hop mega festival Woo Hah! in Tilburg Netherlands. For the Turnt and Burnt tour, he is joined by fellow ASAP Mob member Playboi Carti and “Chill Bill” rapper Rob Stone.
Details: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Rainbow Ballroom, 1725 Broadway St. $26-$99. 559-264-6404, numbskullshows.com
Ska, ska, ska
The event: Fishbone is in town in its Chim Chim Rises: The Year Of The Monkey tour.
The draw: While Fishbone never secured the mainstream success of its ska contemporaries – or the bands they influenced, for that matter – the Los Angeles band managed to garner a cult following in the late 1980s with its mix of ska, punk, funk, hard rock and soul. For this tour, the band is performing its 1996 concept album “Chim Chim’s Badass Revenge” in its entirety –along with other Fishbone classics – “Everyday Sunshine” for example. Local ska favorites Iwanaga opens the show with Tru-Tone, featuring members of Black Fry.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St. $20-$25. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com
Leftover Cuties are back
The event: Los Angeles noir pop band Leftover Cuties performs an intimate show at the Tower Theatre Lounge.
The draw: If the name Leftover Cuties rings a bell, it’s because the band has stopped in Fresno on the regular since it started touring in 2013. The band, fronted by singer ukulele player Shirli McAllen, did the theme song from the Showtime series “The Big C” and had songs in Hyundai, Samsung and Ikea commercials. Its latest single, a dancey jazz number called, “If You Want The Rainbow” is out now.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4,. at Tower Theatre Lounge, 805 E. Olive Ave. $25-$45. 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com
#yourvideo
The event: Local rock band Stoneshiver is #hastagging a video for its single “Sinking Ships.”
The draw: The band is asking those in the audience to take video of performance and share it on their social media – just hashtag #stoneshiver. The collected footage will be added to video the band is shooting throughout the night for a final, complete video.
Stoneshiver hasn’t played many local shows since its official reunion in March, when it released its “Take the Stage” EP. The band will be joined by the Morning Blaze Djs Gus and Izzy, plus fellow local rockers Take Action, Way Off Starboard and The Play List.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St. $12-$15. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com
