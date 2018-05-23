Trailer: Ocean's 8 (The Plan Is Priceless)

The tide has turned and it’s a whole new "Ocean’s" when eight women plan and execute a heist starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie trailer: 'Justice League'

“Justice League,” directed by Zack Snyder and starring DC Super Heroes opens Nov. 17, 2017: Ben Affleck stars as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Ray Fisher as Cybor