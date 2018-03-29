Movies in Valley theaters March 30-April 5 | ‘Ready Player One,’ ‘Tyler Perry’s Acrimony’

Movie list
OPENING
God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness: Pastor Dave (David A.R. White) responds to the unimaginable tragedy of having his church, located on the grounds of the local university, burned down. Rated PG (drama). 105 minutes.
Ready Player One: When the creator of a virtual reality world called the OASIS dies, he releases a video in which he challenges all OASIS users to find his Easter Egg, which will give the finder his fortune. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, sci-fi). 140 minutes.
Tyler Perry’s Acrimony: A faithful wife (Taraji P. Henson) tired of standing by her devious husband (Lyriq Bent) is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. Rated R (thriller). 120 minutes.
ONGOING
12 Strong: 12 Strong tells the story of the first Special Forces team deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11. Under the leadership of a new captain, the team must work with an Afghan warlord to take down the Taliban. Rated R (action, drama, history). 130 minutes.
The 15:17 to Paris: Three Americans discover a terrorist plot aboard a train while in France. Rated PG-13 (drama, history, thriller). 94 minutes.
Black Panther (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): T’Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, sci-fi). 134 minutes.
Coco (☆☆☆☆): Aspiring musician Miguel, confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to work out the mystery. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy, musical, family). 109 minutes.
The Death of Stalin: Moscow, 1953: when tyrannical dictator Joseph Stalin drops dead, his cronies square off in a frantic power struggle to be the next Soviet leader. Rated R (comedy). 107 minutes.
Death Wish: A family man becomes a vigilante killing machine when his family is violently attacked by robbers. Rated R (action, crime, drama, thriller). 108 minutes.
Ferdinand: After Ferdinand, a bull with a big heart, is mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Rated PG (adventure, comedy, family, animation). 106 minutes.
Game Night: A group of friends who meet regularly for game nights find themselves trying to solve a murder mystery. Rated R (action, comedy, crime, mystery). 100 minutes.
The Greatest Showman (☆ 1/2 ): Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, “The Greatest Showman” is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (biography, drama, musical). 105 minutes.
I Can Only Imagine: The inspiring and unknown true story behind MercyMe’s beloved, chart-topping song that brings ultimate hope to so many is a gripping reminder of the power of true forgiveness. Rated PG (drama, family). 110 minutes.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (☆☆ 1/2 ): Four teenagers discover an old video game console and are literally drawn into the game’s jungle setting, becoming the adult avatars they chose. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, comedy, family). 119 minutes.
Love, Simon: Simon Spier keeps a huge secret from his family, his friends and all of his classmates: he’s gay. When that secret is leaked, Simon must face everyone and come to terms with his identity. Rated PG-13 (comedy, drama, romance). 109 minutes.
Maze Runner: The Death Cure: Young hero Thomas embarks on a mission to find a cure for a deadly disease known as the “Flare.” Rated PG-13 (action, sci-fi, thriller). 142 minutes.
Midnight Sun: A 17-year-old girl suffers from a condition that prevents her from being able to be out in the sunlight. Rated PG-13 (drama, romance). 91 minutes.
Pacific Rim Uprising: Jake Pentecost, son of Stacker Pentecost, reunites with Mako Mori to lead a new generation of Jaeger pilots, including rival Lambert and 15-year-old hacker Amara, against a new Kaiju threat. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure). 110 minutes.
Paul, Apostle of Christ: The story covers Paul going from the most infamous persecutor of Christians to Jesus Christ’s most influential apostle. Rated PG-13 (drama). 108 minutes.
Peter Rabbit (☆☆ 1/2 ): Feature adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s classic tale of a rebellious rabbit trying to sneak into a farmer’s vegetable garden. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy, family). 93 minutes.
Red Sparrow (☆☆): Ballerina Dominika Egorova is recruited to “Sparrow School,” a Russian intelligence service where she is forced to use her body as a weapon. But her first mission, targeting a CIA agent, threatens to unravel the security of both nations. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (mystery, thriller). 139 minutes.
Sajjan Singh Rangroot: New Punjabi language film with English subtitles is based on Sikh regiments that went to the front lines during WWI. Sajjan Singh, a polo aficionado, was a British Indian Army officer and Maharaja of Ratlam State, ruling from 1893-1947. Not rated (war).
Samson: After losing the love of his life to a cruel Philistine prince, a young Hebrew with supernatural strength defends his people, sacrificing everything to avenge his love, his people and his God. Rated PG-13 (action, drama). 110 minutes.
Sherlock Gnomes: Garden gnomes Gnomeo & Juliet recruit renowned detective Sherlock Gnomes to investigate the mysterious disappearance of other garden ornaments. Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy). 86 minutes.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Having taken her first steps into the Jedi world, Rey joins Luke Skywalker on an adventure with Leia, Finn and Poe that unlocks mysteries of the Force and secrets of the past. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, fantasy). 152 minutes.
The Strangers: Prey at Night: A family staying in a secluded mobile home park for the night are visited by three masked psychopaths who test their every limit. Rated R (horror, suspense). 85 minutes.
Tomb Raider: Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, must push herself beyond her limits when she finds herself on the island where her father disappeared. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure). 118 minutes.
Unsane: A young woman is involuntarily committed to a mental institution, where she is confronted by her greatest fear – but is it real or a product of her delusion? Rated R (horror, thriller). 97 minutes.
Winchester: Eccentric firearm heiress believes she is haunted by the souls of people killed by the Winchester repeating rifle. Rated PG-13 (biography, fantasy, horror, mystery). 99 minutes.
A Wrinkle In Time: After the disappearance of her scientist father, three peculiar beings send Meg, her brother and her friend to space to find him. Rated PG (adventure, family, fantasy). 109 minutes.
OPENING NEXT WEEK
Blockers: Three parents try to stop their daughters from having sex on prom night. Rated R (comedy). 102 minutes.
Chappaquiddick: Depicting Ted Kennedy’s involvement in the fatal 1969 car accident that claims the life of a young campaign strategist, Mary Jo Kopechne. Rated PG-13 (drama, history, thriller). 101 minutes.
The Miracle Season: After the tragic death of star volleyball player Caroline “Line” Found, a team of dispirited high school girls must band together under the guidance of their tough-love coach in hopes of winning the state championship. Rated PG (biography, drama, sport). 99 minutes.
A Quiet Place: A family is forced to adapt a lifestyle where they live in silence and are full of caution at every act they commit, as they try to remain hidden in sight and sound from intelligently vicious creatures that have begun to override Earth. Rated PG-13 (drama, horror, thriller). 90 minutes.
