That 'Captain Marvel' shoot in Shaver Lake? It's happening soon and needs extras

Production for the upcoming "Captain Marvel" film is officially back on and scheduled to be in Shaver Lake later this month.
The Marvel Studios film (starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law and others) was supposed to film in the area last month, but shooting was postponed.
Now, according to a listing from Central Casting, the production has be re-slated for May 16-18.
The casting call is looking for background actors, doubles and stand-ins who are available to work in Shave Lake for all three days. This is a paid gig, and those interested can apply via the Central Casting website.
A casting call sent out in March said the studio was looking for males and females aged in their 20s to 50s to be cast as military and government and maintenance workers.
While there is little information on where, exactly, the filming will take place, KMPH FOX 26 previously reported the location was owned by Southern California Edison.
“Captain Marvel” is part of the next offshoot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and comes on the heels of multiple major successes for Marvel Studios. “Avengers: Infinity War” opened last weekend to a record setting box-office take. It topped out at $640.9 million for the first weekend.
"Captain Marvel" will be set in the '90s, prior to the events in the rest of the Marvel movies, which is why we'll see Jackson return as Nick Fury.
