Movies in Valley theaters March 16-22 | ‘Tomb Raider’ and ‘I Can Only Imagine’

OPENING
7 Days in Entebbe: Inspired by the true events of the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight en route from Tel Aviv to Paris, and the most daring rescue mission ever attempted. Rated PG-13 (crime, drama, thriller). 106 minutes.
I Can Only Imagine: The inspiring and unknown true story behind MercyMe’s beloved, chart-topping song that brings ultimate hope to so many is a gripping reminder of the power of true forgiveness. Rated PG (drama, family). 110 minutes.
Love, Simon: Simon Spier keeps a huge secret from his family, his friends, and all of his classmates: he’s gay. When that secret is leaked, Simon must face everyone and come to terms with his identity. Rated PG-13 (comedy, drama, romance). 109 minutes.
Tomb Raider: Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, must push herself beyond her limits when she finds herself on the island where her father disappeared. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure). 118 minutes.
ONGOING
12 Strong: 12 Strong tells the story of the first Special Forces team deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11. Under the leadership of a new captain, the team must work with an Afghan warlord to take down the Taliban. Rated R (action, drama, history). 130 minutes.
Annihilation (☆☆☆): A biologist signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition where the laws of nature don’t apply. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (drama, fantasy, horror, thriller). 115 minutes.
Black Panther (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): T’Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, sci-fi). 134 minutes.
Coco (☆☆☆☆): Aspiring musician Miguel, confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to work out the mystery. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy, musical, family). 109 minutes.
Death Wish: A family man becomes a vigilante killing machine when his family is violently attacked by robbers. Rated R (action, crime, drama, thriller). 108 minutes.
Early Man: Tells the story of Dug, along with sidekick Hognob, as they unite his tribe against a mighty enemy Lord Nooth and his Bronze Age City to save their home. Rated PG (animation, comedy, family). 89 minutes.
Ferdinand: After Ferdinand, a bull with a big heart, is mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Rated PG (adventure, comedy, family, animation). 106 minutes.
Fifty Shades Freed: Anastasia and Christian get married, but Jack Hyde continues to threaten their relationship. Rated R (drama, romance, thriller). 105 minutes.
Game Night: A group of friends who meet regularly for game nights find themselves trying to solve a murder mystery. Rated R (action, comedy, crime, mystery). 100 minutes.
The Greatest Showman (☆ 1/2 ): Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, “The Greatest Showman” is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (biography, drama, musical). 105 minutes.
Gringo: Businessman Harold Soyinka (David Oyelowo) finds himself crossing the line from law-abiding citizen to wanted criminal. Rated R (action, comedy, crime). 110 minutes.
The Hurricane Heist: Thieves attempt a massive heist against the U.S. Treasury as a Category 5 hurricane approaches one of its mint facilities. Rated PG-13 (action, thriller). 100 minutes.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (☆☆ 1/2 ): Four teenagers discover an old video game console and are literally drawn into the game’s jungle setting, becoming the adult avatars they chose. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, comedy, family). 119 minutes.
Laung Laachi: New Punjabi language film with English subtitles. A newly married couple decide to live together as strangers and as the husband tries to win her by love. Not rated (comedy, drama). 137 minutes.
Maze Runner: The Death Cure: Young hero Thomas embarks on a mission to find a cure for a deadly disease known as the “Flare.” Rated PG-13 (action, sci-fi, thriller). 142 minutes.
Paddington 2: Paddington, now happily settled with the Brown family and a popular member of the local community, picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, only for the gift to be stolen. Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy). 103 minutes.
Peter Rabbit (☆☆ 1/2 ): Feature adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s classic tale of a rebellious rabbit trying to sneak into a farmer’s vegetable garden. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy, family). 93 minutes.
Pitch Perfect 3 (☆☆ 1/2 ): Following their win at the world championship, the now-separated Bellas reunite for one last singing competition at an overseas USO tour, but face a group that uses both instruments and voices. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (comedy, music). 93 minutes.
Red Sparrow (☆☆): Ballerina Dominika Egorova is recruited to “Sparrow School,” a Russian intelligence service where she is forced to use her body as a weapon. But her first mission, targeting a CIA agent, threatens to unravel the security of both nations. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (mystery, thriller). 139 minutes.
The Shape of Water: In a 1960s research facility, a mute janitor forms a relationship with an aquatic creature. Rated R (adventure, drama, fantasy). 123 minutes.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Having taken her first steps into the Jedi world, Rey joins Luke Skywalker on an adventure with Leia, Finn and Poe that unlocks mysteries of the Force and secrets of the past. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, fantasy). 152 minutes.
The Strangers: Prey at Night: A family staying in a secluded mobile home park for the night are visited by three masked psychopaths who test their every limit. Rated R (horror, suspense). 85 minutes.
Thor: Ragnarok: Imprisoned, the mighty Thor finds himself in a lethal gladiatorial contest against the Hulk, his former ally. Thor must fight for survival and race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home and the Asgardian civilization. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, comedy). 130 minutes.
Thoroughbreds: Two upper-class teenage girls in suburban Connecticut rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart. Together, they hatch a plan to solve both of their problems – no matter the cost. Rated R (drama, thriller). 92 minutes.
Winchester: Eccentric firearm heiress believes she is haunted by the souls of people killed by the Winchester repeating rifle. Rated PG-13 (biography, fantasy, horror, mystery). 99 minutes.
A Wrinkle In Time: After the disappearance of her scientist father, three peculiar beings send Meg, her brother and her friend to space to find him. Rated PG (adventure, family, fantasy). 109 minutes.
OPENING NEXT WEEK
Midnight Sun: A 17-year-old girl suffers from a condition that prevents her from being able to be out in the sunlight. Rated PG-13 (drama, romance). 91 minutes.
Pacific Rim Uprising: Jake Pentecost, son of Stacker Pentecost, reunites with Mako Mori to lead a new generation of Jaeger pilots, including rival Lambert and 15-year-old hacker Amara, against a new Kaiju threat. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure). 110 minutes.
Paul, Apostle of Christ: The story covers Paul going from the most infamous persecutor of Christians to Jesus Christ’s most influential apostle. Rated PG-13 (drama). 108 minutes.
Unsane: A young woman is involuntarily committed to a mental institution, where she is confronted by her greatest fear – but is it real or a product of her delusion? Rated R (horror, thriller). 97 minutes.
