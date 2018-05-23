Trailer: Ocean's 8 (The Plan Is Priceless)

The tide has turned and it’s a whole new "Ocean’s" when eight women plan and execute a heist starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.
A central California "garrison" of the nationwide 501st Legion show off the elaborate, detailed and pricey "Star Wars" costumes they wear to fundraisers, special events, and extra-special moments like the opening of "The Last Jedi."
As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. Marvel releases the first trailer for the teamup movie.
“Justice League,” directed by Zack Snyder and starring DC Super Heroes opens Nov. 17, 2017: Ben Affleck stars as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Ray Fisher as Cybor
DreamWorks Pictures’ "Thank You for Your Service" follows a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after th
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” written and directed by James Gunn, stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, featuring Vin Diesel as Baby Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Ch
Actress Cher has frequently criticized the governments of the U.S. and United Kingdom for refusing to recognized the genocide in Armenia. She is of Armenian descent. She was interviewed at the premier of "The Promise."
Vin Diesel is joined by a returning cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell in "The Fate of the Furious."