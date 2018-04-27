Movies in Valley theaters April 27-May 3 | ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ ‘Kings’

Movie list
The rating system: ☆☆☆☆, excellent; ☆☆☆, good; ☆☆, so-so; ☆, poor; zero stars, terrible.
OPENING
Avengers: Infinity War: The Avengers and their allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, sci-fi). 149 minutes.
ONGOING
Black Panther (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): T’Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, sci-fi). 134 minutes.
Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare: A harmless game of Truth or Dare among friends turns deadly when someone – or something – begins to punish those who tell a lie or refuse the dare. Rated PG-13 (horror, thriller). 98 minutes.
Blockers: Three parents try to stop their daughters from having sex on prom night. Rated R (comedy). 102 minutes.
Chappaquiddick: Depicting Ted Kennedy’s involvement in the fatal 1969 car accident that claimed the life of a young campaign strategist, Mary Jo Kopechne. Rated PG-13 (drama, history, thriller). 101 minutes.
Death Wish: A family man becomes a vigilante killing machine when his family is violently attacked by robbers. Rated R (action, crime, drama, thriller). 108 minutes.
Ferdinand: After Ferdinand, a bull with a big heart, is mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Rated PG (adventure, comedy, family, animation). 106 minutes.
Game Night: A group of friends who meet regularly for game nights find themselves trying to solve a murder mystery. Rated R (action, comedy, crime, mystery). 100 minutes.
The Greatest Showman: Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, “The Greatest Showman” is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (biography, drama, musical). 105 minutes.
I Can Only Imagine: The inspiring and unknown true story behind MercyMe’s beloved, chart-topping song that brings ultimate hope to so many is a gripping reminder of the power of true forgiveness. Rated PG (drama, family). 110 minutes.
I Feel Pretty (☆☆): A woman struggling with insecurity wakes from a fall believing she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. Her new confidence empowers her to live fearlessly, but what happens when she realizes her appearance never changed? (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (comedy). 110 minutes
Isle of Dogs: Set in Japan, Isle of Dogs follows a boy’s odyssey in search of his lost dog. Rated PG-13 (animation, adventure, comedy). 101 minutes.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (☆☆ 1/2 ): Four teenagers discover an old video game console and are literally drawn into the game’s jungle setting, becoming the adult avatars they chose. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, comedy, family). 119 minutes.
The Miracle Season: After the tragic death of star volleyball player Caroline “Line” Found, a team of dispirited high school girls must band together under the guidance of their tough-love coach in hopes of winning the state championship. Rated PG (biography, drama, sport). 99 minutes.
Peter Rabbit: Feature adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s classic tale of a rebellious rabbit trying to sneak into a farmer’s vegetable garden. Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy, family). 93 minutes.
A Quiet Place: A family is forced to adapt a lifestyle where they live in silence and are full of caution at every act they commit, as they try to remain hidden in sight and sound from intelligently vicious creatures that have begun to override Earth. Rated PG-13 (drama, horror, thriller). 90 minutes.
Rampage (☆☆): A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to monstrous sizes after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure). 107 minutes.
Ready Player One: When the creator of a virtual reality world called the OASIS dies, he releases a video in which he challenges all OASIS users to find his Easter Egg, which will give the finder his fortune. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, sci-fi). 140 minutes.
Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (☆☆): A stray dog – Sgt. Stubby – gets adopted by a soldier while training for World War I. For his valorous actions, Sgt. Stubby is still recognized as the most decorated dog in American history. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, adventure, family). 85 minutes.
Sherlock Gnomes: Garden gnomes Gnomeo & Juliet recruit renowned detective Sherlock Gnomes to investigate the mysterious disappearance of other garden ornaments. Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy). 86 minutes.
The Strangers: Prey at Night: A family staying in a secluded mobile home park for the night are visited by three masked psychopaths who test their every limit. Rated R (horror, suspense). 85 minutes.
Super Troopers 2: When a border dispute arises between the U.S. and Canada, the Super Troopers are tasked with establishing a Highway Patrol station in the disputed area. Rated R (comedy, crime, mystery). 99 minutes.
Traffik: A couple off for a romantic weekend in the mountains are accosted by a bike gang. Alone in the mountains, Brea and John must defend themselves against gang members who will stop at nothing to protect their secrets. (Los Angeles Times) Rated R (action, suspense, thriller). 96 minutes.
Winchester: Eccentric firearm heiress believes she is haunted by the souls of people killed by the Winchester repeating rifle. Rated PG-13 (biography, fantasy, horror, mystery). 99 minutes.
OPENING NEXT WEEK
Bad Samaritan: A pair of burglars stumble upon a woman being held captive in a home they intended to rob. Rated R (horror, thriller). 107 minutes
Overboard: A spoiled, wealthy yacht owner is thrown overboard and becomes the target of revenge from his mistreated employee. A remake of the 1987 comedy. Rated PG-13 (comedy, romance). 112 minutes.
Tully: The film is about Marlo, a mother of three including a newborn, who is gifted a night nanny by her brother. Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully. Rated R (comedy, drama). 96 minutes.
