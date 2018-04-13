Movies in Valley theaters April 13-19 | ‘Beirut,’ ‘Truth or Dare,’ Rampage’ and more

Movie list
The rating system: ☆☆☆☆, excellent; ☆☆☆, good; ☆☆, so-so; ☆, poor; zero stars, terrible. Check movie times: http://calendar.fresnobee.com/
OPENING
Beirut (☆☆☆): Caught in the crossfires of civil war, CIA operatives (Rosamund Pike, Dean Norris) must send a former U.S. diplomat (Jon Hamm) to negotiate for the life of a friend he left behind. (The Philadelphia Inquirer) Rated R (drama, thriller). 109 minutes.
Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare: A harmless game of Truth or Dare among friends turns deadly when someone – or something – begins to punish those who tell a lie or refuse the dare. Rated PG-13 (horror, thriller). 98 minutes.
Isle of Dogs: Set in Japan, Isle of Dogs follows a boy’s odyssey in search of his lost dog. Rated PG-13 (animation, adventure, comedy). 101 minutes.
Rampage (☆☆): A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to monstrous sizes after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure). 107 minutes.
Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (☆☆): A stray dog – Sgt. Stubby – gets adopted by a soldier while training for World War I. For his valorous actions, Sgt. Stubby is still recognized as the most decorated dog in American history. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, adventure, family). 85 minutes.
ONGOING
Annihilation: A biologist signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition where the laws of nature don’t apply. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (drama, fantasy, horror, thriller). 115 minutes.
Black Panther (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): T’Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, sci-fi). 134 minutes.
Blockers: Three parents try to stop their daughters from having sex on prom night. Rated R (comedy). 102 minutes.
Chappaquiddick: Depicting Ted Kennedy’s involvement in the fatal 1969 car accident that claims the life of a young campaign strategist, Mary Jo Kopechne. Rated PG-13 (drama, history, thriller). 101 minutes.
Coco (☆☆☆☆): Aspiring musician Miguel, confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to work out the mystery. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy, musical, family). 109 minutes.
Death Wish: A family man becomes a vigilante killing machine when his family is violently attacked by robbers. Rated R (action, crime, drama, thriller). 108 minutes.
Ferdinand: After Ferdinand, a bull with a big heart, is mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Rated PG (adventure, comedy, family, animation). 106 minutes.
Finding Your Feet: On the eve of retirement a middle class, judgmental snob discovers her husband has been having an affair with her best friend and is forced into exile with her bohemian sister who lives on an impoverished inner-city council estate. Rated PG-13 (comedy, drama, romance). 111 minutes.
Golak Bungni Bank Te Batua: New Punjabi language film with English subtitles starring Simi Chahal, Harish Verma, Jaswinder Bhalla and B.N. Sharma. Directed by Ksshitij Chaudhary. Not Rated (drama). 130 mintues.
The Greatest Showman: Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, “The Greatest Showman” is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (biography, drama, musical). 105 minutes.
I Can Only Imagine: The inspiring and unknown true story behind MercyMe’s beloved, chart-topping song that brings ultimate hope to so many is a gripping reminder of the power of true forgiveness. Rated PG (drama, family). 110 minutes.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (☆☆ 1/2 ): Four teenagers discover an old video game console and are literally drawn into the game’s jungle setting, becoming the adult avatars they chose. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, comedy, family). 119 minutes.
Love, Simon: Simon Spier keeps a huge secret from his family, his friends and all of his classmates: he’s gay. When that secret is leaked, Simon must face everyone and come to terms with his identity. Rated PG-13 (comedy, drama, romance). 109 minutes.
The Miracle Season: After the tragic death of star volleyball player Caroline “Line” Found, a team of dispirited high school girls must band together under the guidance of their tough-love coach in hopes of winning the state championship. Rated PG (biography, drama, sport). 99 minutes.
Pacific Rim Uprising: Jake Pentecost, son of Stacker Pentecost, reunites with Mako Mori to lead a new generation of Jaeger pilots, including rival Lambert and 15-year-old hacker Amara, against a new Kaiju threat. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure). 110 minutes.
Paul, Apostle of Christ: The story covers Paul going from the most infamous persecutor of Christians to Jesus Christ’s most influential apostle. Rated PG-13 (drama). 108 minutes.
A Quiet Place: A family is forced to adapt a lifestyle where they live in silence and are full of caution at every act they commit, as they try to remain hidden in sight and sound from intelligently vicious creatures that have begun to override Earth. Rated PG-13 (drama, horror, thriller). 90 minutes.
Red Sparrow: Ballerina Dominika Egorova is recruited to “Sparrow School,” a Russian intelligence service where she is forced to use her body as a weapon. But her first mission, targeting a CIA agent, threatens to unravel the security of both nations. Rated R (mystery, thriller). 139 minutes.
Ready Player One: When the creator of a virtual reality world called the OASIS dies, he releases a video in which he challenges all OASIS users to find his Easter Egg, which will give the finder his fortune. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, sci-fi). 140 minutes.
Sherlock Gnomes: Garden gnomes Gnomeo & Juliet recruit renowned detective Sherlock Gnomes to investigate the mysterious disappearance of other garden ornaments. Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy). 86 minutes.
Subedar Joginder Singh: New Punjabi language film with English subtitles. It is a biographical feature film on India's Highest Wartime Gallantry Award - Param Vir Chakra winner Subedar Joginder Singh. Not Rated (action, biography, drama). 139 minutes.
Tyler Perry’s Acrimony: A faithful wife (Taraji P. Henson) tired of standing by her devious husband (Lyriq Bent) is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. Rated R (thriller). 120 minutes.
Unsane: A young woman is involuntarily committed to a mental institution, where she is confronted by her greatest fear – but is it real or a product of her delusion? Rated R (horror, thriller). 97 minutes.
Winchester: Eccentric firearm heiress believes she is haunted by the souls of people killed by the Winchester repeating rifle. Rated PG-13 (biography, fantasy, horror, mystery). 99 minutes.
A Wrinkle In Time: After the disappearance of her scientist father, three peculiar beings send Meg, her brother and her friend to space to find him. Rated PG (adventure, family, fantasy). 109 minutes.
OPENING NEXT WEEK
I Feel Pretty: A woman struggling with insecurity wakes from a fall believing she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. Her new confidence empowers her to live fearlessly, but what happens when she realizes her appearance never changed? Rated PG-13 (comedy).
Super Troopers 2: When a border dispute arises between the U.S. and Canada, the Super Troopers are tasked with establishing a Highway Patrol station in the disputed area. Rated R (comedy, crime, mystery). 99 minutes.
Traffik: A couple off for a romantic weekend in the mountains are accosted by a bike gang. Alone in the mountains, Brea and John must defend themselves against gang members who will stop at nothing to protect their secrets. Rated R (action, suspense, thriller). 96 minutes.
